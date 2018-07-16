share tweet pin email

Whether you're looking to stock your home with outdoor toys for those last weeks of summer or you're getting a head start on holiday shopping — Amazon Prime Day 2018 just started, and deals on items for kids and babies abound.

From car seats to hard-to-find toys, we've rounded up a list of our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals for parents and their families. To take advantage of the sales, just sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial (which, of course, you can always cancel later) and get to shopping.

We'll update this page as new deals come our way.

Note: Many deals have time limits and prices are subject to change. We will do our best to keep them updated. But, due to the nature of Amazon Prime Day, there's a chance that once you read this article, the deals have expired or that prices will be different than what's listed below!

Deals in toys and games:

ALEX Active Monkey Balance Board, $10 (normally $27), Amazon

This wooden wobbly board helps kids improve their balance and coordination, and it's sized for little feet.

ALEX Discover Button Art, $10 (normally $26), Amazon

Designed to help preschoolers develop fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination, this set comes with chunky, plastic buttons kids use to complete pictures.

ALEX Discover My Busy Town Wooden Activity Cube, $50 (normally $110), Amazon

Babies and toddlers love playing with these sturdy wooden activity centers, and — at more than 60 percent off — this ALEX version is a great deal.

ALEX Spa Glitzy Locks Hair Sparkle, $6 (normally $16), Amazon

Older kids and tweens will love this hair sparkle set full of sequins, glitter and other materials that will add some bling to their hair style.

Baby Alive Ready For School Baby (Blonde), $10 (normally $20), Amazon

This school-themed Baby Alive doll has rooted hair, comes with school accessories, and is also available in brunette and African-American versions.

Brio Roller Coaster Set Train, $38 (normally 80), Amazon

This roller coaster set, made by popular toy train maker Brio, is a complete wooden railway amusement park that comes with two cars and two characters.

101 Dalmatians Puzzle by Thomas Kinkade, $10 (normally $14), Amazon

This Thomas Kinkade puzzle features Disney's 101 Dalmatians. Other Disney puzzles on sale for Prime Day include Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and Alice in Wonderland.

FurReal Friends StarLily My Magical Unicorn, $53 (normally $120), Amazon

This FurReal Friends unicorn has a light-up horn, fluttering wings and eyes that move. The toy also responds to touch with lifelike movements.

Green Toys House Play Set, $20 (normally $40), Amazon

This house play set is made from 100 percent recycled plastic and comes with a house, two mouse characters and furniture for endless creativity.

Hasbro Furby Connect Friend in Teal, $22 (normally $60), Amazon

Kids can put their Furby to sleep, play with it through the Furby Connect app and connect with their furry friend through its 150 colorful eye animations.

Sorry Game Amazon Exclusive, $9 (normally $23), Amazon

In this classic board game, made for ages 6 and up, 2 to 4 players race around the board trying to outwit one another.

Hatchimals Surprise Peacat Egg with Twin Interactive Creatures, $35 (normally $70), Amazon

Inside these special Hatchimals eggs are twins! Prime Day discount also available on Giraven style.

Intex River Run I Sport Lounge Inflatable Water Float, $9 (normally $50), Amazon

Whether using this tube in the pool or at the lake, the built-in back rest provides comfort and the mesh seat keeps kids cool. Other Intex Prime Day discounts include a great white shark ride-on and an inflatable donut tube.

KidKraft Disney Princess Cinderella Royal Dreams Dollhouse, $90 (normally $190), Amazon

This beautiful Cinderella-themed dollhouse accommodates 12-inch dolls and comes with 11 pieces of furniture. Prime Day deal also available on the KidKraft Shimmer Mansion Dollhouse.

Melissa & Doug Frozen Treats Playset, $10 (normally $20), Amazon

Amazon

This 24-piece wooden play set is filled with pretend icy treats like popsicles and Italian ice. Other Melissa & Doug play sets with Prime Day discounts include the Slice and Toss Salad Play Food Set and a Sand Toy Baking Set.

Playskool Mr.Potato Head Tater Tub Set, $9 (normally $30), Amazon

A Mr. Potato Head body and more than 15 accessory pieces are included in this tub set featuring the iconic Playskool toy.

Power Wheels Thomas & Friends Thomas Train with Track, $13 (normally $140), Amazon

Amazon

This Thomas Train by Power Wheels comes with a track, makes Thomas sounds and is 90 percent off in this Prime Day deal.

Thames & Kosmos Remote-Control Machines Car, $33 (normally $100), Amazon

Amazon

Kids can construct up to ten different remote-control cars with this model car kit.

Think Fun Escape Room Experience in a Box, $8 (normally $22), Amazon

Amazon

This escape game for ages 10 and up allows families to get in on the escape room craze from the privacy of their own homes.

Deals in baby products:

Graco 4Ever Extend2Fit All in One Convertible Car Seat, $126 (normally $280), Amazon

This 4-in-1 car seat grows with your child, allowing you ten years of use.

Graco Affix Highback Booster Car Seat with Latch System, $40 (normally $80), Amazon

Amazon

Graco Blossom 4-in-1 Convertible High Chair Seating System, $95 (normally $190), Amazon

Amazon

Graco DuoGlider Click Connect Stroller, $89 (normally $170), Amazon

Amazon

Graco Fastaction Fold Jogger Click Connect Travel System, $112 (normally $319), Amazon

Made for moms on the go, this Graco jogging stroller and rear-facing infant car seat are a perfect choice for busy moms.

Summer Infant Wide View Baby Video Monitor, $60 (normally $90), Amazon

With its wide-angle lens, digital zoom and clear LCD display, this monitor is a wonderful way to keep an eye on babies as they rest.

Deals in kids' apparel:

Blaze and The Monster Machines Boys' Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $5 (normally $17), Amazon

Amazon

Candie's Big Girls' Tee and Legging Set, $5 (normally $15), Amazon

Amazon

Disney Boys' Mickey Mouse Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $7 (normally $20), Amazon

A selection of Disney boys' t-shirts will be discounted on Prime Day, from Mickey Mouse toCars.

Gymboree Little Girls' Easy Printed Dress, $7 (normally $30), Amazon

These adorable print dresses from Gymboree will be available at 75 percent off on Prime Day, along with many more Gymboree deals.