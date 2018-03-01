Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

The secret is out! Amazon has finally announced the official date for Prime Day 2018. Get ready for major shopping and savings on Monday, July 16!

The online shopping event will last 36 hours (a full six hours longer than last year), so there's little time to waste. To get in on the savings, here's everything you need to know in advance.

Make sure to sign up for Prime

To take advantage of Prime Day, you'll need a Prime membership. In fact, you won't even be able to see the actual deal prices on Amazon's site without a membership.

Save big on all your favorite products during Amazon's annual Prime Day. Shutterstock

Ahead of Prime Day, you can sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime. The savings program includes free two-day shipping on millions of eligible products, same-day and Prime Now Delivery in certain metropolitan areas, as well as free music streaming and access to thousands of movies and television shows on-demand. That means you can sign up, try Prime now and then take advantage of all that Prime Day has to offer come July 16. (Hint: If you're not a regular online shopper, you can always cancel the trial before the 30 days are up.)

Do some pre-shopping research

Amazon has already listed a few deals, like $100 off the Echo Show, as well as up to 20 percent off luggage and home, up to 25 percent off furniture and decor and 25 percent of daily essentials like home goods and baby supplies.

Echo Show, $130 with Prime Membership (usually $230), Amazon

There are also early access deals with several Amazon services including Prime Pantry, Amazon's grocery ordering tool — save $10 on Prime Pantry orders over $40 with the 30-day Prime trial. In addition, you can enjoy 20 percent off select Amazon handmade items, as well as early access to Handmade Prime Day Launches. They are also offering four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99, as well as big savings on Amazon Automotive services.

Also be sure to check out the Prime Day product launches, which are brand new items available exclusively for Prime members.

Amazon Prime Now is another Prime member-only service that may see some deals on Prime Day. Getty Images

We've got our eye on these adorable WoWee Fingerling Toys, a new model of the trusty Vitamix blender and a baby activity center which is similar to this TODAY favorite.

Check out additional product launches from tons of categories like beauty, fashion, home, grocery, electronics, books and more.

Enter the giveaways

There are several giveaways associated with Prime Day and a single grand prize that includes a 2019 Lexus ES, a $50,000 cash prize and much more. Enter the daily giveaways for your chance to win items like iPads, headphones, small kitchen appliances, giftcards and more.

Shop at Whole Foods, too

Yes, you read that right. Following Amazon's acquisition of the supermarket chain, expect savings at Whole Foods online and in stores during the Prime Day festivities. And with the Prime Visa card, you can earn 10 percent back on purchases at Whole Foods.

For additional information on Whole Foods deals, Prime Day offers and more, check back here.

At a Whole Foods Market grocery store in San Ramon, California, signage advertises new discounts for members of the Amazon Prime service from Amazon, which acquired Whole Foods Market in 2017, June, 2018. Getty Images

Follow the deals leading up to July 16

Visit the Prime Day page for more news before the big day. Leading up to Prime Day, there will be new deals every day in random categories including home, kitchen, baby, food, tech and more. The deals start today and will slowly be rolled out until July 16.

Don't forget to mark your calendars!