The Fourth of July has come and gone, which means it is time for the next big summer holiday — Amazon Prime Day!

While some might be searching for savings on big ticket items like mattresses and iPads, there are plenty of reasonably priced deals for Prime members to take advantage of. Whether you need to stock up on toothpaste or want to test out a trendy new accessory, we've got you covered.

Check out all of the best deals under $25 that Amazon has already released, and keep checking back late in the day to see what else they have in store.

Happy ordering!

Tech:

Stream anything under the sun with this voice-controlled Fire Stick.

With louder sound and a fabric covering, this 3rd generation Echo Dot will help keep your family running on schedule during busy school mornings.

Never worry about your speaker running out of power again! With a 24-hour battery and 66-foot Bluetooth range, this speaker is sure to keep the party going all summer long.

Get perfect family photos everywhere you go with this adjustable tripod.

Run like the wind with these hands-free wireless earbuds. Perfect for your commute to work or your daily run!

Charge your phone, keep your laptop safe and travel in style with this water-resistant and work-appropriate backpack.

No phone charger - no problem! With this portable charger in your bag you will never run out of battery again.

Never unplug your phone at night again with this extra long iPhone cord!

Fashion:

The options are endless with this maxi dress — it comes in 21 different color and pattern combinations!

Get prepared for fall layering with this cozy sweater.

Throw on a pair of these ballet flats to complete and you have the perfect addition to any outfit.

Polish off any look with this chic, easy-to-read watch.

Never fail to be gym-ready with this 8-pack of socks designed with a special heel tab for extra comfort.

You can never have too many classic t-shirts!

Treat yourself to a spa day with this super-soft long robe.

Going to the gym will be a no-brainer with these cute leggings as your pants of choice.

Home:

This memory foam bath mat will make getting out of the shower so much more enjoyable.

Get the best night of sleep ever with this ultra-soft silk pillowcase.

Be teatime ready at any time with this electric kettle that boils water in no time at all.

Break out your inner Italian grandmother with this authentic mortar and pestle. Whether you whip up fresh pesto or grind spices, this set will be both functional and beautiful on your counter.

This trendy hanging flower pot is a great way to show off your green thumb.

This stainless steel kitchen scale will help make sure that all of your ingredients are perfectly measured out.

Whether you gift it or buy it for yourself, this set looks stunning on any kitchen counter or bar cart.

Cozy up on the couch with this crazy soft fleece throw blanket.

Kids:

Take your kids love of dinosaurs to the next level with this at-home excavation kit!

Turn bedtime into a full-on theater production with these plush animal puppets.

Who doesn't love puzzles? And who doesn't love Disney? Combine these two fan favorites for one amazing family fun night.

Throw it back with this timeless Radio Flyer helmet.

Indulge your kids inner artist with this tempera paint set that has metallic, neon, glitter and glow in the dark colors!

Not only are these monkeys cute — they can hang upside down from the seesaw by their tails!

Let your kids inner Picasso shine with this double-sided easel, perfect for playdates!

Keep your kids in their beds and out of yours with this adorable night light, sure to keep the monsters out.

Beauty:

De-stress your skin with this overnight face mask.

Refresh your skin at any time of the day with these invigorating facial sprays. Try keeping one at home and one on your desk at work for a midday pick-me-up!

Get a sweet surprise when you open this box to find out which color Beautyblender is hidden inside!

Even if your makeup routine isn't colorful, that doesn't mean your brushes can't be! Treat yourself to this colorful set that even comes with a carrying case.

Stock up on these easy-to-use razors.

Get your hair in tip-top shape with this salon-quality hair perfector.

Do a good deed for your skin and invest in this water-resistant sunscreen with sunflower extract.

Wash away every last bit of makeup with this oil-free micellar water.

Pets:

Your cat will be entertained for hours on end by this scratching pad with built-in toys.

No more need to worry about pulling too hard on your dogs neck during a walk with this padded harness.

Keep your pooch hydrated on the go with this easy to use water bottle just for dogs!

Stock up on your furry friends favorite food with this Perfect Portions multipack.

Get rid of any smelly situations with this industrial strength (but kid safe!) urine remover and carpet deodorizer.

Treat your pooch like the good boy they truly are with these gourmet dog jerky.

Let your dog run with the wind while you keep things at a light jog with this retractable dog leash. Bonus — it comes with a collapsible water bowl!

Entertain your kitty for hours with this 2-in-1 feather and laser spinner.

