TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
The Fourth of July has come and gone, which means it is time for the next big summer holiday — Amazon Prime Day!
While some might be searching for savings on big ticket items like mattresses and iPads, there are plenty of reasonably priced deals for Prime members to take advantage of. Whether you need to stock up on toothpaste or want to test out a trendy new accessory, we've got you covered.
Check out all of the best deals under $25 that Amazon has already released, and keep checking back late in the day to see what else they have in store.
Happy ordering!
Note: Many deals have time limits and prices are subject to change. There's a chance that once you read this article the prices will be different than what's listed below, but we’ll do our best to keep them up to date.
Tech:
1. Amazon Fire TV Stick
Stream anything under the sun with this voice-controlled Fire Stick.
2. Echo Dot
With louder sound and a fabric covering, this 3rd generation Echo Dot will help keep your family running on schedule during busy school mornings.
3. Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker
Never worry about your speaker running out of power again! With a 24-hour battery and 66-foot Bluetooth range, this speaker is sure to keep the party going all summer long.
4. Portable and Adjustable Phone Tripod
Get perfect family photos everywhere you go with this adjustable tripod.
5. Wireless Bluetooth Sport Earbuds
Run like the wind with these hands-free wireless earbuds. Perfect for your commute to work or your daily run!
6. Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack
Charge your phone, keep your laptop safe and travel in style with this water-resistant and work-appropriate backpack.
7. Ultra Slim Portable Charger
No phone charger - no problem! With this portable charger in your bag you will never run out of battery again.
8. 6-Foot Braided iPhone USB Cable
Never unplug your phone at night again with this extra long iPhone cord!
Fashion:
1. Summer Boho Maxi Dress
The options are endless with this maxi dress — it comes in 21 different color and pattern combinations!
2. Open Front Long Knitted Cardigan
Get prepared for fall layering with this cozy sweater.
3. Slip-On Ballet Flat
Throw on a pair of these ballet flats to complete and you have the perfect addition to any outfit.
4. Timex Women's Easy Reader Watch
Polish off any look with this chic, easy-to-read watch.
5. No-Show Sport Socks 8-Pack
Never fail to be gym-ready with this 8-pack of socks designed with a special heel tab for extra comfort.
6. Amazon Essentials 2-Pack Short Sleeve T-Shirts
You can never have too many classic t-shirts!
7. Women's Lightweight Cotton Spa Bathrobe
Treat yourself to a spa day with this super-soft long robe.
8. Tummy Control Athletic Leggings
Going to the gym will be a no-brainer with these cute leggings as your pants of choice.
Home:
1. Memory Foam Bath Mat
This memory foam bath mat will make getting out of the shower so much more enjoyable.
2. 600 Thread Count Silk Pillowcase
Get the best night of sleep ever with this ultra-soft silk pillowcase.
3. Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
Be teatime ready at any time with this electric kettle that boils water in no time at all.
4. Unpolished Granite Mortar and Pestle Set
Break out your inner Italian grandmother with this authentic mortar and pestle. Whether you whip up fresh pesto or grind spices, this set will be both functional and beautiful on your counter.
5. Hanging Planter Flower Pot
This trendy hanging flower pot is a great way to show off your green thumb.
6. Stainless Steel Digital Kitchen Scale
This stainless steel kitchen scale will help make sure that all of your ingredients are perfectly measured out.
7. Cocktail Shaker Bar Set
Whether you gift it or buy it for yourself, this set looks stunning on any kitchen counter or bar cart.
8. Fleece Throw Blanket
Cozy up on the couch with this crazy soft fleece throw blanket.
Kids:
1. Mega Fossil Dig Kit
Take your kids love of dinosaurs to the next level with this at-home excavation kit!
2. Zoo Friends Hand Puppet Set
Turn bedtime into a full-on theater production with these plush animal puppets.
3. 1000-Piece Snow White Collector's Edition Puzzle
Who doesn't love puzzles? And who doesn't love Disney? Combine these two fan favorites for one amazing family fun night.
4. Radio Flyer Helmet
Throw it back with this timeless Radio Flyer helmet.
5. 24 Color Tempera Paint Set
Indulge your kids inner artist with this tempera paint set that has metallic, neon, glitter and glow in the dark colors!
6. WowWee Fingerlings Playset
Not only are these monkeys cute — they can hang upside down from the seesaw by their tails!
7. Double-Sided Easel with Storage
Let your kids inner Picasso shine with this double-sided easel, perfect for playdates!
8. Soft Silicone Cat Night Light
Keep your kids in their beds and out of yours with this adorable night light, sure to keep the monsters out.
Beauty:
1. What a Melon Overnight Facial Mask
De-stress your skin with this overnight face mask.
2. Mario Badescu Facial Spray Duo
Refresh your skin at any time of the day with these invigorating facial sprays. Try keeping one at home and one on your desk at work for a midday pick-me-up!
3. Beautyblender Sweet Surprise Mystery Blind Bag
Get a sweet surprise when you open this box to find out which color Beautyblender is hidden inside!
4. 10-Piece Colorful Makeup Brush Set
Even if your makeup routine isn't colorful, that doesn't mean your brushes can't be! Treat yourself to this colorful set that even comes with a carrying case.
5. Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide Men's Razor Blade Refills
Stock up on these easy-to-use razors.
6. Olaplex Hair Perfector Number 3
Get your hair in tip-top shape with this salon-quality hair perfector.
7. Supergoop! Everyday SPF 50 Sunscreen for Face and Body
Do a good deed for your skin and invest in this water-resistant sunscreen with sunflower extract.
8. Bioderma Hydrabio H2O Micellar Water
Wash away every last bit of makeup with this oil-free micellar water.
Pets:
1. Deluxe Kitty Scratching Pad
Your cat will be entertained for hours on end by this scratching pad with built-in toys.
2. Padded Outdoor Dog Harness
No more need to worry about pulling too hard on your dogs neck during a walk with this padded harness.
3. Portable Dog Water Bottle
Keep your pooch hydrated on the go with this easy to use water bottle just for dogs!
4. Sheba Perfect Portions 24 Pack
Stock up on your furry friends favorite food with this Perfect Portions multipack.
5. Pet Odor Eliminator Spray
Get rid of any smelly situations with this industrial strength (but kid safe!) urine remover and carpet deodorizer.
6. Gourmet Dog Treats
Treat your pooch like the good boy they truly are with these gourmet dog jerky.
7. Retractable Dog Leash with Waste Bag Dispenser
Let your dog run with the wind while you keep things at a light jog with this retractable dog leash. Bonus — it comes with a collapsible water bowl!
8. 2-in-1 Feather and Laser Cat Toy
Entertain your kitty for hours with this 2-in-1 feather and laser spinner.
For more Prime Day stories, check out:
- 29 of the best Amazon Prime Day deals we've seen so far
- 11 of the best Amazon Prime Day deals under $100
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 clothing and fashion deals
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!