April 24, 2019, 1:51 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

Cat and Nat, the influencers, authors and comedians behind the hilarious "Mom Truths" video series, are known for their very (ahem) honest portrayal of motherhood. Now they're getting real about what moms actually want for Mother's Day.

The duo just released a curated list of products on Amazon that would make great gifts for the moms in your life — or gifts for yourself.

""What we really want is a sound machine and day in bed," Nat joked.

Cat added that of course all moms get excited just to be celebrate for a day. But, often times the day isn't quite what one would expect.

"We have a joke on Instagram that moms have to work twice as hard the day before Mother's Day," they added. "You have to take care of everything the day before just so it's all done and you can relax."

And when it comes to the inevitable last-minute shopping that partners and kids so often do, Cat and Nat had some expert advice for fellow moms: "Fill your Amazon cart and leave the tab open."

"The best gift you can give is don't question my Amazon order," they added. "Just support us in our Amazon love. it's usually something for the house anyway, so just say thank you and I love you."

From comfort to convenience, here are some of our favorite items from the pair's Amazon gift guide.

Cat & Nat's Mother's Day Picks

1. Cat and Nat's Mom Truths, $11 (usually $16), Amazon

Of course Cat and Nat had to include their new book "Mom Truths," which was released last month. Knowing these two, it's sure to be honest, relatable and hilarious!

2. Alo Yoga Women's Airbrush Legging, $78, Amazon

Cat and Nat also included a couple pairs of leggings on their list. This pair is available in multiple different color options and they're perfect for being comfortable every day. "Definitely part of the mom uniform," they said.

3. To Do List Coffee Mug, $17, Amazon

This mug is super funny and perfect for any coffee-addicted mom.

4. Mom Truths Party Game, $25, Amazon

The two ladies even have their own party game! On Amazon, the game Mom Truths is referred to as the "ultimate mom's night in game."

5. SipCaddy Bath & Shower Portable Cupholder, $14, Amazon

Now you can take your glass of wine to bath or shower with you thanks to this handy cupholder. It can also cans, plastic bottles and some coffee mugs.

6. iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum, $399 (usually $499), Amazon

Cat and Nat told TODAY they love their robotic vacuums because it's a convenient way to clean and it even keeps the kids entertained. "They think it's a robot and they make a game out of it," the moms explained. "It's like the new family pet. It's great because instead of making a mess, it cleans up."

7. Tile Mate, $53, Amazon

Tile Mates are a handy device to safeguard against misplacing important things. They can track down your keys, phone, headphones, whatever you decide to hook it up to. "I love to use the Tile Mate so I don't loose my keys," they both agreed. "I lose everything else. I'm too busy trying not to lose my kids."

8. True Luxury 1000 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets, $120, Amazon

As mentioned above, Nat loves her bed! And what mom doesn't? A set of really nice cotton sheets actually make a great gift.

9. Ekouaer Pajama Set, $39, Amazon

And what good is a nice cozy bed without nice cozy pajamas? The two ladies picked out this soft set, which is available in many different color options.

10. LectroFan Sound Machine, $47 (usually $50), Amazon

Cat and Nat also mentioned how much they would love a sound machine to drown out the sounds of the house while they take a well-deserved nap — or even just sleep in for a couple extra hours. That definitely sounds nice to us!

