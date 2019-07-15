At TODAY, we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY gets a share of the revenue of purchases from our sponsor.This segment was created by TODAY for our sponsor. Our editors chose products from a predetermined list of items provided by the sponsor. If you buy something through our links, TODAY gets a small share of the revenue from that purchase.

If you've been keeping up with our Amazon Prime Day deals and are getting in the spirit to save, TODAY has another surprise coming your way! You can save even more — up to 30% off — on Monday, July 15 with these deals that are exclusive to TODAY viewers only.

Lifestyle expert Jenn Falik stopped by TODAY to share these three amazing deals that will keep you ahead of the game on Amazon Prime Day.

In order to receive these great deals, you must be an Amazon Prime member (go ahead and sign up for a free 30-day trial here) and you need type in the claim code listed below.

Note: Many deals have time limits and prices are subject to change. There's a chance that once you read this article the prices will be different than what's listed below, but we’ll do our best to keep them up to date.

1. Revel Custom Cool Mattress, Discount code: 20TODAYSHOW

This mattress is crafted with hypoallergenic memory foam and is comprised of three different layers that will keep you comfortable all night long. The 2-inch top layer features Revel's "All Climate" cooling gel technology, so you won't have to toss and turn all night to find the cool spot on the mattress. It boasts a 4.4 star rating on Amazon and TODAY viewers can save an additional 20%.

Revel Hybrid Cool Mattress, Discount code: 20TODAYSHOW

Similar to the mattress above, this version is triple-layered: It's a 12-inch hypoallergenic memory foam mattress, with a 3-inch "All Climate" top layer, 2-inch Revel LiftTex Alternative Latex foam with airflow channels, and 7-inch long-lasting DuraBase foam. It has a 10 year warranty too!

In need of some new cookware for the kitchen? This AmazonBasics deal will equip you with everything you need, so you can jump right into making your favorite recipes. It features all of the basics, including two frying pans, two sauce pans and even a casserole pan. Better yet, these pieces feature soft-touch handles that stay cool no matter what temperature you have the stove on.

3. Belei Retinol Refining Moisturizer, Discount code: AMAZONBEAUTY

Retinol has been shown to prevent wrinkles, brighten skin and fade age spots over time, so we can't think of a better moisturizer to add to your skin care routine! This product is the latest moisturizer from Amazon's skincare line, Belei. Developed with powerful ingredients, including as retinol, hyaluronic acid and a botanical complex, this moisturizer was designed to soothe and refine your skin.

For more Prime Day stories, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!

This is a limited time offer. The offer only applies to products sold by Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services LLC (look for "sold by Amazon.com" or "sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC" on the product detail page). Products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for this offer, even if "fulfilled by Amazon.com" or "Prime Eligible". The offer does not apply to digital content and is only good while supplies last. Shipping charges and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted and free promotional items. Items must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Offer may not be combined with other offers. Taxes, shipping and handling, and gift wrap charges do not apply when determining minimum purchase amount. This offer is available to Prime members only. You will receive an e-mail from Amazon that indicates the dollar amount of the promotional code. The e-mail will also provide instructions on how to redeem the promotional code. Promotional code expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) July 16, 2019. Promotional code only applies to Revel Custom Cool Mattresses and the AmazonBasics 8-piece Non-stick Kitchen Cookware Set. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. Offer discount will be allocated proportionally among all promotional items in your order. If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid. Unless an Amazon Gift Card is the stated benefit of the promotion, promotional codes (including those placed directly in accounts) may not be redeemed for Amazon Gift Cards.