Amazon Prime Day officially kicked off at 3:00 a.m. EST on Monday, and other retailers have been getting in on the action all morning. With stores like Walmart, Best Buy and Lowe's offering up competing deals during the shopping frenzy, it can be difficult to determine what's actually a good deal.

Consumer Reports' Elliot Weiler stopped by TODAY to help highlight some quality discounts and share tips for shopping during the biggest sale of the summer.

Read on for Consumer Reports recommendations.

Consumer Reports' Best Non-Amazon Prime Day Deals

1. Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell

The Nest Hello doorbell is Consumer Reports' top-rated smart doorbell and video security system. It includes 24/7 streaming, HD video and numerous other features that set it apart from other smart doorbells on the market.

2. Nest E Thermostat + Google Home Bundle

The Nest E Thermostat is a Consumer Reports "best buy" and shoppers can now get a free Google Home Mini when they purchase the system at Lowe's or Walmart.

3. Apple 12-inch Macbook

Apple products rarely get huge discounts, so the $450 price cut on this rose gold Macbook is significant. It's received a phenomenal 4.9-star rating from over 150 reviews.

Consumer Reports' Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

1. Amazon Fire TV Cube

With a 42% discount and a $45 credit to Sling TV when you buy today, Amazon's hands-free streaming media device just got a whole lot more enticing. It's earned a 3.9-star rating from over 5,000 reviews and can stream from popular services like Netflix, YouTube and (of course) Prime Video.

2. August Smart Lock Pro

The August Smart Lock system can control your locks from any location wirelessly and tracks the activity of anyone coming in and out of your home. Its "DoorSense" feature will give you peace of mind and ensure that your home's locked securely while you're away.

