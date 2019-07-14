At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

If you’ve been looking for a reason to do some online shopping, you finally have it. Amazon Prime Day is almost here, and with it comes what we anticipate to be some of the retailer’s best deals yet.

Last year’s Prime Day was reportedly the biggest in the company’s history, with over 100 million products sold during the 36-hour sale. Most customers scored great deals on TVs and other home devices like the Amazon Echo and the Kindle Fire TV Stick.

We’ve gathered a few tips to navigate one of the year’s biggest sales. Read on for all you need to know.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2019?

Prime Day officially begins at midnight PT on Monday, July 15, and will conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16. That means there are 48 hours to snag the best savings, compared to last year’s 36 hours. Twelve more hours of deals!

When do pre-Prime Day deals start?

If you’re looking to snag some savings before the big day, you’re in luck. Amazon’s already kicked off the countdown with some pre-Prime Day deals for Prime members.

1. Amazon Echo Dot, $25 (usually $50), Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot boasts a lot of the great features of the original Echo but at a smaller price. Call friends and family, play the songs you want to hear, monitor your other smart devices, and more with this “tiny but mighty” gadget.

2. Ring Alarm Kit With Amazon Echo Dot, $329 (usually $469), Amazon

With Amazon’s early deals, you can save nearly $140 on this 14-piece alarm kit. Whether you are going on vacation or simply making a quick trip to the store, knowing that your home is protected will give you peace of mind. Better yet, this kit comes with the Amazon Echo Dot, so you can monitor the status of your security system with any Alexa-enabled device.

3. GoPro HERO7, $335 (usually $400), Amazon

If you’ve got some exciting summer getaways on your calendar, make sure you have a way to capture all of the action. This compact camera doesn’t require a case to record your underwater adventures as it is waterproof and battle-tested.

4. Apple AirPods With Wireless Charging Case, $145 (usually $159), Amazon

The most recent generation of AirPods, these boast a useful feature — wireless charging! With more than 24 hours of listening time and 18 hours of talk time, although a $20 savings may not be terribly overwhelming, this deal is certainly a steal.

5. Etekcity Food Scale, $13 (usually $19), Amazon

If you’ve been experimenting with meal prep, you know that a food scale is an essential. This Etekcity scale is user-friendly and is on sale for nearly 50% off.

6. Lodge 4-Piece Cast Iron Cookware Set, $70 (originally $92), Amazon

Lodge is a fan favorite among Amazon shoppers, and this set has a 4.5-star rating from over 1,300 reviews. Prime members can exclusively get a 10.25-inch skillet, 10.5-inch griddle and 5-quart Dutch oven to complete your kitchen setup.

7. Ninja Pressure Cooker, $200 (originally $250), Amazon

This pressure cooker boasts an air frying feature, so you can enjoy all of the goodness of your favorite “fried” foods without the grease! It is crafted with TenderCrisp technology that allows you to cook all of your ingredients to crispy, golden perfection.

8. Dash Electric Egg Cooker, $30 (originally $40), Amazon

Breakfast, appetizers and meal prep are a breeze with this egg cooker. If you're crunched for time, you can select the settings that are best appropriate for your steamed food and this nifty appliance will do the rest!

9. Rosetta Stone Starter Pack, $189 (originally $319), Amazon

Plan on traveling abroad this summer? Or simply want to take up a language other than your native tongue? Rosetta Stone is offering a 40% discount on its Bonus Pack – but the savings don't stop there. Prime Day shoppers will also receive a $30 Amazon gift card during this special lightning deal.

10. SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, $120 (originally $150), Amazon

This Amazon Choice product is great for anyone who loves sparking water, but hates paying up for it. As one TODAY contributor wrote, "As far as addictions go, mine could be worse. I’m hooked on sparkling water. I can guzzle the stuff all day. But it’s sold (mostly) in plastic bottles, so there’s a ton of waste. And the cost adds up. Hence, my love for the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker. It churns out delicious bubbles, straight from the tap. It takes a minute, maybe less, to create the perfect bottle of fizzy aqua. It comes with a BPA-free reusable bottle. There’s no waste, in terms of plastic. And the end result, most importantly, tastes absolutely, invigoratingly fantastic."

11. Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones, $90 (normally $200), Amazon

This deal is over $109 off wireless earphones with 1,400 reviews! Users love these headphones because they stay put better than most earbuds - the curved design hooks over the ear and is less likely to fall out during your workout. They are also both sweat proof and waterproof. The battery lasts over 12 hours and they come with all the functionality of normal earbuds, including the ability to speak to Siri!

In the weeks leading up to the event, be sure to check out Amazon’s Prime Day landing page to stay up to date with all of the latest happenings.

Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to participate in Prime Day?

In order to take advantage of these rare savings, make sure to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership. Amazon offers a free 30-day trial to all customers upon their first sign-up, so if you’re just looking to take advantage of Prime Day deals, it’s the best way to go. If you’re looking for more, Amazon offers a Prime monthly subscription for just $13 a month. For the avid online shopper who wants to save all year long, purchase the annual membership for $119 and save almost $40!

How does Amazon Prime Day work?

Many products will be on sale throughout the duration of Prime Day, but if you’re keen on savings, you will be able to catch a few flash deals before they slip away. On any given day, there are Gold Box deals available on Amazon, which are essentially deals of the day. On APD, merchants can set windows where a flash sale is available on a certain product, and once it sells out, it’s gone. To make sure that you won’t blink and miss a deal, download the Amazon app to create a notification for the deals and products that you want to purchase.

How is Whole Foods involved?

Whole Foods — which is owned by Amazon — is participating in the APD frenzy this year by offering its customers a Spend $10, Get $10 deal, which gives participants credits to use toward the event as early as five days before the official start.

Prime members can also take advantage of Daily Deals at Whole Foods from Wednesday, July 10, through Tuesday, July 16, and save on some of their favorite eats. Savings include BOGO on Abe’s Vegan Mini Muffins on July 10 and 20% off per pound sliced-in-house deli meats and cheese on July 14.

While you count down the minutes until Amazon Prime Day, keep an eye on Amazon’s Prime Day page and TODAY’s Amazon hub for trending gifts and deals.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!