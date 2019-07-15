TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Thousands of TODAY readers purchased the Ecovacs N79S robotic vacuum last Amazon Prime Day, and now their new model, the Deebot 500, is on sale for over $100 off.
Ready for any mess, the device uses three brushes to keep any floor spotless. Use the Automatic Mode to let it take care of the entire floor, or work on a more targeted area with Spot Mode. If you want to tackle those hard-to-reach corners, try Edge Mode. For those really sticky situations, try the Max Mode — with double the suction power, it'll pick up almost anything.
Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
You can also use the accompanying smartphone app to directly control the vacuum's path, schedule its cleaning routine, or change the cleaning mode, even while you're not home. The long battery life means it'll actually last long enough to clean the house, and since it automatically returns to its charging port, you'll never have to worry about dead batteries.
Other features include anti-drop and anti-collision sensors and durable protective bumpers, so there's no need to worry about it falling down the stairs or being otherwise damaged while cleaning. The large wheels mean it can climb high thresholds, and the large, easy-to-empty dustbin makes it perfect for pet hair. It does its work quietly — so you won't be bothered by mechanical sounds or the loud roar of a standard vacuum.
Best of all, you'll never have to spend another minute vacuuming the house. This gadget does all the work for you.
