You can also use the accompanying smartphone app to directly control the vacuum's path, schedule its cleaning routine, or change the cleaning mode, even while you're not home. The long battery life means it'll actually last long enough to clean the house, and since it automatically returns to its charging port, you'll never have to worry about dead batteries.

Other features include anti-drop and anti-collision sensors and durable protective bumpers, so there's no need to worry about it falling down the stairs or being otherwise damaged while cleaning. The large wheels mean it can climb high thresholds, and the large, easy-to-empty dustbin makes it perfect for pet hair. It does its work quietly — so you won't be bothered by mechanical sounds or the loud roar of a standard vacuum.

Best of all, you'll never have to spend another minute vacuuming the house. This gadget does all the work for you.

For more Prime Day stories, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!