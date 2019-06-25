TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like! TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

If you’ve been looking for a reason to do some online shopping, you finally have it. Amazon Prime Day is almost here, and with it comes what we anticipate to be some of the retailer's best deals yet.

Last year’s Prime Day was reportedly the biggest in the company’s history, with over 100 million products sold during the 36-hour sale. Most customers scored great deals on TVs and other home devices like the Amazon Echo or the Kindle Fire TV Stick.

We've gathered a few tips to navigate one of the year's biggest sales. Read on for all you need to know.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2019?

Prime Day officially begins at 12 a.m. PT on Monday, July 15 and will conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16. That means there are 48 hours to snag the best savings, compared to last year's 36 hours. 12 more hours of deals!

Ready to save? Behind Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day is the biggest online shopping day of the year. Getty Images

In the weeks leading up to the event, be sure to check out Amazon's Prime Day landing page to stay up to date with all of the latest happenings.

You’ll Need a Prime Membership

In order to take advantage of these rare savings, make sure to sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership. Amazon offers a free 30-day trial to all customers upon their first sign up, so if you’re just looking to take advantage of Prime Day deals, it’s the best way to go. If you’re looking for more, Amazon offers a Prime Monthly subscription for just $13 a month. For the avid online shopper who wants to save all year long, purchase the Annual Membership for $119 and save almost $40!

How does Amazon Prime Day work?

Many products will be on sale throughout the duration of Prime Day, but if you’re keen on savings you will be able to catch a few flash deals before they slip away. On any given day there are Gold Box deals available on Amazon, which are essentially deals of the day. On APD merchants can set windows where a flash sale is available on a certain product, and once it sells out, it's gone. To make sure that you won't blink and miss a deal, download the Amazon app to create a notification for the deals and products that you want to purchase.

Buy your groceries!

Last year, Whole Foods — which is owned by Amazon — participated in the APD frenzy by offering its customers a "Spend $10, Get $10" deal, where they received credits to use toward the event as early as five days before the official start.

This kind of promotion has not yet been confirmed for the 2019 APD but don't rule it out as a possibility!

What can I do until then?

While you count down the minutes until Amazon Prime Day, keep an eye on Amazon's Prime Day page and TODAY's Amazon hub for trending gifts and deals.

