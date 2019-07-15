TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Have you been looking for the perfect excuse to refresh your wardrobe with some fashionable new pieces... without breaking the bank? Well, it's officially that time of year — Amazon Prime Day is here!

We've covered tons of different top-selling fashion items from Amazon that have gone viral: the $15 sun hat, this $30 jacket that one of our writers loves, a best-selling (and totally flattering) one-piece swimsuit, and even this staple t-shirt that happens to look amazing on three different body types.

It's safe to say that we — along with the rest of the world who leaves glowing reviews on bestselling items— are big fans of the stylish steals from Amazon!

That being said, you'd be wise to hurry and snag these saver-savvy finds before they are all gone. We'll be updating this page throughout the day.

Here are our favorite style and fashion deals we've rounded up:

You can never have too many pairs of leggings. This slightly cropped pair features a subtle mesh detail and at 40% off you'll probably want to stock up now!

Replace those bras you've been meaning to get rid of! These T-shirt bras from Calvin Klein have over 700 reviews on Amazon and are deeply discounted for Prime Day.

The "Amazon coat" that went viral this past winter is part of the retailer's big sale, too. Apply the 40% off coupon for a discount in your cart.

Step up your sunglasses game with these stylish Ray-Bans, 20% off.

These high-rise skinny jeans from Levi's seem like the type of purchase that you'll wear all year long. They've earned a 4.0-star rating from over 100 reviews on the site.

For under $30, you can get this Calvin Klein denim jacket.

This sleeveless maxi dress from Amazon can be dressed up or down — and is 30% off.

This chiffon top is 30% off and it seems like the perfect shirt to wear to work or out for a nice dinner.

Denim jackets are great for cooler summer nights and can be worn with almost everything.

This T-shirt is made of quick-drying fabric— a huge plus for those who are active!

This Reebok sports bra is great for high-intensity training because of the light, breathable fabric.

This gorgeous color-blocked dress is a classic style that you'll be able to wear forever.

These straight leg jeans are up to 50% off right now.

This pair of jeans is a favorite among Amazon shoppers with a 3.9-star rating from over 1,500 reviews. They come in five different washes, so you're sure to find one that fits your style.

Did you know you can buy clothes from J.Crew on Amazon? The retailer is offering 30% off select items like this cute ribbed T-shirt.

These lounge pants are comfortable AND stylish. They're a bestseller in the women's workout pants category, but seem like they'd be equally amazing for running errands.

These white sneakers could be worn with jeans or even a little sundress for a casual but cool summer outfit.

These stylish sneakers are 32% off right now and come in five different colors.

These suede heeled sandals are perfect shoe to wear, day to night.

This chic vegan-leather backpack is a great option for commuters.

Three different bags for $35?! WHAT A STEAL!

These fun earrings are the perfect touch to pull together a summer outfit!

