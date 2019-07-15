TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to snag all of the products that have caught your eye but just couldn't possibly fathom spending so much money on. Maybe it's that new suitcase for the vacation you're going on next week or maybe it's a new mattress topper you haven't been willing to splurge on just yet.

If you're looking to score some of the hottest deals that are available during this Amazon Prime Day mania, you've come to the right place.

We found some of the best deals on the products you love — all for under $100.

Note: Many deals have time limits and prices are subject to change. There's a chance that once you read this article the prices will be different than what's listed below, but we’ll do our best to keep them up to date.

Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals

The Ring home security system only takes five minutes to set up and is currently the No. 1 bestseller in Home Security from Amazon. For Prime Day, you can score this smart doorbell and receive a free Amazon Echo Dot, so you can hear who exactly is at your door when they arrive.

The cousin of the Amazon Echo is on sale for 56% off! You can control your music, make phone calls, voice control your home and more with this compact device.

You can save $40 on this limited-edition speaker. With innovative Bose technology, this gadget is perfect for the audiophile in your life.

This bundle includes the latest edition of the Amazon Kindle, a cobalt blue fabric cover and a power adapter and is on sale for 32% off.

Amazon Prime Day Health Deals

Dive deep into your ancestry and health reports with the 23andMe DNA Test, which is currently on sale for half of the original price ($200).

The Fitbit for kids, you can sync this device to your family Fitbit account to keep the whole family active.

Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals

This advanced water flosser is cordless, so you can multitask while improving your gum health.

This tool goes further than your average under-eye cream and is even formulated with SPF 35 to protect your skin from sun damage.

Amazon Prime Day Home Deals

This Instant Pot is Wi-Fi and Alexa enabled, so you can check on the progress of your cooking remotely and receive mobile alerts when your meal is cooked.

This plush three-inch mattress topper is gel infused, so it will keep you cool and comfortable all night long.

This AmazonBasics duo is on sale for 46% off and is ideal for any vacation you've got coming up!

