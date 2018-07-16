The best home and kitchen deals from Amazon Prime Day 2018

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Amazon Prime Day is here, and as we expected, the kitchen and home deals don't disappoint.

Below are a few we handpicked based on cost savings and customer reviews. Start shopping now because these discounts won't last (you can make counter and closet space later). In fact, the Instant Pot sold out less than an hour after Prime Day launched.

The next time you can expect to upgrade your small appliances and home essentials for these prices will be in November!

Note: Many deals have time limits and prices are subject to change. We will do our best to keep them updated. But, due to the nature of Amazon Prime Day, there's a chance that once you read this article, the deals have expired or that prices will be different than what's listed below!

Kitchen

Vitamix 5200 Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Container, Black, $298 (normally $549), Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

This blender boasts a 4.6-star rating and is 46 percent off, so you probably won't be returning it. Perhaps the best part, though, is that it's self-cleaning — add a drop of soap and warm water, push a button and voila. Less than a minute later, it's clean again. It's ideal for summer smoothies and milkshakes, but it's also worth keeping out for making winter soups.

Keurig K-Café Single Serve Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker + 24 K-cups, $120 (usually $200), Amazon

Unlike the older Keurig models, which could only brew single-serve coffee, this powerhouse can make lattes and cappuccinos using any K-cup pod. It's great for people who love the convenience of a Keurig machine but also like to spice up their coffee routine with some fancy drinks every so often, but don't love spending $5 per cup at a coffee shop!

Double Wall Champagne Flute Set, $12 (normally $18), Amazon

Cheers to champagne flutes that can hold both hot and cold beverages and can be thrown in the dishwasher, microwave, fridge or freezer. They're made of a lightweight and scratch-resistant type of glass called borosilicate, and have a 4.5-star rating out of nearly 400 reviews. The deal runs on Tuesday, July 17 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST.

illy Y5 DRS Espresso & Coffee Machine, $225 at checkout (normally $300), Amazon

Not only does this machine brew coffee or espresso, but it also syncs to a mobile device to automatically reorder capsules from Amazon when you're running low. One Amazon reviewer, who ordered one after experiencing it at a St. Regis hotel, called it the "coolest, smallest and most efficient espresso maker" they'd ever seen. Note: this deal, which runs through 9 p.m. EST on Tuesday, July 17, is only available for Amazon Prime members.

BELLA Air Fryer, $39 (normally $59), Amazon

If you love fried foods but are looking to cut back on fat, consider an air fryer that doesn't require oil. This one is basically a convection oven, but with a dishwasher-safe baking tray, it's a lot easier to clean. This special offer is only available for Amazon Prime members.

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Classic, up to 30 percent off, Amazon

Stock up on these back-to-school snacks (they're Amazon's best-selling animal cracker) now so you can focus on supplies in August. The discount varies, depending on which quantity you get, but expect deals like a 30-ct. box for just $8 (normally $11). The specials start today and will run through the end of the month.

Plum Organics Fruit and Veggie Variety Pack, 30 percent off, Amazon

With a 4.3-star rating (from nearly 1,000 reviews), Plum Organics Fruit and Veggie pouches are pretty much as parent-approved as pre-packaged baby food gets these days. But, just because they're Amazon's Choice for baby food doesn't mean you can't reach for them for yourself when you need something healthy and convenient. Expect these savings to last throughout the rest of July.

Campbell’s Slow Kettle Style Soup, up to 30 percent off, Amazon

With flavors like Tomato & Sweet Basil Bisque, Campbell's soup has come a long way from the simple flavors our parents grew up on. These microwave-safe, single-serving containers are also more compatible with our contemporary lifestyles. Prices for these soups are likely to fluctuate throughout the next two days, but expect deals as low as 8-packs for just $12 (normally $17). Savings, although probably not as great, can be found throughout the rest of the month.

Gourmia GCM6850 Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $45 (normally $75), Amazon

Four minutes is all it takes to go from caffeine craving to coffee fix according to the product description of this cold brew coffee maker. The reviews, which give it a 4.3-star rating, are overwhelmingly positive and reviewers note the quality cold brew and an appreciation for the four different strength settings: light, bold, medium and concentrate. This two-day-long offer is available for all Amazon customers, not just Amazon Prime members, and shipping will be free.

Peet's Espresso Capsules, $22 (normally $29), Amazon

These capsules are compatible with Nespresso OriginalLine brewers and come in four varieties. It's a sampler pack of 40 capsules, so you get to try 10 of each. At this price, each cup is only $.55 as opposed to $.70. Only Amazon Prime members will have access to this 25 percent off special.

Home

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Classic Rechargeable 5 brushing modes, $100 (normally $200), Amazon

Half-off deals don't come around often, so consider taking your smile to a whole new level with this toothbrush. The Sonicare technology promises up to 31,000 brushstrokes per 60 seconds. You can't see the speed with the naked eye, but hopefully you can see the advertised results: whiter teeth without bleeding gums. This deal only lasts until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. EST. (If for some reason you miss it, or you don't want to spend $100 on a toothbrush, check out this amazing $20 brush a TODAY staffer recently reviewed.)

Furbo Dog Camera, $139 (normally $249), Amazon

You may already feel like dog mom or dad of the year, but with Furbo, you can become pet parent of the century. As seen on Ellen, this Wi-Fi-enabled HD camera boasts two-way audio, so you can talk to your dog and be barked at in return. It also has a cool treat-tossing feature so you can reward Fido for good behavior when you have to leave him unsupervised. Note: this $110 off deal is for Amazon Prime members only and only lasts for 36 hours.

Leviton Decora Smart with Wi-Fi Technology - Dimmer and App, $40 (normally $50), Amazon

Control your lights from afar and with your voice, using this easy-to-install smart home switch. It's compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Nest. It has a 3.9-star rating, and one of the 760 Amazon reviewers sums it up nicely with their review titled "One small switch for man...one giant leap for home automation!" This 20 percent off deal is for Amazon Prime members only and lasts for 36 hours after July 16 at 3 p.m. EST.

Cricut EasyPress, $80, (normally $130) Amazon

According to a recent interview with PEOPLE, Lauren Conrad is a fan of this compact tool for fun DIY iron-on projects. Amazon customer reviews, about 320 so far, average out to give it an impressive 4.5 stars. Note: this is a Lightning Deal so it's available July 16 for just six hours (or until supplies run out) starting at 6:45 p.m. EST.

Tulo King Mattress, $750 (normally $950), Amazon

Mattress Firm's best-selling "bed in a box" mattresses are made in the U.S. and come in three comfort levels: soft, medium and firm. This deal, scoring a king size for the price of a queen, is for all Amazon shoppers and begins today and continues through Tuesday, July 17.

Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus, $65 (normally $90), Amazon

This is basically the Philips Hue light bulbs in light strip form. Installation is DIY-friendly and the strips can be cut or extended to suit your space. Most of the 647 reviews are positive, giving it a 4-star rating, with the most common complaint being the high cost for only 80 inches of lighting per strip. This deal is also only available to Amazon Prime members.