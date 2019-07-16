At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Amazon Prime Day is finally here and the internet seems to be flooded with deals.

We can't think of a better way to start off the week than with this two-day event, but sometimes it can be difficult to decide what's worth your cash. That's why we've curated this list of Prime Day deals we actually use. From the summer dress one editor wears to work to the travel neck pillow that saves another editor's neck through overnight flights, these are the products we've tried and love.

Read on for our favorites.

Note: Many deals have time limits and prices are subject to change. There's a chance that once you read this article the prices will be different than what's listed below, but we’ll do our best to keep them up to date.

"I’ve heard Hoda Kotb rave about this product on the show and how much smoother and softer it’s made her hair. My hair isn’t nearly as thick as Hoda’s but it certainly gets its fair share of damage and I’m always looking for ways to prevent split ends and keep it from frizzing.

I read the reviews online and users absolutely rave about it as well. After just one use, I was a huge fan — it really puts a protective coating on your hair and leaves it shiny and strong!" — Jen Birkhofer, Director of E-Commerce

"I’ll always value reading the printed pages of a physical book, but when it comes to celebrity memoirs, there’s truly nothing like hearing the voice of a famous person read his or her own words to you.

That’s really all I use my Audible subscription for, and I highly recommend. Each month, you get one credit for an audiobook, which is more than enough to meet my needs. Right now, I’m really into Andy Cohen’s books — 'The Andy Cohen Diaries' and 'Superficial' — which are so incredibly funny, I even got my mom hooked." — Bryanna Cappadona, TODAY Digital Editor

"The Fire TV Stick has been the ultimate game changer for me! It’s SO easy to use — and even easier to set up. I love being able to access all the different networks in one place with just a few clicks." — Emily Slawek, TODAY Digital Producer

"If your air conditioner is a window unit, this plug is a must. Once it’s all set up, you have the ability to turn the plug on and off from anywhere — yes, even while you’re out of the house — using your smartphone, so you’re able to come home to a cooled-off space.

Connect this little guy to your at-home Wi-Fi, plug it in, download the app and that’s all there is to it. Just make sure your plug is compatible before purchasing." — Cappadona

"I am obsessed with my Apple AirPods — they are so easy to use. Because they're wire-free, I thought I would lose them, so I boughta cover and clip that hooks onto my gym bag and I haven't lost them yet! (FYI: If you do lose one, you can use Find My Phone to locate it.)

Even my dad, who rocked an AM/PM radio Walkman for about 20 years, loves his AirPods and runs with them almost daily. This is a great gift for anyone in your family!" — Birkhofer

"I’ve had quite a few Mophies over the year, but this is by far my favorite one because it’s so sleek. It easily fits into a small bag or clutch and it’s relatively light as far as external battery packs go. I also particularly like that it comes with a cord that folds right into it, so I don’t have to worry about bringing one along with me and having it take up extra room." — Jordan Muto, TODAY Digital Editor

"This already cheap dress is one of my favorite items of clothing. I am literally wearing it right now.

It’s normally $21 but for Prime Day it’s 20% off. Even though I already have it in 4 different colors, I’m probably going to buy another because of how amazing it is! Who says you can’t wear the same thing every day?" — Amanda Smith, Commerce Associate

"I gave my grandfather an AncestryDNA kit for Christmas last year and he loved it. It took him a little while to mail it back in, but when we finally got the results we were all dumbfounded: 33% from the Middle East! We were all convinced we were mostly German!

Now he wants one for my grandmother. And my dad is interested in checking out the ancestry on his side of the family. Nothing like getting this year’s Christmas shopping done in July…" — Birkhofer

"As a frequent traveler who often takes overnight flights, traveling with a neck pillow is key. For me, it’s the difference between landing in my destination refreshed and ready for the day or over-tired. However, I always feel that neck pillows get gross from the plane and then I’m stuck carrying around this bulky, dirty item for the entirety of my trip.

That’s where the Trtl pillow became a game-changer for me. It’s small enough to fit easily into my tote bag without taking up too much room and it’s machine washable. The best part is also basically has a built in shelf for you to sleep on, so if you don’t have a window seat to prop your head against, it doesn’t matter. You can easily adjust it, so you’re comfortable in any seat on the plane."— Muto

"I have always dreamed of being able to make my own latte at home and this machine made it possible! It makes the milk super foamy and you can use whatever brand of K-Cups you prefer for the flavor you want." — Jillian Ortiz, TODAY Digital E-Commerce Intern

"My husband and I have this video doorbell and we love it. It makes me feel much safer when I’m home alone and someone stops by — I can just pull up the camera, see who it is and answer if I need to.

We also use it to talk to delivery people while we’re at work. There’s nothing more satisfying than catching the USPS guy right as he’s about to take your package back to the post office and convincing him to leave it inside the gate." — Birkhofer

"After years of having a standing fan that always toppled over and even chipped my walls, I have a special appreciation for the Dyson Pure Hot + Cold. It’s sturdy, relatively small, efficient and quiet. While there’s no doubt that it’s pricey, it does do three different things in one device: It’s an air purifier, heater and fan.

I love that it’s one device that I can use all year round and it’s especially great when the temperature is changing and one day your sweltering hot and the next day you’re freezing cold. With the click of a button, you can have whatever temperature you want." — Muto

"Whether it’s because George Clooney’s face is in the commercials or that my brain isn’t fully functional until a cup of coffee, the Nespresso machine is my favorite Prime day deal. Although it sounds like a rocket ship launching into space as it brews, there are few other ways to have this many types of caffeinated drinks at home, besides being a certified barista.

Its efficiency is only matched by its user-friendly approach to coffee — both my parents and in-laws figured out that the blinking light with the coffee cup means BREW. And my still snoozing brain is thankful for the simplicity of pods that add ease to my morning routine." — Sara Snyder, TODAY Digital Video Producer

