23 easy leftover Thanksgiving turkey recipes

Forget the sandwich and try these exciting leftover turkey recipes you'll actually want to eat the next day.

How to preserve your Thanksgiving leftovers

Nov. 29, 201905:47
By Erica Chayes Wida

Once the frenzied Thanksgiving feast is over, many will have leftover turkey to spare.

Whether you're left with just a cup or two, only the carcass or have more than you know what to do with, it's so easy to turn leftover turkey into inventive meals. Plus, with costs of turkeys rising due to inflation, it's best to use up as much of the bird as possible. From spicy enchiladas and shawarma tacos to pots of gumbo and pho, these simple but flavorful turkey dishes will breathe new and exciting life into your leftover bird.

So, forget the leftover turkey sandwich and get a little bit more creative this year.

Leftover Turkey Potpie Fritters
Moriah Brooke
Leftover Turkey Potpie Fritters

Will Coleman

When it comes to turkey leftovers, we'll take crispy fritters over a sandwich any day. Each savory bite of creamy gravy, plump peas, veggies and meat taste like a potpie. When fried in oil, the texture because crispy on the outside and warm and tender on the inside.

Slow-Cooker Buffalo Turkey Dip
TODAY
Slow-Cooker Buffalo Turkey Dip

Elizabeth Heiskell

This Buffalo turkey dip is perfect because it only requires two cups of shredded turkey, which may be all that's left after the big meal. Throw everything in a slow cooker for just 25 minutes and get back to that family fun time.

Black-Eyed Pea Turkey Chili
Zach Schiffman / TODAY
Black-Eyed Pea Turkey Chili

Eric Gabrynowicz

This chili is a win-win, no matter which team everyone's rooting for Thanksgiving weekend. Using shredded turkey, instead of ground beef, is a nice way to lighten up the often-heavy dish. Also, the spices are a nice kick to the taste buds after all that turkey and gravy.

Leftover Turkey Banh Mi
werxj / Getty Images
Leftover Turkey Banh Mi

Dzung Lewis

Crunchy pickled vegetables, spicy Sriracha mayo and a tender baguette work perfectly with any savory poultry leftovers. You won't go back to turkey on boring sandwich bread after trying this.

Warm Turkey Terrific Sliders
Tyler Essary / TODAY
Warm Turkey Terrific Sliders

Elizabeth Heiskell

If everyone's demanding a turkey sandwich, but there's only a little bit left, consider whipping up a batch of these sliders. They can feed a bunch of people since they're mini. Topped with Swiss cheese and leftover cranberry sauce, they're also easy to bake all at once.

Turkey Pozole
Courtesy Laura Vitale
Turkey Pozole

Laura Vitale

Laura Vitale turns turkey into something new and exciting in this upbeat, nourishing soup packed with Mexican flavors.

Leftover Pulled Turkey Kale Salad
TODAY
Leftover Pulled Turkey Kale Salad

Justin Smillie

After all that Thanksgiving food, you're going to need greens. Try this satisfying salad topped with crispy turkey. It's hearty but not overly filling.

Turkey Shawarma Tacos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Turkey Shawarma Tacos

Molly Yeh

The spices in these leftover turkey tacos are vibrant and delicious and taste just like shawarma seasonings — curry and garam masala, heavy on the cumin and coriander — but there are also warm spices like nutmeg and cinnamon.

Leftover Stuffing and Turkey Strata
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Leftover Stuffing and Turkey Strata

Matt Abdoo

While many people may not think turkey and stuffing mean breakfast, Matt Abdoo's crowd-pleasing recipe for the morning after the holiday is a good one. It's rich, cheesy and here to please.

Turkey Noodle Soup
TODAY
Turkey Noodle Soup

Anthony Scotto

Yes, leftover turkey can work in most recipes that call for leftover chicken. This one's ideal because you can use the bones and all for the stock plus some other leftover sides like root veggies.

Cheesy Leftover Turkey and Mashed Potato Bites
Kelly Senyei / TODAY
Cheesy Leftover Turkey and Mashed Potato Bites

Kelly Senyei

Create a second-day snack by mixing chopped leftover turkey with leftover mashed potatoes, cheese, scallions and eggs. Then simply roll the mixture into balls, coat the balls in breadcrumbs and fry them until golden-brown and crispy. And don’t forget leftover cranberry sauce or gravy for dipping!

Turkey Gumbo
Turkey Gumbo

David Slater

Whip up a batch of this Louisiana classic that'll take the taste buds on a journey of spicy, smoky flavor. It's a great way to serve dinner the next couple of nights when the fuss is over but the evenings are dark and chilly.

Turkey Panini with Cranberry Sauce
Zach Pagano/TODAY
Turkey Panini with Cranberry Sauce

Donatella Arpaia

Give the old-fashioned turkey sandwich a melty makeover with this elevated version of a grilled cheese sandwich.

Turkey Sesame Noodle Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Turkey Sesame Noodle Salad

Laura Vitale

Soy sauce, rice vinegar, ginger and cilantro contribute to this 30-minute meal's wow-factor. The earthy leftover turkey takes on the flavors beautifully, and when tossed into some nice soba noodles, it's a light yet satisfying dish.

Siri Daly's Leftover Turkey Enchiladas
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Siri Daly's Leftover Turkey Enchiladas

Siri Daly

Enchiladas are a great way to throw together a quick meal while using up, well, the whole enchilada. Siri's recipe is warm, smoky and can get topped with some creamy avocado and zesty cilantro.

Sandra Lee's Holiday Shepherd's Pie
Sandra Lee
Sandra Lee's Holiday Shepherd's Pie

Sandra Lee

In this easy recipe, Sandra Lee swaps ground lamb or beef with turkey for a less traditional but equally as delicious version of shepherd's pie. Any hot, baked dish topped with mashed potatoes is a win.

Turkey Cranberry Salad
Alamy
Turkey Cranberry Salad

Gina Homolka

This dish is similar to a Waldorf salad, and you can even add apples, walnuts or pecans. It's light, refreshing and filling all on its own, but it's also great served in a wrap, as a sandwich or over a bed of greens.

Leftover Turkey and Mashed Potato Empanadas
Zach Schiffman / TODAY
Leftover Turkey and Mashed Potato Empanadas

Alejandra Ramos

Grab some extra pre-made pie crusts at the store so you're ready to whip up a batch of Alejandra Ramos' delicious empanadas. Inside the pockets is a mixture of the turkey and all the fixings for a savory, satiating dinner or snack that's best served with some sweet, tart cranberry sauce.

Anne Burrell's Turkey Fried Rice with Sunny-Side Up Egg
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Anne Burrell's Turkey Fried Rice with Sunny-Side Up Egg

Anne Burrell

Topping this pantry-friendly recipe with a perfectly runny, fried egg gives it a rich, luxurious finish and makes for an even more delicious dish.

Turkey Wild Rice Hotdish
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Turkey Wild Rice Hotdish

Molly Yeh

A hotdish is a type of casserole that's a full meal in a dish — meat, veggies and a starch held together with creamed soup. It's big in the upper Midwest, where Molly Yeh lives. The wild rice in this version adds is chewy, earthy, nutty and makes this casserole extra hearty. This is basically a leftover Thanksgiving turkey sandwich that you can eat from a bowl!

Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Pho
Kat Clay / Getty Images
Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Pho

Dzung Lewis

The savory spices and rich broth in this classic Vietnamese dish are as refreshing as they are comforting, which makes it perfect for full bellies and tired minds the day after the big feast.

Turkey Frittata
TODAY
Turkey Frittata

Anthony Scotto

This easy recipe takes turkey and incorporates it into a fluffy frittata with fresh veggies and sharp provolone cheese.

Cauliflower Alfredo Turkey Bake
Gaby Dalkin
Cauliflower Alfredo Turkey Bake

Gaby Dalkin

A cauliflower pasta bake — what's not to love? This crowd-pleasing 30-minute casserole is hot and comforting with creamy cheeses, tender noodles and, of course, turkey.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.