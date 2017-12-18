21 great gifts for the wine lover on your list

share tweet pin email

Got an oenophile on your list? We probably all have one!

For that special someone who enjoys nothing more than coming home after a long day and enjoying a good glass of wine, these gifts are sure to be worth a sip!

From silicone wine glasses that won't break no matter how clumsy you are to kitschy socks that send a message to those reading to get you a glass of vino, here are some seriously clever and practical gift ideas for all wine lovers. It doesn't matter if you're a Rosé all day kind of sipper, Pinot Grigio fanatic or Malbec connoisseur.

Brovino Silicone Wine Glasses, $20, Amazon

Amazon

Wine on the go! Never worry about broken wine glasses again. These silicone rubber wine cups are easy to clean and dishwasher safe.

Country Home Wine Shrine, $25, Amazon

For someone who loves wine, giving them a way to display their bottles in style is a chic gift that says you know them. This metal wine rack holds up to 6 bottles and is free-standing.

Bring Me Some Wine Socks, $16, Amazon

Amazon

If you can read this, bring me some wine! These hilarious socks are a perfect stocking stuffer.

Cathy's Concepts Wine Not? Tote, $29, Nordstrom

A playful pun adds a touch of whimsy to this waxed canvas tote that's picnic-ready with space for two wine bottles and an interior divider to prevent jostling.

For something a little more discreet, we are obsessed with this leather wine carrier from Saks Off Fifth that's only $73.

Epare Pocket Wine Aerator, $20, Amazon

Amazon

Help your wine breathe in the glass with this handy portable aerator.

Wine Glass Markers, $10, Amazon

Amazon

These pens make a great hostess gift. Use them to personalize wine glasses by writing names or making unique designs - the marker wipes off with soap and water.

Set of 6 Gold Plated Wine Charms, $17, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

These elegant charm bracelets hang effortlessly from stemware and let you know which glass is yours.

Simply Charmed Emoji Wine Charms, $23, Amazon

Amazon

For something a little more fun, these magnetic emojis will jazz up a wine glass no matter what mood the holiday season has put you in. This makes a great stocking stuffer for college kids.

Oster Cordless Electric Wine Opener, $20, Amazon

Amazon

This cordless electric wine bottle opener removes the cork with ease: you just press a button! Yes, that means no more broken corks, difficult corkscrews and spending way too long opening your bottle. For something a little fancier, check out the Coravin Elite Pro ($438) — this bad boy actually does the pouring too!

Red Wine Stain Remover, $8, Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods

This pocket-sized stain remover will save the day. It works on t-shirts, tablecloths and cotton couches to get rid of even the toughest Merlot.

Wine Wipes, $9, Amazon

Amazon

And while you are removing stains from your clothes, you might as well say goodbye embarrassing teeth stains! After a glass or two too many, you can use these wipes to get that telltale ruby tint off your kisser.

"Wine Folly: The Essentials Guide to Wine" book, $14, Amazon

Amazon

Finally, learn how to talk wine talk — just like a real somm! This book will help you tell a Malbec from a merlot and teach you the best wines to pair with certain foods. The Wine Bible by Karen MacNeil ($14) is another popular pick.

Got Me Tipsy Wine Glass, $23, Amazon

Amazon

Give your wine lover a chuckle with this fun glass that measures each pour by 'Classy', 'Sassy', and 'Smart Assy'.

Wine Pairing Towel Set, $28, Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods

Is your wine lover stuck on what to serve with a bottle of vino? These easy-to-follow towel guides give suggestions for foods that go perfectly with red and white.

Birthstone Wine Bottle Stopper, $24, Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods

Preserve any wine in style with these handmade bottle stoppers.

Polar Fleece Pajamas, $72, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Get cozy in these soft, polar-fleece pajamas made just for wine lovers.

OPI Nail Polish, $10, Amazon

Amazon

This malaga wine color will look gorgeous at any holiday party and makes an excellent stocking stuffer for the beauty-obsessed on your list.

Merlot Wine Making Kit, $60, Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods

Add yeast to grape juice and — bam! This kit is easy and perfect for beginners.

Wine with Grapes Ornament, $35, Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus

What wine lover wouldn't love to hang this from the tree?

Copper Monogram Bottle Stopper, $20, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

This bottle stopper is a show stopper! A copper letter gleams atop a polished steel stopper that adds a personal touch while keeping wine drinkable.

Wine Country Gift Basket, $45, Amazon

Amazon

You can never go wrong with a great gift basket! This one comes with all the goodies foodies love to pair with a glass or two.

For more great gift ideas, check out our guides to foodie gifts and gifts for the home chef!

If you didn't find what you are looking for, test out our interactive gift guide! You simply choose who you are shopping for, what they are like and how much you want to spend, then we generate the gifts for you!

Click here to try it out!