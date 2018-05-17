Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Marie Antoinette's rustic Versailles retreat is now open to the public

Get a peek inside the luxurious home!

by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
Marie-Antoinette with a Rose by Elisabeth Vigee-Lebrun
Portrait of Marie-Antoinette with a Rose by Elisabeth Vigee-Lebrun in 1783.Corbis via Getty Images

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

It may appear rustic on the outside, but the inside of Marie Antoinette’s retreat is bursting with luxury.

Known as the Queen’s House, the three-story, neoclassical chateau is set the gardens of the Petit Trianon at Versailles, a place where the queen could relax and get away from the stresses of the royal formal court. (If it's anything like the getaway depicted in the film "Marie Antoinette," starring Kirsten Dunst, it was a beloved place.)

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
Marie Antoinette's Versailles retreat
You can now visit Marie Antoinette's rustic Versailles retreat.Chateau de Versailles, Thomas Garnier

The home, which hasn’t been occupied for around two centuries, has undergone a massive restoration project and is now open to the public thanks to funding by the luxury fashion and beauty brand Dior.

Located in the heart of the hamlet built for Marie Antoinette by Richard Mique between 1783 and 1787, the house later belonged to Empress Marie-Louise and Napoleon I in the early 19th century.

The updated furnishings reflect the home’s oldest known historic condition, which is as it was when Empress Marie-Louise lived there.

Marie Antoinette's Versailles retreat
The cheery yet elegant formal living roomChateau de Versailles, Didier Saulnier

A large formal living room features dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows covered in regal yellow drapes, while a breathtaking chandelier hangs above a table topped with an arrangement of flowers.

Marie Antoinette's Versailles retreat
The formal dining roomChateau de Versailles, Didier Saulnier

The home’s formal dining room features a colorful tiled floor and taupe walls. The food that was served here was actually made in an outbuilding called the Warming Room, which includes a kitchen area, pantry, vegetable garden and bread oven. It was also part of the restoration project.

Marie Antoinette's Versailles retreat
The interior of the Warming Room, where the meals were made.Chateau de Versailles, Didier Saulnier

A billiards salon provided recreation, and the bedrooms a place to rest. A green and yellow color scheme can be seen throughout the house.

Marie Antoinette's Versailles retreat
The billiards salonChateau de Versailles, Didier Saulnier
Marie Antoinette's Versailles retreat
A bedroom in the Queen's HouseChateau de Versailles, Didier Saulnier

The gardens have also been restored, replanted to reflect the condition of when Marie-Louise lived there in 1810. A spiral staircase and vegetable gardens are a few of the references that reflect Antoinette’s residency.

For more information on how to see the Queen’s House in person, visit the website for the Palace of Versailles.

The real life secrets of 'Downton Abbey' castle

00:00

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today