Here are the best sparkling wines to buy for New Year's Eve

Whether you're looking to splurge or save for your 2020 celebration, Jennifer Foucher, head sommelier at Fiola in Washington, D.C., is here on TODAY to fill your glass with the best bubbly for your price point. Here are her top picks to get your party poppin'.

Affordable Bubbly

Bisol Prosecco Brut, $14, Drink Dispatch

This wine comes from some of the best plots in the hills of Veneto in northern Italy. It is made from the glera grape, so the wine is fruit driven which makes for easy sipping with classic flavors of green apples and pears.

Raventos i Blanc Blanc de Blanc 2017, $21, Wine

This wine comes from northern Spain and uses the French term "blanc de blancs," meaning a white wine made from white grapes. It's biodynamically grown, and it's also very dry, fresh, complex, plus it has a great structure and so it's great for mimosas.

Mid-Range Bubbly

Since California has become a great place to grow grapes for sparkling wine production, Champagne producers like Louis Roederer have expanded into this region bringing their expert winemaking and experience with them. This is a blend of chardonnay and pinot noir grapes. Grown in the Anderson Valley, it's a more fruit-forward style with ripe flavors.

Though the tradition of making sparkling wine in Alsace goes back a long way, Cremant d’Alsace only created its own appellation in the 1970s. This sparkling rosé coming from northeastern France is made from pinot noir; it's the perfect gift for bubbly lovers.

The most prestigious area in Italy for sparkling wine production, Franciacorta in Lombardia, uses chardonnay and pinot noir grapes just as they do in Champagne, but with the addition of pinot bianco, or, as the French would call it, pinot blanc. It's a very good example of elegant sparkling wine that coming from Italy these days.

Splurge Bubbly

This grower-producer (which means that the grapes for this wine are grown by the estate that also makes the wine) are all chardonnay and come from a famous village in the Côtes des Blancs. The wine is very crisp and lean with lots of stone and citrus notes.

Famous for the pretty pink label, Billecart-Salmon is still a family owned winery. This bubbly is made of chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier grapes. It's very elegant, with flavors of strawberry and raspberry, making it a classic choice for any celebration.

Dom Perignon, which was originally launched by Moet & Chandon in 1936, is arguably one of the world's most famous Champagnes. The pinot noir and chardonnay grapes used in this blend come from some of the finest vineyards in all of the Champagne region. Nothing says "it's time to party" quite like a bottle of Dom.