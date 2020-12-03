Win a $200 Draper James gift card this holiday season

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The holidays are all about giving. That's why the Shop TODAY team is partnering with Draper James to spread some holiday cheer and gift five lucky winners a $200 Draper James gift card.

The popular clothing line founded by actor, Reese Witherspoon, is known for its wide range of clothing, accessories and even home decor. So if you're searching for stocking stuffers, festive plaid clothing, or just new accessories, Draper James has got you covered!

Draper James

If you want a shot at bonus entries, you can also follow TMRW x TODAY on Instagram for three extra entries! The Instagram account curates a feed of honesty, humor and friendly advice to help plan for tomorrow, brought to you by TODAY.

So whether you're looking to treat yourself this holiday or have a special someone in mind, here's your chance to win a $200 shopping spree! All you have to do is fill out the information below.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Legal residents of the 50 US states or DC who are 18 or older. Begins December 3, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. ET and ends December 11, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. E.T. Limit 1 entry per person. To enter, and for Official Rules, odds, and prize details, visit https://ul.ink/VKM8. Sponsors: TODAY Show and NBCUniversal Media, LLC.

