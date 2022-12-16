32 stocking stuffers she'll love finding on Christmas morning, starting at $10

Nothing says Christmas more than the traditional overfilled stocking of treats left behind by Santa himself. Stocking stuffers are sometimes practical, sometimes silly and more often than not, super thoughtful.

Here’s our list of some of the best gifts that any woman in your life would love stuffed into her stocking this Christmas morning. From tasty pistachio spreads to soothing lip balms and even some beauty gifts that can be unboxed ahead of time and shared across a number of stockings, here are our top picks for the holidays.

Affordable stocking stuffers for women

This minty lip balm will become an instant bedside must-have. It has a subtle tingly sensation that’s ultra hydrating and leaves the lip moisturized, with a touch of shine. You’ll feel good making this purchase; each one sold provides a day of school for a girl as part of Sahajan’s partnership with Plan International's Because I Am Girl Initiative.

It seems everyone's excited about this deliciously rich pistachio spread right now. If you know anyone who’s a fan of fancy toast, they’ll jump at the chance to spread this atop some whipped ricotta and a punchy sourdough.

This 12-piece set features a mix of the brand’s popular patches (24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm, Cucumber De-Tox, and Potent-C Power Brightening ). Give the dozen to one lucky recipient who could use a little self-care, or split them across multiple stockings.

This super chic sunglass chain perfectly marries fashion and function. They’ll never lose their glasses again, and the acrylic chain is sort of an extension of their jewelry. Win-win.

Help brighten skin in the dry winter months with this award-winning vitamin C sheet mask. It can even help even out your skin tone, according to the brand. Get an assortment of three and fan them out on top of the stocking.

Let your pill container be as cute as your favorite clutch. This box features eight compartments for all supplement and vitamin needs.

This enamel mini Dutch oven is embossed with the Eiffel Tower, and is the perfect size for that individual mac and cheese, pot pie or a yummy ice cream sundae.

Say goodbye to unwanted peach fuzz on the chin, jawline or lip with this painless hair remover that is so gentle it can be used daily. Once they have one of these, we’re sure they’ll be hooked.

Often the best stocking stuffers are the practical ones. Poopourri spray neutralizes the odors and the essential oil blend leaves behind a refreshing scent. Opening up this stocking stuffer might even get a little chuckle out of everyone too.

Best stocking stuffer ideas for her

Itty-bitty minis of any beauty product are just the cutest and are the perfect size to go into any stocking. Makeup icon Bobbi Brown has done it again with her new venture, Jones Road Beauty. This is her limited-edition mini kit and includes a Jones Road hair tie, a mini mascara and a mini Hippie Stick (moisturizing stick), all packed into a cute little zip pouch.

Here’s a fun stocking idea for those "Harry Potter" fans wanting to raise a glass to their favorite stories. These Butterbeer chewy candies come with a collectable coaster and a glass mug with a metal crest of all four Hogwarts houses.

Pop one of these USA-made lavender steamers in the shower right before stepping in and transform your daily routine into a relaxing spa.

Enjoy wine without the side effects of headaches, stuffy nose and next-day hangovers. This wand helps purify the unwanted preservatives that can cause allergies and sensitivities from wine.

A headband is the perfect solution to looking like the cutest snow bunny. This sporty striped fleece-lined headband will help keep their noggin warm during these cool months and your ‘do in place.

Deliver the smell of Christmas to their home with this soy wax-blend candle that will remind them of fresh cut pine, cinnamon sugar and toasted marshmallows.

This affordable workhorse smartwatch will help them stay on track for their wellness goals. It keeps track of steps, has a 24/7 heart rate monitor, tracks calories burned, monitors cardiovascular activity and sleep. It even reminds them when it’s time to hydrate. Thank goodness it doesn’t count those Christmas calories.

Make the holidays bright with this Mackenzie Childs snow globe. It’s the perfect addition to a collection or for starting a new one. Soon you’ll have a whole village of snow globes!

Quite possibly the most delicious sugar cookies ever according to TODAY staffers, each cookie comes individually wrapped keeping the festive buttercream nice and soft. These arrive with 20 cookies to divvy up and throw into everyone's stockings!

These are a great wellness option for the yogi in your life. These are super comfortable squishy slings made out of real yoga mat materials.

This new Echo has better audio quality than ever before and a sharp LED display showing the time, weather and music choices. It can even pair with other smart devices in your home.

This festive snowman mug is perfect for that Christmas morning hot cocoa or cup of coffee. It’s part of the Noel collection from Le Creuset and made from a nonporous, durable stoneware to help keep beverages warm longer.

Keep warm and dress up everyday outfits with this super-soft gray sequin-trimmed knit scarf.

Make your own photo jigsaw puzzle using your favorite photos. You can even personalize the box to add that finishing touch.

Superstar Kesha partnered with Pretty Connected to create this limited edition Yin Yang chain that attaches to a clear phone case.

These earrings are made of freshwater cultured pearls and white topaz, and have a classically retro look.

This uber-moisturizing hair care line has a cult following and its shampoo and conditioner are miracle workers at reducing split ends and repairing breakage. This four-piece kit is great for getting hair back on track.

Carry all your necessities in this cute little makeup bag. There’s even a small interior pocket to keep smaller items like bobby pins, hair ties or lip gloss.

Peel and stick these light strips anywhere in your home you want to brighten up Christmas for anytime of the year. There are over 16 million color options and you can even sync the lights to your favorite music.

This wallet converts to a wristlet and is made from 100 percent recycled cotton. It also offers RFID protection for credit cards and has a zip pocket for your phone.

Sometimes you don’t know you need an umbrella until it’s too late and it's already raining. This compact umbrella weighs under a pound, auto-opens and closes and fights off winds up to 45 mph.

These comfy slippers are made of 100 percent wool, which makes them super airy. Their rubber sole bottoms mean you can even wear them out to run errands. If they don’t fit inside the stocking, place them next to it.

Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s other gift guides to find the perfect present for every Christmas lover on your list including Advent calendars, personalized stockings, tree toppers, custom ornaments, affordable stocking stuffers, Secret Santa gifts and more.