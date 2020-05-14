Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
After years and years of hard work, their retirement date is finally here! And while most people usually close this chapter of their life with a fun party filled with their coworkers, friends, and family — that type of celebration, unfortunately, isn't possible these days. Nevertheless, there are still plenty of ways to show the retiree in your life just how proud you are of them. One place to start is with a thoughtful retirement gift you can send straight to their home.
We did all the legwork and rounded up retirement gift ideas to help you find the perfect present. Whether you're looking for a funny retirement gift or something sentimental, there's bound to be something on our list that fits the bill!
To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:
- Retirement Gift Ideas
- Retirement Gift Ideas For Women
- Retirement Gift Ideas For Men
- Unique Retirement Gifts
- Funny Retirement Gifts
- Retirement Gift Ideas For Coworker
Retirement Gift Ideas
1. The Sill ZZ Plant
A plant is the perfect farewell gift to give someone for their retirement. This ZZ plant from The Sill is a great purifying plant for beginners. You can choose two different sizes and a variety of different types of pots that come in four different colors including black, cream, light pink and light blue.
2. Life's Real Journey Begins at Retirement Picture Frame
Fill this picture frame with a photo that represents life after retirement. It’s bound to put a smile on their face every time they look at it.
3. "The New York Times 36 Hours: 150 Weekends in the USA & Canada" by Barbara Ireland
While travel isn’t exactly encouraged these days, many people plan to see the world during their retirement. Encourage them to start planning those trips with this travel book which has suggestions for a memorable and feasible 36-hour stay in cities all over the U.S. and Canada.
4. Winc Gift Card
Retirement is a great time to experiment with new wines. With a Winc gift card, you can help them explore new bottles with their specialty wine subscription box. Each month they send you three bottles of wine based on the quiz you take when you first join. You can gift one, two, or three-month subscriptions.
5. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader
With all of their newfound freedom, they’ll be able to get started on the stack of books they’ve been wanting to read for years. The Kindle Paperwhite is a great device because all of their favorite reads will be in one consolidated place. It’s also waterproof, has a glare-free display that looks like real paper even in bright sunlight.
6. HelloFresh Gift Card
Make their life even easier and allow them to skip a trip to the grocery store with this HelloFresh meal delivery kit gift card. Their recipes are tested over 200 times to ensure they're just as tasty as they are easy to make. They have hassle-free step-by-step recipes and offer four different meal plans, including meat and veggies, vegetarian, family-friendly, and low calorie.
7. Omaha Steaks Fully Cooked Pot Roast
If they don’t love to spend time too much time in the kitchen, consider gifting them this fully cooked pot roast from Omaha Steaks instead.
8. Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness Smartwatch
Just because they’re not working in an office anymore, doesn’t mean they have to sit on their couch all day. To help them stay on top of their fitness game after retirement, hook them up with a Fitbit Versa 2. The smartwatch tracks their heart rate, exercise, and sleep stages to provide actionable insights.
9. Crosley Cruiser Deluxe Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable
There’s nothing like listening to your favorite album on an old-school vinyl record. This Crosley deluxe vintage turntable plays three speeds, comes with a built-in Bluetooth receiver to stream music wirelessly through other speakers. Who wouldn't love this nostalgic gift?
10. Callaway Strata Complete 12 Piece Golf Set
Many people pursue new hobbies after retiring and many choose golf. If you’re in the market to splurge on your new retiree, get them a quality set of golf clubs. This Callaway set has over 650 five-star verified reviews on Amazon.
Retirement Gift Ideas For Women
1. From You Flowers Bright Blue Skies Bouquet
One way you can send well wishes from afar is with a classic flower arrangement. This one comes with yellow roses, white lilies, blue delphinium, and purple monte casino flowers in a classic clear vase.
2. Sterling Silver Retirement Compass Necklace
Help her celebrate her retirement with this thoughtful necklace that is both stylish and motivational. The compass pendant represents moving on to new chapters while striving to enjoy the journey.
3. Officially Retired Light Up Party Tiara
For a fun, budget-friendly gift, look no further than this sparkly “Officially Retired” crown. The retiree Queen can wear it on her last official day of work and during a virtual retirement party.
4. Sloggers Waterproof Rain and Garden Shoe
If she loves to garden, a good pair of waterproof garden shoes are a necessity. This pair from Sloggers come in over 20 different designs, are heavy-duty with extra traction and are easy to clean. The style is also an Amazon bestseller and has over 6,800 positive verified reviews.
5. Out of Office Floppy Sun Hat
With summer just around the corner, a beach hat is a must. This trendy “Out of Office” one from Etsy is perfect for a new retiree. It’s handmade, features black pom poms and would go with any swimsuit cover-up.
Retirement Gift Ideas For Men
1. Now I Just Work for My Wife Funny Coffee Mug
This funny mug is the perfect retirement gag gift to make him smile every time he drinks his morning coffee.
2. O-Fish-Ally Retired Since 2020 T-Shirt
Is he a fisherman? If so, he’ll totally love wearing this "O-Fish-Ally Retired” T-shirt all summer long.
3. The Legend Has Retired Bourbon Glass
If you want to get him a nice retirement that isn't too expensive, this thoughtful cocktail cup is the perfect piece to add to his collection.
4. Custom Engraved Retirement Beer Glass
This customized beer glass is another great option if they prefer beer. You can get him one glass or a set of two and personalize it with any name, date or message.
5. Timex Weekender 38mm Watch
While he won’t be pressed for time very often anymore, a sporty watch would make a great gift for a new retiree. The budget-friendly timepiece comes in over 10 different bands, is water-resistant to 100 feet, and has almost 7,000 positive verified reviews on Amazon.
Unique Retirement Gifts
1. Custom Gold Foil City Map Print
This custom map print is a great way to help decorate their new home if they're moving to a new city. It comes in a variety of sizes, colors and can be customized with a map of any location.
2. "The Book of Unusual Knowledge"
If they have a curious mind and a passion for learning about interesting facts they’ll really enjoy this book. It’s packed with captivating and interesting information that covers many topics from the animal kingdom to technology.
3. Uncommon Goods Whiskey and Rum Making Kit
Is he or she a big of whiskey and rum? If so, they’ll love this bestselling alcohol making kit from UncommonGoods.
4. Personalized Mall Custom Bamboo Cutting Board
Personalization Mall offers a large variety of customizable items you could gift a retiree but we especially like this personalized cutting board. Whether they love to cook or simply make charcuterie boards from time to time, they’re bound to enjoy this as a parting gift.
5. World Travel Scratch Off Map
This scratch map is another fun travel-themed gift to get them inspired for their upcoming trips around the world.
Funny Retirement Gifts
1. Business Casual T-Shirt
Since the days of wearing collared shirts and ties are long gone, get him this “Business Casual” T-shirt will become their new uniform of choice.
2. Funny Retirement Weekly Schedule Mug
If you want to give them a good laugh, this mug will do the trick. Plus, if they enjoy drinking coffee or tea in the morning, it will be useful too!
3. Bring Me the Remote Funny Socks
These socks are bound to get a laugh. After decades of working hard, he or she deserves someone to fetch the remote once in a while, right?
4. 'I Can Wine All I Want, I'm Retired' Engraved Stemless Wine Glass
Gift them this sassy wine glass with their favorite wine and raise a glass to all of their hard work over the years!
5. I'm Retired and You're Not Kitchen Apron
If they enjoy cooking or baking, they’ll get a lot of use out of this cheeky apron. It reads, “I’m retired and you’re not. Have fun at work tomorrow!”
6. Retired Funny Business Cards with Case
These retired business cards are great for anyone with a sense of humor. The set comes with 50 high-quality business cards with a stainless-steel case that’s laser engraved with the word “Retired."
Retirement Gift Ideas For Coworker
1. Retirement Gift Box
If you’re unsure what to get your soon-to-be-former-coworker for their retirement, you can’t go wrong with this gift box from Etsy. It comes with a live succulent, a vanilla-scented soy candle, sea salt caramels and more.
2. Enjoy Retirement Keychain
This keychain is a thoughtful and affordable way to show them how much you’ll miss having them around.
3. DayClocks Classic Day Clock
Now that they'll have time on their hands, this is the type of clock they'll actually need. It will help them keep track of all seven days of the week — just not the actual hour or minute!
4. The Queen Has Retired Stainless Steel Tumbler
This stainless-steel tumbler wine glass that reads “The Queen has retired" is the perfect summer-friendly gift for the retiree who can't wait to sip their beverage poolside.
5. LED Plant Growing Hydroponic Lamp
If they consider themselves a gardening expert, then they’ll love experimenting with this LED grow lamp from Amazon. It allows you to grow fresh herbs, veggies, salad greens, flowers, and more all year round.
6. Cheryl's Cookies Cheers to You Party in a Box
If the whole office is working remotely, this retirement gift basket is the perfect gesture. It comes with a variety of chips, confection pretzel clusters, cookies and a beer-shaped mug to symbolize a socially distant "Cheers!"
For more recommendations, check out:
- Everything you need to make graduation special for the class of 2020
- 40 festive Memorial Day decorating ideas for an at-home celebration
- 32 premade birthday gifts that can be delivered right to their doorstep
- Send your loved ones a "socially distant hug" with this adorable gift
- 48 quarantine birthday ideas, gifts and cards
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.