After years and years of hard work, their retirement date is finally here! And while most people usually close this chapter of their life with a fun party filled with their coworkers, friends, and family — that type of celebration, unfortunately, isn't possible these days. Nevertheless, there are still plenty of ways to show the retiree in your life just how proud you are of them. One place to start is with a thoughtful retirement gift you can send straight to their home.

We did all the legwork and rounded up retirement gift ideas to help you find the perfect present. Whether you're looking for a funny retirement gift or something sentimental, there's bound to be something on our list that fits the bill!

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:

Retirement Gift Ideas

A plant is the perfect farewell gift to give someone for their retirement. This ZZ plant from The Sill is a great purifying plant for beginners. You can choose two different sizes and a variety of different types of pots that come in four different colors including black, cream, light pink and light blue.

Fill this picture frame with a photo that represents life after retirement. It’s bound to put a smile on their face every time they look at it.

While travel isn’t exactly encouraged these days, many people plan to see the world during their retirement. Encourage them to start planning those trips with this travel book which has suggestions for a memorable and feasible 36-hour stay in cities all over the U.S. and Canada.

Retirement is a great time to experiment with new wines. With a Winc gift card, you can help them explore new bottles with their specialty wine subscription box. Each month they send you three bottles of wine based on the quiz you take when you first join. You can gift one, two, or three-month subscriptions.

With all of their newfound freedom, they’ll be able to get started on the stack of books they’ve been wanting to read for years. The Kindle Paperwhite is a great device because all of their favorite reads will be in one consolidated place. It’s also waterproof, has a glare-free display that looks like real paper even in bright sunlight.

Make their life even easier and allow them to skip a trip to the grocery store with this HelloFresh meal delivery kit gift card. Their recipes are tested over 200 times to ensure they're just as tasty as they are easy to make. They have hassle-free step-by-step recipes and offer four different meal plans, including meat and veggies, vegetarian, family-friendly, and low calorie.

If they don’t love to spend time too much time in the kitchen, consider gifting them this fully cooked pot roast from Omaha Steaks instead.

Just because they’re not working in an office anymore, doesn’t mean they have to sit on their couch all day. To help them stay on top of their fitness game after retirement, hook them up with a Fitbit Versa 2. The smartwatch tracks their heart rate, exercise, and sleep stages to provide actionable insights.

There’s nothing like listening to your favorite album on an old-school vinyl record. This Crosley deluxe vintage turntable plays three speeds, comes with a built-in Bluetooth receiver to stream music wirelessly through other speakers. Who wouldn't love this nostalgic gift?

Many people pursue new hobbies after retiring and many choose golf. If you’re in the market to splurge on your new retiree, get them a quality set of golf clubs. This Callaway set has over 650 five-star verified reviews on Amazon.

Retirement Gift Ideas For Women

One way you can send well wishes from afar is with a classic flower arrangement. This one comes with yellow roses, white lilies, blue delphinium, and purple monte casino flowers in a classic clear vase.

Help her celebrate her retirement with this thoughtful necklace that is both stylish and motivational. The compass pendant represents moving on to new chapters while striving to enjoy the journey.

For a fun, budget-friendly gift, look no further than this sparkly “Officially Retired” crown. The retiree Queen can wear it on her last official day of work and during a virtual retirement party.

If she loves to garden, a good pair of waterproof garden shoes are a necessity. This pair from Sloggers come in over 20 different designs, are heavy-duty with extra traction and are easy to clean. The style is also an Amazon bestseller and has over 6,800 positive verified reviews.

With summer just around the corner, a beach hat is a must. This trendy “Out of Office” one from Etsy is perfect for a new retiree. It’s handmade, features black pom poms and would go with any swimsuit cover-up.

Retirement Gift Ideas For Men

This funny mug is the perfect retirement gag gift to make him smile every time he drinks his morning coffee.

Is he a fisherman? If so, he’ll totally love wearing this "O-Fish-Ally Retired” T-shirt all summer long.

If you want to get him a nice retirement that isn't too expensive, this thoughtful cocktail cup is the perfect piece to add to his collection.

This customized beer glass is another great option if they prefer beer. You can get him one glass or a set of two and personalize it with any name, date or message.

While he won’t be pressed for time very often anymore, a sporty watch would make a great gift for a new retiree. The budget-friendly timepiece comes in over 10 different bands, is water-resistant to 100 feet, and has almost 7,000 positive verified reviews on Amazon.

Unique Retirement Gifts

This custom map print is a great way to help decorate their new home if they're moving to a new city. It comes in a variety of sizes, colors and can be customized with a map of any location.

If they have a curious mind and a passion for learning about interesting facts they’ll really enjoy this book. It’s packed with captivating and interesting information that covers many topics from the animal kingdom to technology.

Is he or she a big of whiskey and rum? If so, they’ll love this bestselling alcohol making kit from UncommonGoods.

Personalization Mall offers a large variety of customizable items you could gift a retiree but we especially like this personalized cutting board. Whether they love to cook or simply make charcuterie boards from time to time, they’re bound to enjoy this as a parting gift.

This scratch map is another fun travel-themed gift to get them inspired for their upcoming trips around the world.

Funny Retirement Gifts

Since the days of wearing collared shirts and ties are long gone, get him this “Business Casual” T-shirt will become their new uniform of choice.

If you want to give them a good laugh, this mug will do the trick. Plus, if they enjoy drinking coffee or tea in the morning, it will be useful too!

These socks are bound to get a laugh. After decades of working hard, he or she deserves someone to fetch the remote once in a while, right?

Gift them this sassy wine glass with their favorite wine and raise a glass to all of their hard work over the years!

If they enjoy cooking or baking, they’ll get a lot of use out of this cheeky apron. It reads, “I’m retired and you’re not. Have fun at work tomorrow!”

These retired business cards are great for anyone with a sense of humor. The set comes with 50 high-quality business cards with a stainless-steel case that’s laser engraved with the word “Retired."

Retirement Gift Ideas For Coworker

If you’re unsure what to get your soon-to-be-former-coworker for their retirement, you can’t go wrong with this gift box from Etsy. It comes with a live succulent, a vanilla-scented soy candle, sea salt caramels and more.

This keychain is a thoughtful and affordable way to show them how much you’ll miss having them around.

Now that they'll have time on their hands, this is the type of clock they'll actually need. It will help them keep track of all seven days of the week — just not the actual hour or minute!

This stainless-steel tumbler wine glass that reads “The Queen has retired" is the perfect summer-friendly gift for the retiree who can't wait to sip their beverage poolside.

If they consider themselves a gardening expert, then they’ll love experimenting with this LED grow lamp from Amazon. It allows you to grow fresh herbs, veggies, salad greens, flowers, and more all year round.

If the whole office is working remotely, this retirement gift basket is the perfect gesture. It comes with a variety of chips, confection pretzel clusters, cookies and a beer-shaped mug to symbolize a socially distant "Cheers!"

