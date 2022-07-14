Ah, true friends: You can rely on them for late-night phone calls, early morning pep talks and endless hours of fun.

But what do you do when a friendship that was once rooted in proximity has to go the distance? You figure it out together.

There are a million reasons why you and your pal may be at this crossroads — separate colleges, new jobs, budding romantic relationships, the list goes on — but remember that true friendships (like yours!) are built to last, no matter the miles between you. While cards, text messages and video calls will get you through the tough days, there may still be moments when you heart really aches for your bestie.

Enter this list of long-distance friendship quotes. Maybe you share a funny one on Instagram when you can sense that your pal needs a laugh. Or perhaps, you send them a sad saying so you two can commiserate together.

No matter if you’re five or 5,000 miles away, these quotes — some happy and inspirational, others less so — will remind you and your best friend about the gift you share — together, but apart.

Sweet long-distance friendship quotes

“Growing apart doesn’t change the fact that for a long time we grew side by side; our roots will always be tangled. I’m glad for that.” — Ally Condie

"Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart." — Eleanor Roosevelt

“There is magic in long-distance friendships. They let you relate to other human beings in a way that goes beyond being physically together and is often more profound.” — Diana Cortes

“Love is missing someone whenever you’re apart, but somehow feeling warm inside because you’re close in heart.” — Kay Knudsen

“True friends stay with you no matter the distance or time that separates you from them.” — Lance Reynald

“If ever there is tomorrow when we’re not together… there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we’re apart… I’ll always be with you.” — Carter Crocker, “The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh”

“I’m never sad when a friend goes far away, because whichever city or country that friend goes to, they turn the place friendly. They turn a suspicious-looking name on the map into a place where a welcome can be found.” — Helen Oyeyemi, “Mr. Fox”

"I don't cry because we've been separated by distance, and for a matter of years. Why? Because for as long as we share the same sky and breathe the same air, we're still together." — Donna Lynn Hope

“What is a friend? A single soul dwelling in two bodies.” ― Aristotle

“If you have two friends in your lifetime, you’re lucky. If you have one good friend, you’re more than lucky.” ― S.E. Hinton

Sad long-distance friendship quotes

“The pain of missing you is a beautiful reminder of the joy of loving you.” — Dean Jackson, “The Love in Blue Verses”

“You know someone is very special to you when days just don’t seem right without them.” — John Cena

“What’s the opposite of two? A lonely me, and a lonely you.” — Richard Wilbur

“When something is missing in your life, it usually turns out to be someone.” — Robert Breault

“When I miss you, sometimes I listen to music or look at pictures of you, not to remind me of you but to make me feel as if I’m with you. It makes me forget the distance and capture you.” — LeBron James

“Listen to the sunset; see its pretty hue. When you see it, think of me, and I’ll think of you.” — Oksana Rus

“The reason it hurts so much to separate is because our souls are connected.” — Nicholas Sparks, “The Notebook”

“ Nothing makes a room feel emptier than wanting someone in it. ” — Calla Quinn

"Can miles truly separate you from friend? If you want to be with someone you love, aren't you already there?" — Richard Bach

Funny long-distance friendship quotes

“Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” — Oprah Winfrey

“A true friend is someone who is there for you when he’d rather be anywhere else.” ― Len Wein

"A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked." ― Bernard Meltzer

“A true best friend may get you into trouble, but they will always be there to pull you out of it too.” ― Kaylee Stepkoski

More long-distance friendship quotes

“Distance sometimes lets you know who is worth keeping, and who is worth letting go.” — Lana Del Rey

“The pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again.” ― Charles Dickens, “Nicholas Nickleby”

"Your absence has not taught me how to be alone; it merely has shown that when together we cast a single shadow on the wall." — Doug Fetherling

"We are like islands in the sea, separate on the surface but connected in the deep." — William James

“True friends are never apart, maybe in distance but never in heart. ” — Helen Keller

"Anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you." ― Misty Copeland

― Misty Copeland "The road to a friend's house is never long." — Danish proverb

“Friendship is not something that you seek but something that finds you.” ― Mokokoma Mokhonoana, "On Friendship: A Satirical Essay"

“Real friends were the kind where you pick up where you’d left off, whether it be a week since you’d seen each other or two years.” ― Jojo Moyes, "One Plus One"

“One of the most beautiful qualities of true friendship is to understand and to be understood.” ― Lucius Annaeus Seneca

"If you're out on the road, feeling lonely and so cold, all you have to do is call my name, and I'll be there on the next train." — Carole King, "Where You Lead"

“No distance of place or lapse of time can lessen the friendship of those who are thoroughly persuaded of each other’s worth.” — Robert Southey

"A strong friendship doesn’t need daily conversation, doesn’t always need togetherness, as long as the relationship lives in the heart, true friends will never part." — Auliq Ice

“One loyal friend is worth ten thousand relatives.” ― Euripides

“Be slow to fall into friendship, but when you are in, continue firm and constant.” ― Socrates

“However rare true love may be, it is less so than true friendship.” ― Francois de La Rochefoucauld

“Truly great friends are hard to find, difficult to leave, and impossible to forget.” — G. Randolf

“I think we dream so we don’t have to be apart so long. If we’re in each other’s dreams, we can play together all night.” — Bill Watterson

“Cutting people out of your life is easy, keeping them in is hard.” ― Walter Dean Myers, "Slam!"

"A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself." ― Jim Morrison

“When the world is so complicated, the simple gift of friendship is within all of our hands.” — Maria Shriver

“A real friendship should not fade as time passes, and should not weaken because of space separation.” — John Newton

“The only way to have a friend is to be one.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing.” ― Elie Wiesel

"Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art... It has no survival value; rather it is one of those things that give value to survival." ― C. S. Lewis

“My friends are my estate.” ― Emily Dickinson

"Remember, the greatest gift is not found in a store nor under a tree, but in the hearts of true friends." — Cindy Lew

— Cindy Lew “If I had a single flower for every time I think of you, I could walk forever in my garden.” — Alfred Lord Tennyson

“A good friend is a connection to life — a tie to the past, a road to the future, the key to sanity in a totally insane world.” ― Lois Wyse

"When you miss someone in your life, just close your eyes and think the things that you do when you are with each other." — Jeramae Panabia

“Distance means so little when someone means so much.” — Tom McNeal

“Everyone has a gift for something, even if it is the gift of being a good friend.” ― Marian Anderson

"Friendship is selfless love, care, respect, and honor not a profitable opportunity." ― Santosh Kalwar

― Santosh Kalwar “Friendship is the golden thread that ties the heart of all the world.” — John Evelyn

“Where we love is home — home that our feet may leave, but not our hearts.” — Oliver Wendell Holmes

"Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything." — Muhammad Ali

— Muhammad Ali “Life is partly what we make it, and partly what it is made by the friends we choose.” — Tennessee Williams

"The most I can do for my friend is simply to be his friend." ― Henry David Thoreau

― Henry David Thoreau “It is by chance that we met, by choice that we became friends.”— Henri J.M. Nouwen

“Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive.” ― Anais Nin

“If you have nothing in life but a good friend, you’re rich.” ― Michelle Kwan

“Without friends, no one would want to live, even if he had all other goods.” ― Aristotle, "The Nicomachean Ethics"

“Wherever you are, it is your friends who make your world.” ― William James

"True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it be lost. " ― Charles Caleb Colton

― Charles Caleb Colton “If our friendship depends on things like space and time, we have destroyed our own brotherhood.” — Richard Bach

“True friends are like diamonds — bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style.” ― Nicole Richie

“No matter how far you manage to go, distance will never be able to erase those beautiful memories. There is so much goodness that we shared together.” — Lucy Aims

“Friendship is always a sweet responsibility, never an opportunity.” ― Khalil Gibran, "The Collected Works"

“Ocean separates lands, not souls.” –Munia Khan

“True friendship resists time, distance, and silence.” — Isabel Allende

“True friends don’t come with conditions.” ― Aaron Lauritsen, "100 Days Drive: The Great North American Road Trip"

"A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you." ― Elbert Hubbard

― Elbert Hubbard “I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light.” ― Helen Keller

“Life is an awful, ugly place to not have a best friend.” ― Sarah Dessen, "Someone Like You"

“A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” — Walter Winchell

“True friends are always together in spirit.” ― L.M. Montgomery, "Anne of Green Gables"

"The best mirror is an old friend." ― George Herbert

