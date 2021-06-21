Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you'll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish-time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Leading up to Amazon Prime Day, one of the biggest shopping events of the season, we’ve already scoped out the best shoe deals, scoured through dozens of early mattress markdowns and even supported a few small businesses along the way — and that was just last week.

Today marks the official kickoff for the shopping event created by Amazon we’ve all been not-so-patiently waiting for: Prime Day 2021. And we don’t know about you, but we’re already busy loading up our shopping carts with some of our favorite finds.

With two-days’ worth of major discounts on millions of products, it can be hard to narrow down which ones to shop for. That’s why the Shop TODAY team is sharing the deals we can’t wait to scoop up.

From a bestselling anti-thinning shampoo to the Kindle Paperwhite, below, you’ll find a full list of all the wallet-saving Prime Day discounts we won’t be missing out on — so you shouldn’t either!

Prime Day sale: TODAY editor bestsellers

Jess Bender, SEO commerce editor, can’t get enough of bike shorts this season. With two side pockets and a hidden interior pocket, these bestselling athletic shorts are perfect whether you’re running or just running errands.

Bender is also ready to replace her milk frother after admitting she’s “overworked” her current one. This handheld option is 38% off, battery operated and comes in three different colors.

“I'm eyeing the SodaStream, because I drink at least one can of sparkling water a day and I've spent far too much money (and have created way too much waste) buying packs of La Croix every week,” editorial assistant Emma Stessman said.

Adrianna Brach, Shop TODAY’s editorial director, is scoping out these mirrored sunglasses just in time for summer. The round frames are unisex and flattering on a variety of face types. "And they're polarized!" Brach said.

A custom shirt for less than $20? That’s exactly what you get with this comfy (and machine-washable) top. “It's so easy: you just answer a few questions, take a couple of photos and in a few days you have the perfect T-shirt!” Brach said.

Social media editor Kara Quill isn’t just shopping for herself this Prime Day. “I’ve been meaning to get my mom a Kindle, so she stops stealing mine!” And right now you can score an Amazon Kindle for 31% off.

Even though it’s after Memorial Day, there are still mattress deals to be had. And perhaps none better than this Casper mattress Shop TODAY's director of e-commerce Jen Birkhofer loves. “It’s not too soft, which is great for my husband’s back but it’s still really supportive and comfortable,” she said.

“I am a huge fan of dry shampoo, but I always hated when I used it and it turned my scalp white. I have very dark hair and white powder really shows up, even if the bottle says it’s ‘invisible,’” Birkhofer said. But this one with oat milk and a natural tint doesn’t leave behind any residue. “I put it in my bag and carry it with me all summer long.”

For more of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals and coverage, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!