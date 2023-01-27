22 personalized Valentine's Day gifts that are sweeter than a box of chocolates

Valentine's Day is all about getting personal with the one you love, so if you want your gift to leave a lasting impression this year, a personalized present is a worthy option.

From monogrammed trinkets to photo gifts and personalized shopping experiences there are plenty of ways to make your valentine feel special with a customized gift this year. We've rounded up 22 budget-friendly ideas, so all you have to do is take the credit!

Personalized gifts for Valentine's Day

What's better than a typical greeting card? One that comes with a video message! This one is decorated with peanut butter and jelly characters on the front and the phrase, "We're quite the pair, and in my mind..." Inside, it reads, "We're always best when we're combined!" All you have to do is scan the QR code inside, add a name and song from the available music library and attach a video and photo.

We're suckers for a good Valentine's Day pun, and this cereal bowl certainly gets our seal of approval. It reads, "I cerealsly love you" and can be customized with the name of your valentine. The best part? It's dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

Sweets for your sweet! This gift jar comes with M&M's that you can customize with text, photos or clip art for your main squeeze. You can also choose their favorite colors!

If you write love notes for your partner on a regular basis, this sweet pillow could be the perfect gift. It can be customized with your name and theirs and a six-line message, so you can immortalize your sweet nothings.

Long hours at the office can really make you miss your significant other, but it helps when you have little reminders of them strewn around your desk. Take this laptop case, for example. The spacious fabric sleeve will keep your valentine's laptop safe and remind them just how much you love them. It can be customized with a photo of the two of you and a short message.

Looking for a unique Valentine's Day gift? Try this set of rings that show off your fingerprints and those of your valentine. Here's how it works: You take your fingerprints using ink pad and paper or scotch tape and pencil. Or you can also take a photo of your finger and turn the flash off. The inside can also be engraved with a message of your choice.

After selecting your significant other's initial, all that's left to do is order this mini candy jar and fill it up with their favorite sweets. They'll definitely think of you every time they reach for a sugary snack.

We all need a little reminder of how awesome we are every once in a while, and this recordable storybook lets your valentine hear it straight from you. Perfect for both kids and adults, this sweet book is an out-of-the-box gift idea. You can also add little drawings inside!

If your love was written in the stars, you'll both love this romantic couple's planisphere. It's made to order and engraved with some of the significant moments in your relationship like anniversaries, special trips and more. When you turn the disc, you get to read a quick reminder of all your favorite memories.

An initial necklace is a must-have in every lady's jewelry collection. This chunky style comes in every letter of the alphabet and lies on a gold filled cable chain. The price is pretty reasonable, too!

You know your relationship is solid when you get monogrammed towels. These plush ones can be customized with your initials and those of your main squeeze, and you can even choose from three trim colors: blue, green and white. As an added bonus, the organic cotton material stays soft and fluffy wash after wash!

This dainty clutch is decorated with pretty hearts and has a sleek leather tag that can be customized with the name of your favorite lady. The pint-sized design is roomy enough to fit a wallet, phone, keys and other odds and ends.

Personalized details throughout your home can add a nice charm to your decor scheme, and any practical person will adore this dirt-trapping doormat. Available in six colors and two sizes, the household essential can be personalized with one initial and has a stain-resistant, quick-dry design. It's also made in the USA!

Love to entertain? A cheese board is a kitchen essential. This one from Mark & Graham features laser engraved monogramming and mixed materials — wood and marble. The heart shape is pretty romantic in our humble opinion, and it has plenty of space to hold your favorite snacks or desserts for your next party.

Whether they like to bike, hike or walk around the neighborhood, your active valentine will get plenty of mileage out of this 26-ounce water bottle. The puncture- and rust-resistant bottle comes with a leak-resistant straw cap and keeps drinks ultra cold. Plus, you can personalize it with monogramming or choose from one of several designs, including romantic Valentine's Day art.

Time flies by when you're having fun together, but a calendar can help you keep track of all the special dates you celebrate together like birthdays and anniversaries. This one can be personalized with your favorite photo and you can also select the perfect font.

Personalized gifts include more than just monogrammed and photo options. For instance, personalized experiences can also be pretty great. If you're shopping for a fashionista this year, a Stitch Fix gift card could win you some major brownie points. The service offers a personalized shopping experience and pairs users up with a personal stylist who selects items that suit their style, allowing them to sit back and relax while someone does the shopping for them.

This crossbody is already pretty fabulous with its pretty subdued pink hue and cushy quilted nylon material. But you can take things up a notch and make it even more special by monogramming it with your valentine's initials.

Accessory mavens will adore these tiny stud earrings for Valentine's Day that feature their initial. The chic style is available in three finishes — 14-karat white gold, yellow gold or rose gold — and can even be bought in pairs or singles.

Shopping for someone with a sweet tooth this Valentine's Day? We never need an excuse for cake and think they probably feel the same way. This tempting layered chocolate cake is decorated for the decadent holiday and comes with a greeting card that you can customize. It serves six to eight people, so if you're lucky, they might just share some with you.

If your partner can't make it through the day without listening to some of your favorite tunes, they'll light up when they open these wireless earbuds that offer 40 hours of battery life. The ergonomic, water-resistant earbuds have noise canceling technology and you can even customize the color, text and design of the carry case for a personalized touch.

Flowers are always a good bet on Valentine's Day, but they're even better when you don't have to water them. These preserved roses can stay good for one year or longer without any TLC. You can even customize the heart-shaped display by adding a personalized message and selecting the box color and the fragrance of your roses.