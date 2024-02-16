We are not exaggerating when we say this Old Navy sale is epic: Shop deals starting at $2

Long weekends are exciting for multiple reasons. What's our favorite? It's time for major sales! Old Navy is no stranger to dropping epic discounts, and this Presidents Day, they might have outdone themselves with this sale.

The retailer just dropped tons of styles at low — emphasis on low — prices. We found must-have basics, shoes and jeans starting at just $2. During this Presidents Day sale, the retailer says you can save 30% off select styles and up to 75% off on clearance items. But after sifting through the hundreds of options, we actually found deals as high as 84% off.

So you can say we are not exaggerating when we proclaim this Old Navy sale to be epic. Below we rounded up our favorite finds for you to shop, from skinny jeans to leggings to cardigans.

Old Navy Presidents Day sale

You can grab this versatile tank for only $2. Made of cotton and a spandex-blend fabric, you can wear this tank alone, or with your favorite layering piece.

Are you dreaming of warmer weather? Do you have a spring break vacation booked? These simple flip flops come in seven different colors and are under $4 right now.

Old Navy is offering an additional 30% off on select styles, which brings this cute long-sleeve down to only $4. According to the brand it's made of soft cotton-blend materials, and comes in floral prints or solid colorways.

If you're looking to stock up on closet basics, this loose tee is under $8. It'll pair with skirts, jeans, trousers, and since it's longer in length, you can even comfortably wear it with leggings.

Save 70% off on this loose-fitting classic sweater, which comes in four colors. Many reviewers said it was so comfortable that they bought multiple.

This fitted top is made with stretchy spandex and can be paired with a variety of outfits, from trousers to skirts. It comes in black, white, pink and steel blue; we'll be grabbing them all at $11 each.

If you're looking for a new work blazer, we found a deal for you. This brown, houndstooth option is on sale for 83% off — that's about $11! You can pair it with your favorite trousers, jeans or throw it over a LBD.

This lightweight cardigan top is perfect for transitional weather, or it can be worn under your favorite layering pieces. The brand says it's made of cotton and spandex, and has a button-down front that you can wear open with a tank.

These tailored trousers might be your new favorite pants for work, or for times when you wanna stay cozy but look put-together. And Old Navy reviewers agree they're comfortable. "They will be my go to pants when I want comfort and style," wrote one reviewer.

From workwear to dinner dates, a pair of high-waisted trousers are the key to a capsule wardrobe. According to the brand, the pants are meant to sit at the belly-button for a super high-waist fit — plus they're on sale for $18!

Ballet flats don't seem to be going anywhere and this pointed-toe pair comes in five colors to choose from — for only $20. Many reviewers wrote that they're comfortable for all day wear, and appreciate that it doesn't show "toe-cleavage."

This is our idea of the perfect "going out top." The ribbed tee has a sweetheart neckline and fitted silhouette that can be worn with slacks, jeans or skirts. Grab it now while it's under $20!

If you have an upcoming event and need an elegant but casual dress, this off-the-shoulder dress is perfect for dinners and evening functions. You can choose from three colors, and the additional 30% off at checkout brings the price to under $20.

Cozy cardigans are needed year round, from fall days to chilly offices and rooms. This option is made of recycled fabrics and cotton, and has deep-set pockets.

A chunky loafer can help add a classic touch to your favorite jeans or workwear ensemble. According to the brand, this loafer features a rugged sole, so you don't have to worry about slipping.

Honestly, you can never have enough leggings and this top-rated find is 30% off. This stretchy, high-waisted option comes in three colors and has nearly 2,000 five-star ratings. "These are my favorite workout leggings. I wear them for running and strength training classes. They don’t fold over at the waist or slide down," wrote one Old Navy reviewer.

These skinny jeans come in five different washes and are made with cotton- and spandex-blend fabrics, so you can expect them to have a good stretch. You'll want to grab them now while they're 30% off!

I think we can all agree that these high-waisted and wide-leg jeans look so cute and flattering. They come in a dark wash, meaning you can match them with almost any top.