We’re swooning over this DSW Valentine’s Day sale: Save up to 71% off New Balance, Ugg, more

Forget the flowers and chocolates, if there's one way to win the key to our hearts it's through a sale — actually, make it a shoe sale. This Valentine's Day, DSW is saying "Be Mine" by offering impressive deals on shoes that will make your heart melt.

During this Valentine's Day sale, you can save up to 60% off on the comparable value price on all sorts of shoe styles, including boots, running sneakers and trendy heels. But we'll let you in on a little secret — we actually found deals as high as 71% off. And on top brands! Below we rounded up our favorite finds, including 32% off New Balance sneakers, as well as Ugg shoes and Dr. Martens for under $100.

But hurry! You only have through Feb. 14 to enjoy these shoe steals.

DSW Valentine's Day sale

If you ask us, cozy slippers are a year-round staple and you can grab this pair for under $10! They’re lined with faux-fur and have a padded footbed for extra comfort, says the brand.

We found your new favorite work shoe. The classic design will pair nicely with trousers, skirts, dresses — you name it. And the small block heel is less than an inch, so you can feel comfortable all day long.

These simple yet stylish boot can add a sleek touch to your favorite jeans or casual dresses. You can choose the leather booties in black or brown, and enjoy an impressive 71% off.

When it comes to pumps, you don't always need to sacrifice comfort for style. This pair from Anne Klein is designed to be flexible and features a cushioned insole, says the brand.

These casual shoes are perfect for everyday wear. According to the brand, they're made out of 50% recycled cotton and have an easy slip-on design.

We're loving the fun leopard print of these New Balance sneakers. While they're stylish enough for everyday wear, they're also made for running on hard roads and treadmills, says the brand.

Whether you're looking to elevate your workwear or on the hunt for a classic formal shoe, this sling-back has an elegant design with gold embellished hardware. You can score it for 50% off, too!

A pair of comfy all-white shoes is a closet must, and we know you'll get a lot of use out these, from athleisure to cute travel dresses. The brand says this sneaker features a padded footbed, tongue and collar for optimal comfort.

If you're looking to hop on eclectic grandpa trend, we have you covered on must-have loafers. This pair has a rubber sole for traction and it comes in three neutral shades.

You can grab these Dolce Vita booties at 65% off! Coming in suede brown or white leather, this bootie has a pointed toe and a stylish western flair.

Wedding season will be here before you know it, and now is a good time to grab a new pair of heels while they're on sale. These classic pumps get an upgraded twist with a trendy buckle strap, and come in four colors.

According to the brand, these sneakers are a combination between the classic court and basketball style Adidas sneakers. And you can expect them to be super comfortable; they feature the signature Cloudfoam midsole.

Spring is right around the corner, and if you're looking to give your wardrobe a seasonal refresh, these mules are perfect for work, dinner dates and more. You can choose from black, white or woven-textured brown for as low as $40.

Save on a pair of New Balance running sneakers, which is also a Shop TODAY favorite brand. According to the brand, the cushioned foam midsole provides support and stability for running on roads and treadmills.

You don't want to miss this rare deal on a pair of Uggs. The structured design and trendy straps of this Josefene boot allows you to wear it for a variety of cold-weather occasions.

Now's your chance to grab a pair of Dr. Martens for under $100! This leather Chelsea boots feature a chunky heel with an inch platform. Wear them with your favorite jeans or a dress for an edgier look.