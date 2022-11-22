30 must-haves from Nordstrom's early Black Friday deals — up to 60% off

Retailers like Target, Old Navy, Walmart and now, Nordstrom, are part of the growing list of retailers hosting early Black Friday sales to help you tackle holiday shopping this year. While you may think of Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale as your best bet for big discounts, we think the store's 2022 Holiday Deals event is full of savings you won't want to miss out on.

The retailer kicked off its huge seasonal sale at the beginning of the month and it is expected to last through Tuesday, Nov. 29. So, whether you've been looking for new additions to your winter wardrobe or need a stocking stuffer for the beauty lover on your list, this is your chance to get it done — and take up to 60% off ahead of Black Friday while doing it.

We scoured the over 26,000 items on deal right now and narrowed down 30 of our favorite discounts below. From Ugg slippers to Le Creuset kitchen essentials, these are the markdowns we think you should add to your cart ASAP.

Nordstrom early Black Friday fashion deals

A thermal scarf that looks as chic as it is cozy? Count us in. A 48% discount means you can shop this style for $23 off right now.

If you're in a pinch for a personalized gift, this pendant makes for a sweet gesture. Not only is it dainty, but it will also give their initial a little extra sparkle.

Whether you want to keep all three sets for yourself or give a pair to a friend, this deal from BaubleBar is one you don't want to miss. This chic set is on deal for 60% off, so you can grab all three pairs and save over $30 while doing it.

Shackets are another trend that we're seeing everywhere right now! This style fits right into the fall color palette and makes for the perfect layering piece for chillier days, thanks to its plushy fleece material.

Leather jackets are the ultimate statement maker for fall. This style comes in both black and brown colors that can add extra edge to nearly any look.

Prefer slippers over socks? Thanks to a holiday deal, you can save 20% on this pair. They're made from a blend of wool, nylon and acrylic for a cozy feel.

Want to keep it cozy this fall? These joggers are made with recycled fibers and offer "plenty of stretch," according to the brand.

Who can resist a statement sleeve? We can't, which is why we're obsessed with this chic balloon sleeve. We're also loving the dropped shoulder cut that gives it even more of a trendy feel.

Yoga pants are back! This pair features an inner mesh panel that the brand says smoothes your midsection while also offering some support.

This dainty bracelet is adorned with colorful cubes that add a pop of color to the piece. Plus, since the bracelet stretches, you won't have to worry too much about ordering it in the correct size.

There's a lot to love about Bombas' socks, but shoppers are extra fond of the fact that they feature a cushioned footbed, seamless toe and heel grips. You can snag this pack of six on deal for 33% off right now.

Keeping up with your fitness routine? Give yourself some extra motivation with a new pair of running shoes. This pair from Adidas is on sale for 40% off, so you'll save $40.

Need a polished pair of shoes that can stand up to unexpected weather? These sleek booties can be worn with practically anything. Right now, they're on deal for up to 29% off.

Barefoot Dreams is the celeb-loved brand known for its cozy blankets, but it also makes cardigans that look just as plush! You can snag the Gray Skies style for 60% off right now and see what all of the hype is about.

The classic Ugg boot gets a sustainable upgrade with this sleek style. According to the brand, it's made from recycled polyester, which comes from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles. We're also obsessed with the updated look.

It doesn't take much convincing for us to snag a new pair of denim, but a 30% discount certainly sweetens the deal. According the brand, these raw hem jeans offer "a hint of stretch," which is ideal for days when you're on the move.

We think you'll want to slip your feet into these cozy slippers! The brand says they're made from genuine shearling and are perfect for wearing with your comfiest loungewear.

Cashmere sweaters are a timeless wardrobe staple. This turtleneck style comes in 11 different colors — and they're all on deal for 28% off right now.

Nordstrom early Black Friday beauty deals

Add some color to your pout with this creamy lipstick. According to the brand, the multi-faceted pigments in the formula help sculpt the curve of your lips, giving them a fuller appearance.

Add some soothing benefits with these intense therapy balms, including a night time lip treatment. You can grab it for just $20.

This hair care set includes full-size bottles of Drybar's strengthening shampoo, conditioner and treatment oil. The brand says they are formulated to strengthen hair and reduce damage.

This Nordstrom-exclusive set includes three travel size skin care products — a moisturizing lotion, hydrating serum and reviving light cream — that all possess anti-aging benefits, according to the brand. They can be used daily in your beauty routine.

Nordstrom early Black Friday home deals

From soups to dips, we're already imagining all the delicious dishes you can whip up in this single-serving cocotte. According to the brand, it is safe to store in the freezer, microwave, oven and dishwasher.

This 3-piece set can be a great gift for the candle lover in your life. It includes three relaxing scents with notes of lavender, patchouli and sweet orange.

Want a cozier bed set? This set includes a cotton quilt and shams that can freshen up any bedroom.

Been waiting for the right time to grab a Dutch oven? This model from kitchenware brand Great Jones is on deal for over 40% off.

Know someone who loves to pop open a bottle of vino? This preservation system will help keep it as fresh as possible for up to four weeks, according to the brand.

Perfect for the newlyweds (or anyone who needs a kitchen upgrade), this set includes Our Place's bestselling pan, spatula and steamer basket. You can choose from five different colors that are sure to pop against your backsplash.

Run, don't walk! This 40% discount is a limited-time deal, and we have a feeling it will go fast. This top-rated carry-on features four 360-degree double wheels, a removable wet pocket, integrated wet pocket, integrated shoe pockets and a large compression pad to keep all of your belongings in place.

We think this giftable set is perfect for the tea lover in your life. It includes a carbon-steel kettle and matching stoneware mugs that the brand says will "stand the test of time."