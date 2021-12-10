26 last-minute holiday gifts you can order for curbside pickup

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The countdown to Christmas is on! With two weeks left, many of us are scrambling to finish our shopping before the big day. But if the ticking clock wasn’t enough, things like shipping delays and long store lines are adding to the stress of the season.

If you’re hoping to skip the madness altogether, you could always go for a virtual gift. Or, another option is to buy a product that's eligible for curbside pickup.

Retailers like Target, Walmart, Nordstrom and more are offering drive-up pickup options for some of the hottest gifts of the season, from Apple AirPods to toys. Many of these spots also offer same-day or next-day pickup, so you can grab a gift last minute and still have time to wrap it up nicely and work on your card.

Here, we rounded up some amazing holiday gifts that you can buy and then pick up without having to leave your car.

Tech gifts

You can order the Amazon Echo Dot for curbside pickup at a few different retailers — and it's on sale at all of them. The voice-controlled speaker will make a great addition to any room in their home. They can use it to stream music and podcasts, make calls, set timers and more.

Google's Nest Hub is another popular option for anyone looking to upgrade their smart home. It pairs with compatible devices, like smart locks, lightbulbs, cameras and more so that they can control and monitor all their tech from one spot.

They don't have to buy a new TV to get access to all the latest streaming apps and movies. The Roku Streaming Stick plugs directly into their existing TV, so they can watch content from streaming networks like Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max and more.

This turntable will make a great gift for teens or nostalgic adults. The three-speed turntable can play multiple record types and they can also use it as a wireless speaker to play music from their phone.

Gamers can fully immerse themselves in the experience with this virtual reality headset. Named one of the top trending gifts for the year by Google, the system allows users to play games and explore experiences through stunning graphics and touch controllers that bring their movements to life in the virtual world.

You still have time to get your loved one a pair of Apple's AirPods Pro for the holiday. The popular wireless earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation and are sweat and water-resistant.

Home gifts

This bestselling Keurig model has a large water reservoir, so they can brew more than six cups before having to refill. And if they prefer their coffee strong or mild, they can customize the strength of the brew, too.

Introduce them to the magic of air fryers with this popular model. They can use it to make crispy foods like potatoes, mozzarella sticks and Brussels sprouts, using less oil than conventional frying methods.

They'll never have to make an afternoon trip to the microwave to nuke their coffee again with this smart mug. They can set it to their desired temperature and it will keep the contents warm for up to 1.5 hours at a time.

When they're on the go, this popular tumbler from Yeti will also keep their drinks at an ideal temperature, whether they fill it with hot coffee or cold soda. The MagSlider Lid uses magnets so it's easy to open and close.

Even if they live in a chilly climate, they can still grow fresh herbs, veggies and greens with this indoor harvest kit. The easy-to-use control panel helps them create optimal conditions for their plants to grow by sending water and food reminders.

This top-rated throw will make a great gift for the person who is always cold. Available in multiple colors, one side features a mélange pattern, while the other has super cozy Sherpa to keep them nice and toasty.

Gifts for kids

Togetherness Bear is one of the newest members of the Care Bear family. No two Togetherness Bears look the same, so each one is truly unique — just like your little one!

Bedtime is more fun with JJ, one of the hit characters from the popular YouTube series, "CoComelon." When they squeeze his tummy, the soft plush doll will say phrases and even play a nursery rhyme from the show, “YesYes Bedtime!”

If your son or daughter counts themselves as one of the many fans of Disney's "The Mandalorian," they're sure to appreciate this fun graphic tee.

At Old Navy, when you order something online for curbside pickup they'll send you an email when the order is ready (which is typically in two hours or less). Once you get to the store, call the number on the email, pop the trunk and someone will bring your order out. We suggest ordering this cute velvet number for your little one.

Electric scooters are a hot gift for kids this year. This one can reach speeds of up to 7.5 miles per hour and has tons of cool features including a multi-colored LED light-up deck and front wheel.

Older kids will love learning how to play this fan-favorite strategy game. The whole family can get in on the fun, as each player trades and barters to build roads, settlements and cities.

Fashion gifts

Hoka One One’s running shoes are loved by both podiatrists and celebrities. The shoes provide cushioning, support and shock absorption, so they’re a great gift for frequent runners, walkers or anyone who likes comfortable footwear.

Videos of this Target jacket have been popping up on TikTok. Not only is it super cozy, but the retailer also sells matching options for dogs and cats, so it’s perfect for pet lovers.

Whether he’s lounging or working out, he’ll love wearing this comfortable t-shirt. It’s made from moisture-wicking material, so he’ll stay dry through any activity.

While you’re at it, you can also order this quilted sweatshirt for curbside pickup. When checking out at Nordstrom, you can select “pick up today” to shop a single store’s collection and get your order ASAP. If you choose “pick up tomorrow,” you can shop from a wider selection of stores in the area and Nordstrom will get it to your closest store the next day.

Beauty gifts

They can say goodbye to bad hair days with this bestselling styling brush. They can use it to dry and style hair at the same time for salon-level results. According to the brand, the ceramic-coated barrel helps to prevent heat damage.

This limited-edition set from Charlotte Tillbury includes a full-size Color Chameleon eyeshadow pencil in Pillow Talk along with other lip and eye favorites from the brand.

The Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector is one of the hair care company's top products. While your beauty-loving BFF may be reluctant to splurge on it for themself, they’ll definitely appreciate receiving it as a gift. TODAY's director of e-commerce Jennifer Birkhofer swears by the product for helping to combat frizz.

Your mom is beautiful just the way she is. But if she’s been looking to upgrade her anti-aging routine, you can gift her this set, which includes beauty staples like an anti-aging moisturizer, eye cream and night cream.

