Looking to save on holiday presents? QVC has 11 gift-worthy deals you can shop now

Shop Today was paid by QVC to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

If you consider shopping — and more specifically, bargain-hunting — a sport, you’re in the minor leagues if QVC isn’t bookmarked in your browser. Long a source of some of the most popular products and exciting new discoveries, their deals are hard to beat. And that’s especially true around the holiday season.

Whether you’re looking to save some money on a super-long holiday gift list or you simply want to stock up on some of your favorite things for yourself, QVC deals are on fire right now — and in so many categories! Jewelry, beauty, home — you name it, and there’s a mind-blowing deal in nearly every row of products as you scroll through the category pages.

We’ve picked out some of the most irresistible deals to help up your shopping game this season. It’s not cheating, we promise.

Best QVC deals on beauty

When you know a particular beauty product does exactly what you need it to do — like this multitasking powder from Tarth that can be used to fill brows and camouflage gray roots — you don’t hesitate to pay the asking price to stock up. But on QVC, the asking price is a fraction of the usual tag when you snag them as a pair. Buy two of these anywhere else and you can expect a $69 dent in your wallet, but here, you’ll get the super-realistic shade of your choice for only $32.

We know — $549 doesn’t seem like a deal at first glance. But considering you’d normally pay $615 for everything that comes with the Dyson Airwrap Complete Hair Styling Tool — six barrels, a pre-styling dryer, three brushes, a detangling comb, the Airwrap base and a leather storage case — the value is undeniable. And, on the plus side, QVC's Easy Pay program allows you to pay in 5 installments of $109.80. This award-winning, five-star-review-collecting tool is truly a game-changer when it comes to the way you do your hair, not to mention the way you don’t damage it in the process, and it’s fully worth the splurge (especially with some savings).

What Josie Maran does with the already-amazing ingredient argan oil is truly astonishing — as is this deal on her Argan Power Serums. You’ll get the Argan Smooth Skin Resurfacing Serum, Argan Bright Skin Vitamin C Serum, and Beta-Retinoid Pink Algae Serum — packed with sophisticated actives on top of the moisturizing argan oil — not for the usual $203 it would cost when purchased separately, and not for the $120 QVC normally sells them for, but for a limited time, just $99. Get them into your routine rotation now and start seeing your complexion in a whole new light.

Best QVC deals on jewelry and clothing

Personalized jewelry never goes out of style, and twinkling initials are especially timeless. That said, you’ll spend a pretty penny for diamonds and precious metals. Gold-plated sterling silver letter earrings with little round diamonds like these will normally fetch well over $100, but at QVC, they’re usually $80.10 — and we say “usually” because they’re currently an irresistible $49.15. That’s low enough to give them to someone who loves a little sparkle and someone else who loves a little sparkle: yourself.

Now is a great time to stock up on more colors of your favorite Skechers shoes at QVC. The Ultra Flex Flat Knit Slip-On Shoes, normally $63.37, are currently between $51 and $53 depending on the shade. And oh, those shades! Black and Natural go with literally any outfit, but that flex-knit upper is truly irresistible in Fuchsia and Periwinkle. And hey, who says purples, pinks and blues aren’t neutrals?

You know a special sweater when you see one, and in the case of this Barefoot Dreams cardigan, when you feel one, too. Usually a splurge at $172, the nylon and rayon blend feels as cozy as loungewear, but its blazer-style collar is too chic to be worn only at home. And now, you can get it one of five versatile colors for $94.98 — 44% off the usual price.

Best QVC deals on home

We’d pay good money for a throw blanket that’s as chic as it is comfy because — let’s face it — that’s not always a readily available combination. The G.I.L.I. by Jill Martin Oversized Snow Fur Bonded Throw checks off both boxes in a big way thanks to its high-pile faux-fur, which not only keeps your warm and cozy, but keeps any room it’s in looking stylish. Each of the five pretty and versatile colors is only $59.98 right now — even lower than the usual QVC price.

QVC is already the place to go for great deals on Le Creuset’s in-demand cookware, but sometimes they even knock a few bucks off their already-lower-than-retail prices. Take the Le Creuset 1.6 quart Enamel on Steel Oolong Kettle, which is normally $85 elsewhere. You can snag it from QVC for $62.98. Isn’t about time you treated yourself to tea from one of these beautifully colored porcelain kettles?

All of your friends rave about their Nespresso machines, and now is the time to finally find out what all the hype is about. Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee & Espresso Machine by DeLonghi brews five personal sizes and features a 40-ounce water tank that moves to adjust to your counter space. Just try not to go through all 12 Nespresso Vertuo capsules too quickly, as tempting as that may be. You’ll get it all for $130.99 — 26% off the usual price.

Best QVC deals on unique products

Being prepared is priceless, and thanks to QVC, it’s discounted, too. Normally $54.50 and marked down to $44.96, this HALO Powercube is ready for any kind of kind of cable — namely an Apple lightning cable, a micro USB cable, and a Type-C cable — and can handle them all at once with its 10,000 mAh battery, whether you’re at home, in the car, or simply anywhere you can access an outlet. The LCD digital display makes it easy to see your device’s power status, and the variety of colors adds a personal touch.

Show them that while today’s video games may have mind-blowing graphics and intricate plot lines, the ones you grew up with were just plain fun. This tabletop version of the Ms. Pacman arcade machine features a seventeen-inch color LCD display, joystick, control, buttons and the original artwork you remember from the full-size arcade game. Don’t be surprised if they gladly put down their modern devices to get in on the old-school gaming technology.