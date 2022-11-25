Save up to 61% during Nordstrom's Black Friday sale on Nike, Le Creuset and more

Even though Black Friday is technically today, many sales have been underway since the start of the week. With all of the last minute prep for Thanksgiving gatherings, you might not have had enough time to dedicate to your hunt for the great deals that will be available this weekend. But don't worry; Shop TODAY did the work for you.

We found the best deals available right now in every category from fashion to tech. If you're looking for premium products at a wallet-friendly price, here are the deals you don't want to miss from Nordstrom's Black Friday sale. You can use the links below to jump to a specific category or keep scrolling to see all 46.

Clothing deals | Beauty deals | Shoe deals | Jewelry deals | Accessory deals | Home deals

Best Nordstrom Black Friday clothing deals

A little black dress is a must-have in every wardrobe — matter the season! Pair this ruched version with a pair of tights, your favorite heels and a cute jacket for a chic night out on the town. The best part? It's on sale for less than $30!

Looking to get a head start on your fitness New Year's resolutions? Get your wardrobe ready with these leggings that you can take home for half off. They're available in the pictured lavender, an eye-catching bright blue and a neutral gray.

While wearing bras can be a generally unpleasant experience, True & Co. has set out to make it the opposite. Made without wires, elastic or seams, this bra is designed to provide support while being comfy enough to last in all day (and hopefully make you forget you're even wearing one).

You'll never be cold in this all-over fleece jacket. The brown color is perfect for fall and can easily complete any look you throw it over the top of.

Shackets have taken over fall fashion for their ease of use and comfortability which is why you want to make sure you grab one while it's on sale. Covered in plush fleece, you'll soon find yourself reaching for it every day.

Instead of being covered in the traditional fall plaid you'd usually come to expect from the style, this other shacket style has a retro twist and is covered in a quilted pattern.

There's no better feeling than slipping on your coziest pajamas at the end of a long day. Made with 91 percent Tencel modal and nine percent spandex, this set will have you looking forward to bedtime every night. You can score it on sale in three other colors during the sale.

Skinny jeans might be out according to TikTok, but they'll always be number one in my heart. Which is why I never pass up a sale like this one on a staple pair of all-black ripped jeans. You'll want to make sure you order one size up in these since the description notes that they tend to run small.

If you're really not into skinny jeans, don't worry; we've got you covered with some straight jeans, too. This classic light wash will pair perfectly with everything from a blazer and button-up for the office to a sweater for a casual get-together.

High-quality loungewear is worth the investment because you know you'll have it for years to come. This hooded cardigan is one of those pieces. Its description says it's made with lightweight knit and it also comes in a soft purple shade.

You won't want to pass up on adding cashmere to your closet for under $100. Pair it with jeans and boots for an easy look for holiday gatherings or with dress pants for a casual office 'fit.

Not a crew neck person? No problem! This V-neck cashmere sweater provides all of the same comfort as the one above, just in your preferred cut and it's offered in over a dozen different colors.

Temperatures have been up and done lately but it seems like we're finally headed for true fall and winter. Don't get caught in freezing temperatures without a proper coat. The puffer style is not only a classic look but has been trending in recent years, so you can strut with confidence (and plenty of warmth).

Add a pop of color to your outerwear collection with this coat in the shade "Berry." It has a removable belt so you can choose to style it with or without, or you can use a different belt to create an entirely new look that's custom to you. The coat also comes in black, green and camel.

Feeling fancy? Channel your inner Upper East Sider (minus the hefty price tag) with this longline coat that has a faux fur trim at the cuffs and collar. Right now, you can take it home for over $140 off.

Best Nordstrom Black Friday Beauty Deals

Pick up a tube of MAC's iconic lipstick to create the perfect pout. You can shop all available shades for 37% off, bringing the price down to just $15 each.

Define, fill and shape those brows with one of the best pencils on market — now on sale for 30% off during Nordstrom's Black Friday sale! The beauty product features a mechanical pencil on one end and a spoolie on the other, which make the perfect combo to sculpting perfect arches.

Give your under-eyes the nourishment they deserve. Not only does this creamy treatment offer moisturizing benefits, it also acts as an eye primer to keep makeup from settling into fine lines.

If you have fine or medium hair that's in desperate need for a boost, this volumizing spray is just what you need to add instant lift and shine. Key ingredients include organic aloe and wheat amino acids, which help add body, according to the brand.

"Sculpt, shape and enhance" your complexion with just one palette! This option by MAC includes three matte contouring shades and three highlights that promise to give a smooth application.

If you love MAC brushes, gift yourself the brand's bestsellers in travel-size. The limited-edition set comes with two face brushes, one eyeshadow brush and one brow brush, as well as a special-edition case.

Best Nordstrom Black Friday shoe deals

Looking for a go-to shoe for the office this season? You can't go wrong with a cute bootie. This pair is made with "smooth" leather, a trendy square toe and a chunky heel.

Surprise him or her with a pair of these Nike sneakers under the Christmas tree. Right now, you can grab the "cloud-comfort" sneaker for $30 off!

Everyone needs a cozy slipper for the winter and this Ugg pair fits the bill. They're perfect for scooting around the house on especially chilly days and can also be worn outside with its textured rubber sole that provides traction.

These popular loafers have over a four-and-a-half star average rating from almost 1,100 shoppers and right now, you can score them on sale for 40% off. The eye-catching shine adorned with gold hardware will add a layer of elegance to the simplest of looks.

A good over-the-knee boot is a staple everyone should have in their closet. Now's the time to snag a pair at a whopping 61% off. It also comes in brown so you can buy both colors and still pay less than the full price of one. Now that's what we call a deal too good to pass up.

Looking for something stylish, sturdy and waterproof? This Sam Edelman Chelsea boot checks all the boxes. It even has a lug sole, ideal for walking in snow and ice. During the sale, you can find six different colors on sale and it is available in medium- and wide-width sizes.

Whether you've taken up hiking as a hobby or just live in conditions where hiking boots are necessary, you don't want to miss out on a sale this good. Score these Cole Haan boots for $90 off during this sale. Fluffy faux fur adorn the tongue, keeping the style balancing the line between rugged and trendy.

Best Nordstrom Black Friday jewelry deals

Dress up your digits with Baublebar's stunning stone-embedded rings. The popular style is on sale for up to 60% off right now. But hurry! There are only a few colors left!

Simple studs are a must have in your jewelry arsenal. The gem at the center comes in two other colors and each is surrounded by gold hardware that will pop against any skin tone.

And if you can't get enough of Kate Spade on deal, this initial necklace makes for the perfect gift for anyone who loves customizable jewelry. It's stunning, simple and the best part? It's over half off.

Hoop earrings are an easy way to give a basic outfit a little personality. This set of two comes with a traditional silver pair and a gold angled pair.

Layered necklaces are all the rage right now. Instead of fumbling around with different chains, this piece makes it easy for you by having two strands connected with one clasp. The outer chain is thin and embellished with baubles while the inner has a charm featuring Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Give your Apple Watch an elegant upgrade with this rose gold band that resembles a traditional watch. It's compatible with the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watches series 1-7 with faces sizes 42mm, 44mm and 45mm.

Best Nordstrom Black Friday accessory deals

Presented in a cute ornament style, this scrunchie set is an easy gift for yourself or someone else. Each set comes with three scrunchies and there are three colorways to choose from.

Whether you're already in the midst of holiday travel or you're getting ready for an upcoming trip, you never want to get stuck with a broken suitcase where your only option is to shell out the big bucks on a quick fix. Stay one step ahead of the problem by grabbing this carry-on (and its matching full-size suitcase if you're an overpacker like we are).

This backpack is a great gift for the man in your life or for yourself if you're looking for a sleek bag to take to work everyday. Aside from the spacious main pocket, it has an interior laptop sleeve and an exterior zippered pocket.

Longchamp bags are timeless. The zipper at the middle releases even more space for the person who tends to carry around their whole life with them. Currently, four colors are on sale.

Best Nordstrom Black Friday home deals

Shoppers love these plush throw blankets (one five-star reviewer loved them so much, they bought 11!). It comes in seven different colors and, at this price, you'll want to grab one for every room in the house.

Once you light this candle, you'll be transported to a cozy cabin where you're sitting fireside at the end of a winter day. Described the brand as its first "masculine and feminine fragrance," this candle has notes of clove accord, pink pepper, chestnut accord and guaiac wood.

The ever-popular Always Pan on sale? Run! Known for selling out in minutes, catching it on sale and in stock (in several colors) means it's your sign to grab it while you still can. It's designed to offer eight functions from sautéing to serving as a spoon rest.

What better to pair with your Always Pan than a Perfect Pot? Paired together, they combine to make any other appliance unnecessary. You can grab this pot on sale in three different colors.

To perfectly complement your Always Pan, this steamer basket (now 26% off) can help you cook "never-mushy" veggies, dumplings, fish and more.

A ceramic baking set like this one is perfect for taking your latest creations from the oven to the table. Whether you're an esteemed home baker or you're always playing host, a proper set will elevate your already delicious dishes. Currently half off, this set also comes in red and blue.

A Dutch oven is a one-stop shop for your kitchen and now you can own one for almost 50 percent off. It's available in seven different colors.

Wine enthusiasts everywhere, rejoice! Right now, you can enjoy a premium wine experience at home for half the price. This kit has everything you need to make your wines last for weeks, months or however long it is until you have company again.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.