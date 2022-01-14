Shopping this weekend? Here are 39 deals that you won't want to miss

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

January is a great time to start fresh. For many people, that means creating resolutions that will help them make big changes in their health, fitness and overall lifestyles. But for others, something as simple as getting a new pair of shoes or brightening up your home decor can be a great way to kick off the year on the right foot.

No matter how you’re getting into 2022, right now there are a ton of sales on items that will come in handy in the days ahead. For those looking to up their workout game, for example, Amazon is also offering a range of discounts on everything from treadmills to dumbbells. Or, if you’re hoping to get more organized at home this year, we found deals on storage solutions from Home Depot.

From activewear to skin saviors, here are 39 can’t-miss January deals that you can shop right now. Click on the links below to jump to a specific retailer, or keep scrolling to see them all!

Amazon deals

Upgrade your home gym with this indoor cycling bike. While flywheel bikes can be expensive, this one is relatively affordable and features an adjustable resistance knob, ergonomic handlebars and caged foot pedals.

If weight loss is one of your goals, a scale can be a great tool to help you keep track of your progress. This smart scale connects to your phone to provide you with a range of health data points including weight, body fat percentage, muscle mass and more.

Recovery is an important part of any fitness routine — and you can use this massage gun to relieve any tightness and soreness after a tough workout. It has 20-speed levels and 10 interchangeable massage heads so you can customize it to your liking.

Tired of your headphone cord getting in the way during your workouts? Make the switch to wireless earbuds. This top-rated pair is currently 55% off on Amazon, bringing the price down to just $27.

A bulky drying rack can take up a lot of space on your countertop. This one stands over your kitchen sink, creating more room for other kitchen essentials. It even has special sections for things like silverware and glasses. Make sure you select the coupon before adding it to your cart to get the discount.

You can grab Amazon’s most popular Alexa-enabled smart speaker for 25% off. A perfect nightstand companion, you can use the device to play music, set alarms, adjust your smart thermostat and more.

Target deals

During Target’s Four-Day Sale, you can save up to 30% off men’s and women’s clothing, shoes and accessories. This sweatshirt is perfect for all your lazy winter lounging days. One reviewer said that it was “so comfortable and cozy,” that they bought it in another color.

For tough workouts, opt for this sports bra. Made for high-intensity workouts like running or kickboxing, it features comfortable padded cups and convertible straps that will keep everything in place.

With a gel-infused memory foam insole and a cozy faux shearling lining, these slippers will be your new go-to WFH shoes. Not to mention, they even have DF Adapt technology which is said to help keep your feet dry, so they're great for people who run hot.

Backpacks aren’t just for kids! This sleek option comes in seven colors and patterns, making it a stylish choice. It has a roomy interior with a zippered pocket where you can stash your most-used items.

Walmart deals

Walmart is offering Winter Savings on everything from tech to fashion staples. These cozy slippers are just what your feet need at the end of a long day.

Looking for an air fryer? With an average 4.6-star rating, the Farberware 5.3 Quart Digital XL Air Fryer is a popular pick. The temperature can be adjusted to up to 400 degrees F, so you can make crispy air-fried versions of your favorite foods and snacks.

If you have yet to add a robot vacuum to your home, now is a great time to do so. This bestselling option is on sale for less than $200 at Walmart.

Macy's deals

Macy’s is offering $50 off select Fitbit styles through Jan. 17. We suggest grabbing the Versa 2 model, which can be used to track fitness, calorie burn, sleep and more. The best part? It has a long-lasting battery life, so you can get up to six days of use off of one charge.

He’ll stay warm in this wind and water-resistant jacket from Tommy Hilfiger. The attached hood is lined with micro-fleece for an extra cozy touch.

A good tote bag is arguably one of the most versatile accessories that you can own. And this one is reversible, so it’s practically like you’re getting two of them in one. It has a large interior and even comes with a zip pouch for your smaller essentials.

Kohl's deals

You can grab these running shoes from Nike for a discount at Kohl's. Available in seven colors, reviewers describe them as both "stylish" and "comfortable." Use the code SHOP15 to score an extra 15% off.

If you’re digging the flared jeans trend, you can add this pair to your closet for less than $30. They have slimming pockets and come in three washes: black, dark and blue.

Home Depot deals

Home Depot is helping you get organized in the new year by offering up to 25% off select storage solutions. You can save on this collapsible rack, which hangs from your wall to save precious floor space in your laundry room.

There never seems to be enough room in your closet. Thankfully, this chic rack will give you another spot to store items in your growing clothing collection. Along with two hanging bars, it has shelves along the side that you can accessorize with shoes or decor.

If you don’t have much space on your walls, try this laundry hamper instead. The basket can be mounted inside your cabinets so clothes will be hidden yet easily accessible thanks to the sliding mechanism.

Whether you hang it up by your front door or in your kitchen, this storage shelf will make a stylish and functional addition to your home. With both hooks and shelves, it can be used to store books, hang pans and so much more.

Put all that empty space above your toilet to good use with this shelving unit. With crown molding and recessed panels, the sleek design will easily fit in with the rest of your decor.

Nordstrom deals

The holidays may be over, but you can still treat yourself to this lipstick gift set from Nars. It includes three full-sized lipsticks wrapped in a chic cosmetic bag.

Through Jan. 17, select Zella apparel is up to 20% off at Nordstrom. We love the look of this strappy sports bra that’s both stylish and supportive.

Select home essentials are also up to 25% off right now at Nordstrom. Save on this self-watering indoor garden, which makes it easy to grow your own fresh herbs or vegetables at home.

Both celebrities and shoppers can’t get enough of Barefoot Dreams’ ultra-cozy blankets. And it's not hard to see why. This throw from the brand has an impressive average 4.8-star rating from more than 1,600 reviews, with people saying that it’s “ridiculously soft” and “pure luxury for a great price.” You can grab it right now for a discount at Nordstrom Rack.

Madewell deals

Through Jan. 20, you can score an additional 30% off sale styles at Madewell with the code REALDEAL. Use the code on this pair of the brand’s popular Perfect Vintage Jeans, which Madewell calls, “‘mom jeans’...if your mom was a '90s supermodel.”

You can never have too many flannels — especially when the weather is this cold. This oversized option has a 4.9-star average rating, with some people describing it as "comfy" and "baby blanket soft."

Old Navy deals

Will 2022 be the year that you finally try the baggy jeans trend? If so, you’ll want to add this pair from Old Navy to your cart. They have that sought-after slouchy look, but still hug your legs in all the right places. They’re a great choice for the colder seasons, too, since they’re brushed on the inside for added warmth.

You can score this pair of flattering high-waisted leggings for just $10 right now at Old Navy. They have a supportive waistband and a comfortable amount of stretch, so they're great for almost any activity.

Gap deals

Yoga pants are back (and thanks to TikTok, they’re now called flared leggings). You can get in on the trend and score 40% off this pair from Gap when you use the code MORE at checkout. The breathable fabric wicks moisture away from your body as you move and has flat seams to prevent chafing.

Long, puffed sleeves add a fun element to this cute dress, and right now you can get it for under $30 at Gap.

Ulta deals

Ulta’s Love Your Skin Event runs through Jan. 22 and each day, the retailer is dropping new deals on beauty must-haves. Right now, you can save 50% on a clarifying cleanser from Murad. Made with salicylic acid, the brand says that it clears breakouts and strips away dirt and oil to leave you with a clearer complexion.

You can easily remove eye makeup (yes, even the waterproof kind) with this formula from Lancôme. While tough on makeup, the formula is gentle enough to be used on all skin types.

Is your skin in need of a “detox?” Try this green tea mask, which is said to target blackheads and blemishes, so your skin feels soft and cleansed. You can get it now for just $15.

Sephora deals

You can find a number of beauty deals at Sephora right now, including a discount on this long-wear foundation from Fenty Beauty, which is currently marked down to just $18.

This set comes with everything you need to achieve the perfect blowout at home. Use the included Wizard Detangling Primer to prep, then dry and style your hair with the two-in-one Blow Dryer Brush. Later on, you can spray on some of the Perk Up Dry Shampoo to give your hair new life after a day or two post-wash.

Dermstore deals

More affordable than other microcurrent tools, this targeted device can be a good way to try out the treatment and tackle smaller areas on your face, like crow's feet or 11 lines. Use the code EXTRA10 to score an extra 10% off.

