Amazon is having a secret sale on premium beauty — and favorites start at $13

Premium beauty often comes at a high price, and we know just how exciting it can be to find hidden gems at a discount. So, when we stumbled across an entire under-the-radar sale on some of Amazon's most luxurious finds in hair, makeup and skincare, we had to share the news.

Through Feb. 10, Amazon shoppers can score as much as 40% off popular products from viral and tried-and-true brands, such as BaBylissPRO, NuFace, Grande Cosmetics and more. Whether you're looking to refresh your winter beauty routine or searching for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the beauty guru in your life, we rounded up some of the can't-miss deals you should know about below.

To make it even easier to shop the massive (but secret) sale, we organized everything by category. Keep reading to see all of our favorite finds before they're gone.

Amazon premium beauty hair sale

This top-rated straightener with a 4.6-star rating is on sale for 20% off right now. It can heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and can be adjusted using digital temperature control. One standout feature we're loving is the all-directional floating plates, which capture every single strand of hair as you pass the tool through it.

Two things winter hair needs? Protection and moisture. Not only does this leave-in oil provide that, but it also adds shine and body while simultaneously smoothing hair for up to 48 hours, according to the brand. Plus, it only takes 1-2 pumps on damp hair to get to work.

Both the white and graphite editions of T3's top-rated hair dryer are on sale right now for just $100. According to T3, the compact device is 30 percent smaller than traditional blow-dryers and features three heat settings and a cool shot function for impeccable styling.

Whether you hit the gym frequently or your hair can use the extra volume, a dry shampoo should probably be in your beauty rotation. Klorane's dry shampoo is formulated with oat milk to help protect and nourish your hair and scalp, but the brand says it won't leave behind any chalky residue.

While we haven't tried this treatment yet, the brand says it can help thicken fine and fragile hair. You can use it right after the shower to add some volume and give your locks a fuller appearance.

Deep conditioning has its benefits, and Mizani says this mask can help nourish and refresh curly hair. Make sure to leave it on for up to 10 minutes to reap the rewards: softer coils and moisturized strands from root to tip.

If you style your hair with hot tools, a protective spray is a must. Redken's Quick Blowout spray is on sale for 15% off right now, so you can add it to your cart for less than $25.

Here's your chance to save 40% on some of Oribe's most buzzworthy products! This collection includes a full-size and travel-size texturizing spray as well as a travel-size finishing spray.

If you want a salon-worthy blowout, you can't go wrong with a salon-worthy hair dryer. This model from BaBylissPRO uses a combination of ceramic and ionic technologies to help you get a faster and gentler dry and is on sale right now for just $75.

This bestselling curling iron can be used to create tight or loose waves, depending on your preferred style. During Amazon's secret beauty sale, you can snag it for under $50.

Amazon premium beauty skin care sale

Every part of your beauty routine should feel luxurious, so why not make cleansing your face feel like a massage? Once you connect Foreo's massage device to your phone, you can take advantage of its cleansing and skin-smoothing benefits — according to the brand, the device can diminish the appearance of wrinkles and clear skin of dirt and excess sebum in just 60 seconds.

If you're shifting away from harsh makeup wipes, micellar water is a convenient swap when it comes to removing waterproof makeup. This bestselling formula from Bioderma is on sale for 15% off.

Perhaps you've heard about the social media buzz over microcurrent devices and want to get in on the hype. Right now, you can score NuFace's Line Smoothing device for 15% off and save more than $20.

This revitalizing cream will help nourish dull and dry skin thanks to its antioxidant-rich formula. It can be used in the morning and at night on your face and neck for a boost of hydration.

This serum from K-beauty brand Mamonde is formulated with vitamin C, an important ingredient that keeps your skin glowing. According to the brand, this anti-aging treatment can also enhance the benefits of your moisturizer and provide antioxidant protection.

This highly rated serum would typically cost you $100, but a 15% discount brings it down to just under $85. One verified reviewer, who has been using the high potency serum for years, says it's "amazing" and "works wonders."

Neostrata's firming neck cream is on sale for 30% off right now, which means that you can save over $25 on the professional beauty product. According to the brand, it can help reduce the appearance of deep creases and crepey texture on the décolletage.

Amazon premium beauty makeup sale

If the combination of hand washing and dry winter air is wreaking havoc on your nails, it might help to consider a cuticle oil. OPI's top-rated formula is one you can grab for just $14.

Bigger, more voluminous lashes are what we dream of — and some reviewers have found that this mascara delivers. "I’ve used this for over a year now, and my lashes are long, thick and lush. It took a few weeks before I noticed a change but gradually they got awesome," wrote one verified reviewer. "I’ll keep using this forever."

Liquid blush is all the rage on TikTok right now, so don't miss out on this affordable find. It comes in five different shades that are all less than $18, thanks to the 30% discount.

A plumper pout doesn't always require lip liner. One verified (and very happy) reviewer found that this premium gloss delivered natural-looking results over time (in just about three weeks).

If plumping products aren't your thing, Jane Iredale's creamy lip crayons can offer a more shimmery and colorful result. They contain castor seed oil and vitamin E to soften your pout — and are currently on sale for as little as $18.

Matching lipstick and nail polish duos? Yes, please! This set makes a great gift for yourself or for a Galentine — and you can snag it for 20% off right now.

