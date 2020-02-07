3 brands that support American Heart Month, one product at a time

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

February is a time to focus on your loved ones and relationships — but it's also a time to focus on your health.

This year, the American Heart Association is celebrating the 56th annual American Heart Month. The organization's goal is to raise awareness about the significance of cardiovascular health in addition to increased funding throughout the month.

And now, retailers are stepping in to donate money to heart disease research and support.

TODAY lifestyle expert Jill Martin shared three brands that will give back during American Heart Month, specifically on Feb. 7 is, which is National Wear Red Day — an entire 24 hours focused on increasing women's heart health awareness.

Check out the companies that are taking an extra step to ensure you know the importance of that beat in your chest.

Show your support for the American Heart Association by gifting a loved one beautiful heart earrings or a stunning heart necklace from Natalie Mills.

Each piece is plated in polished gold, silver, rose gold or a mirrored black plating. The heart necklaces are embellished with white cubic zirconia crystals and the earrings glisten with crystals that line the front and back of the heart.

While these pieces are already a tempting purchase, you can feel even better about your purchase knowing that 10% of the sales will go directly to the American Heart Association.

Add some style to your desk with this custom sticky note memo cube. Every cube includes 675 sheets so you can quickly jot down notes and to-do items.

Each cube can be personalized with a name or phrase and comes in 11 colors. The message will sit below a cute heart design on every side of the cube.

The Stationary Studio will donate 10% sales from the cubes to the American Heart Association. Right now, the cube is currently on sale for over almost 30% off.

This month, ColorStreet launched a brand new nail design called ‘Helping Hearts’ in support of heart health awareness.

Each pack includes 16 glossy nail polish strips that are easy to apply and last up to 10 days. During February, $2 from each Helping Hearts nail strip purchase will go directly to awareness efforts, the WomenHeart organization and the Children’s Heart Foundation.

The brand aims to reach a total donation goal of $100,000 and encourages buyers to wear their new nail designs to further raise awareness.

