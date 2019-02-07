Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 7, 2019, 8:29 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Taylor Davies

“What’s Galentine’s Day? Only the best day of the year!”

We have Leslie Knope (played by Amy Poehler on "Parks and Recreation," of course!) to thank for the surge in popularity of the wonderful, playful holiday that is Galentine’s Day. Whether you have a sweetheart or not, it’s a great occasion to celebrate the female friendships in your life.

The best Galentine’s Day gifts will show how much you care and make each of your friends feel appreciated. And best of all, you don’t have to spend big to treat your gals to something sweet.

We’ve rounded up 15 cute ideas, from fancy candies and socks with hearts on them to pretty hair barrettes and beauty products with, uh, romantic names.

15 Cute Galentine's Day Gift Ideas

1. Sugarfina Sugar Lips Box, $18, Shopbop

Also available from Sugarfina.

Sure, chocolates are the traditional candy of Valentine’s Day, but we say, on Galentine’s Day, give sour gummy lips! Each of these boxes from Sugarfina has three different flavors of lips, and all of them are delicious.

2. Le Creuset Stoneware Mugs, Set of 2, $30, Amazon

Available as an individual mug at Wayfair.

Like a “best friends” necklace but better! Give one of these Le Creuset stoneware mugs to your bestie and keep the other one for yourself. You’ll think of her every time you pour a cup of cocoa!

3. Rifle Paper Co. Enamel Key Chain, $15, Anthropologie

We love the idea of giving each of your favorite gals a cute keychain that captures their personality. These Rifle Paper Co. enamel keychains are adorned with mermaids, globes, hearts and even a stylish gal on a scooter.

4. I Dew Care Let’s Get Sheet Faced Sheet Mask Set, $25, Ulta

If you’re hosting a Galentine’s Day party at your place, don’t forget the face masks! This kit from Memebox comes with 14 masks with a variety of skincare benefits — just don’t forget to take a selfie once everyone is wearing them!

5. NARS Orgasm Afterglow Lip Balm, $28, Nordstrom

Also available at Sephora and Ulta.

Looking for the perfect Galentine’s Day gift for your friend who’s out there looking for “the one?” Give her a pretty lip balm so she’s ready for that goodnight kiss.

6. Bkr Glass Water Bottle with Silicone Sleeve, $28, Amazon

Also available at Sephora.

If your favorite friend is a fitness junkie, surprise her with a trendy water bottle from Bkr. These glass water bottles are wrapped in colorful silicone sleeves that keep them protected and look chic on the exercise bike ... or on your desk.

7. Trouser Socks With Heart Print, $13, J.Crew

Novelty socks make a great Galentine’s Day gift because they’re fun and practical. We love the sweet, heart print of these J.Crew trouser socks, and would encourage our friends to wear them with ankle boots to show off how cute they are all winter long.

8. Scarlett Pearl Hair Clip Set, $24, BaubleBar

You heard it here first — oversized pearl hair accessories are going to be one of the biggest trends this spring. Help your besties get ahead of the trend with this set of clips from BaubleBar.

9. Herbivore Pink Clay Bar Soap, $15, Amazon

Also available at Sephora, Dermstore and Herbivore.

We’re big fans of Herbivore Botanicals’ clean beauty and skin care products, and one of our favorites is this pink clay bar soap. And it’s pink; perfect for the holiday!

10. Too Faced Better Than Sex Limited Edition Mascara, $24, Sephora

Also available at Ulta.

Encourage your Galentines to get out there and flirt with this Too Faced mascara. It has a cult following for creating big, fluffy and full lashes that are guaranteed to turn a few heads.

11. Chelsea King Striped Scrunchie, $20, Chelsea King

Spoiler alert — scrunchies aren’t going anywhere. Urge your besties to get in on this hair trend with these stylish striped (and non-damaging) elastics from Chelsea King.

12. Assorted Live Succulents, $20, Urban Outfitters

Buy this set of four succulents and hand out one to each of your favorite gals on Galentine’s day. Living plants that are easy to take care of make for an inexpensive but thoughtful gift!

13. Printed Neckerchief, $7, Old Navy

Everyone loves a gift they can wear. These affordable neckerchiefs can be styled a bunch of ways: as a headband, tied onto a handbag, or as a bandana. That means your Galentines will enjoy them no matter what their personal style.

14. Stance Not Thirsty Crew Socks, $14, Zappos

Also available at Urban Outfitters.

These socks from Stance are so cute and clever. One says “I’m not thirsty” and the other says, “I’m just hungry” which is hilarious … even if your friend is a little thirsty.

15. Hanky Panky Original Rise Thong, $22, Bloomingdale’s

Also available at Nordstrom and Amazon.

You can’t go wrong with a classic! Your bestie will always appreciate an update to her unmentionables drawer — especially in a thematic shade of red, purple or pink.

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. No matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!