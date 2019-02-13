Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 11, 2019, 5:04 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 13, 2019, 2:25 PM GMT By Chrissy Callahan

Valentine's Day is this week. So, there are only a few days left to find the perfect last-minute Valentine's gift. Feeling the pressure yet? Fret not, friends!

Whether you're shopping for a special guy, gal or for yourself — because we know you deserve it — we've found some perfect gift ideas online. Even better? Each of these awesome presents will arrive just in time for the big day. In other words, consider Valentine's Day handled!

Last-Minute Valentine's Gifts For Guys

1. Mr. Beer Premium Gold Edition Craft Making Kit, $43 (usually $50), Amazon

If your main squeeze loves savoring a cool glass of beer, he'll get a kick out of this at-home brewing kit that lets him concoct his own craft beer from the comfort of his couch.

2. Knock Knock What I Love About You Fill In The Love Journal, $7, Amazon

Cheesy? Yes. Totally heartfelt? You bet! Skip the pricey greeting cards this year and spell out exactly why you love your guy with a sweet love journal that won't end up in the recycling bin.

3. Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, $25 (usually $30), Amazon

What's better than a piping hot breakfast sandwich in the morning? Not much, actually! Help your guy simplify the cooking process and make delectable sandwiches every time with our latest obsession.

4. SwissGear Scansmart Backpack, $55, Amazon

Whether your guy is a frequent traveler or the outdoorsy type, he'll appreciate this spacious, durable backpack with a built-in padded laptop pocket.

5. Pacman Pajama Pants, $10-20, Amazon

Got a gamer on your hands? Show him you’ve been paying attention to his hobbies by picking up some nostalgic jammies from his fave game! Odds are, he loves one of these popular games:

Mario Pajama Bottoms, $15-22, Amazon

Zelda Pajama Bottoms, $10-16, Amazon

Minecraft Pajama Bottoms, $26, Amazon

Last-Minute Valentine's Gifts For Ladies

1. OSTRICH Travel Pillow with Memory Foam, $60, Amazon

Make sure your love travels in comfort with a soft, flexible memory foam pillow that keeps her nestled up while en route to her next destination.

2. Golden State Fruit Chocolate, Caramel, and Crunch Gift Tower, $43, Amazon

Chocolate-covered pretzels, Oreo cookies and graham crackers? We're in! Win your way into her heart the old fashioned way — with some sweet treats.

3. Benchmark Bouquets 2 Dozen Red Roses, With Vase (Fresh Cut Flowers), $56, Amazon

Forgot to order your flowers ahead of time? Don't worry, you can get these stunning red roses delivered in two days flat!

4. Primal Elements I Heart You Wish Candle, $23, Amazon

Set the mood for a romantic evening with a relaxing candle that expresses those three words every woman wants to hear on Valentine's Day.

5. Kendal Huge Leather Jewelry Box, $80, Amazon

Now your love will have the perfect place to store all those beautiful baubles you plan to give her in the years to come!

Last-Minute Valentine's Gifts For Yourself

1. Naipo Shiatsu Massager, $50, Amazon

Everyone loves a good massage, but sometimes, you can't just head out to the spa. For those lazy nights when you all you crave is a little relaxation, a nice shiatsu massager can do just the trick.

2. Reef Women's Voyage LE Chelsea Boot, $31+, Amazon

A sassy pair of all-season booties is always in style, and if you're looking to add to your wardrobe this Valentine's Day, try this chic style on for size.

3. Caudalie Natural Hydrating Heroes Set, $49, Sephora

Already sick of winter? Treat your skin to a thirst-quenching trio that'll help hydrate a dull, dry complexion in no time.

4. Terez Foil Tall Band Leggings, $96, Amazon

Wear your heart on your sleeve — or your legs — with these cheeky leggings that are equally perfect for the gym or a day running errands.

5. Barefoot Dreams Bamboo Chic Lite Circle Cardi, $110+, Amazon

Trust us, this is no basic sweater. The soft, cuddly design wraps itself around you like a cocoon and stays soft, even after countless washes.

