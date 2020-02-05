Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

If you know someone who enjoys coming home to a glass of red (or white, or pink!) at the end of the night, we have you covered.

From funny wine glasses to kitschy socks that might magically make a new glass appear, here are some seriously great gift ideas for all wine lovers on your list.

It doesn't matter if they're a "rosé all day" kind of sipper, pinot grigio fanatic or malbec connoisseur —there's something for everyone on this list!

Bestselling gifts for wine lovers

These pens make a great hostess gift. Use them to personalize wine glasses by writing names or making unique designs — the marker wipes off with soap and water.

For something a little more fun, these magnetic emojis will jazz up a wine glass no matter what mood they're in.

What wine lover wouldn't enjoy hanging this from the tree?

Help wine breathe with this handy, portable aerator.

This pocket-sized stain remover will save the day. It works on T-shirts, tablecloths and cotton couches to get rid of even the toughest merlot.

Best wine glasses with a twist

These elegant charms hang effortlessly from stemware and let them know which glass is theirs.

Give your wine lover a chuckle with this fun glass that measures each pour by "Classy," "Sassy," and "Smart Assy."

And for the friend who you always drink wine with, why not personalize their wine glass?

And while removing stains from your clothes, might as well say goodbye embarrassing teeth stains! After a glass or two too many, they can use these wipes to get that telltale ruby tint off their kisser.

This cordless electric wine bottle opener removes the cork with ease: You just press a button! Yes, that means no more broken corks, difficult corkscrews or spending way too long opening a bottle. We love a good tech gift!

For someone who loves wine, giving them a way to display their bottles in style is a chic gift that shows your giftee how much you know them. This free-standing, metal wine rack holds up to six bottles.

Preserve any wine in style with these handmade bottle stoppers.

Best unique gifts for wine lovers

If you can read this, bring me some wine! These hilarious socks would make a great gift.

Get easy access to a bottle of vino with this hilarious sweater from Tipsy Elves.

Learn how to talk wine like a real sommelier! This book will help anyone tell a malbec from a merlot and teach them the best wines to pair with certain foods. "The Wine Bible," by Karen MacNeil, is another popular pick

Is your wine lover stuck on what to serve with a bottle of vino? These easy-to-follow towel guides give suggestions for foods that go perfectly with their favorite reds and whites.

This Malaga wine color will look gorgeous for any winter event.

Add yeast to grape juice and — bam! This kit is easy and perfect for beginners.

This bottle stopper is also a show stopper! A letter gleams atop a polished stopper that adds a personal touch while keeping wine drinkable.

