If you know someone who enjoys coming home to a glass of red (or white, or pink!) at the end of the night, we have you covered.
From funny wine glasses to kitschy socks that might magically make a new glass appear, here are some seriously great gift ideas for all wine lovers on your list.
It doesn't matter if they're a "rosé all day" kind of sipper, pinot grigio fanatic or malbec connoisseur —there's something for everyone on this list!
- Bestselling gifts for wine lovers
- Best wine glasses with a twist
- Best wine gadgets and wine tools
- Best unique gifts for wine lovers
Bestselling gifts for wine lovers
1. Wine Glass Markers
These pens make a great hostess gift. Use them to personalize wine glasses by writing names or making unique designs — the marker wipes off with soap and water.
2. Simply Charmed Emoji Wine Charms
For something a little more fun, these magnetic emojis will jazz up a wine glass no matter what mood they're in.
3. Santa on Wine Barrel Ornament
What wine lover wouldn't enjoy hanging this from the tree?
4. Vintorino Wine Aerator
Help wine breathe with this handy, portable aerator.
5. Red Wine Stain Remover
This pocket-sized stain remover will save the day. It works on T-shirts, tablecloths and cotton couches to get rid of even the toughest merlot.
Best wine glasses with a twist
1. Christmas Wine Charms
These elegant charms hang effortlessly from stemware and let them know which glass is theirs.
2. Got Me Tipsy Wine Glass
Give your wine lover a chuckle with this fun glass that measures each pour by "Classy," "Sassy," and "Smart Assy."
3. Personalized Stemless Wine Glass
And for the friend who you always drink wine with, why not personalize their wine glass?
Best wine gadgets and wine tools
1. Wine Wipes
And while removing stains from your clothes, might as well say goodbye embarrassing teeth stains! After a glass or two too many, they can use these wipes to get that telltale ruby tint off their kisser.
2. Oster Cordless Electric Wine Opener
This cordless electric wine bottle opener removes the cork with ease: You just press a button! Yes, that means no more broken corks, difficult corkscrews or spending way too long opening a bottle. We love a good tech gift!
3. Country Home Wine Shrine
For someone who loves wine, giving them a way to display their bottles in style is a chic gift that shows your giftee how much you know them. This free-standing, metal wine rack holds up to six bottles.
4. Birthstone Wine Bottle Stopper
Preserve any wine in style with these handmade bottle stoppers.
Best unique gifts for wine lovers
1. Bring Me Some Wine Socks
If you can read this, bring me some wine! These hilarious socks would make a great gift.
2. Tipsy Elves Stocking Sweater
Get easy access to a bottle of vino with this hilarious sweater from Tipsy Elves.
3. "Wine Folly," by Madeline Puckette and Justin Hammack
Learn how to talk wine like a real sommelier! This book will help anyone tell a malbec from a merlot and teach them the best wines to pair with certain foods. "The Wine Bible," by Karen MacNeil, is another popular pick
4. Wine Pairing Towel Set
Is your wine lover stuck on what to serve with a bottle of vino? These easy-to-follow towel guides give suggestions for foods that go perfectly with their favorite reds and whites.
5. OPI Nail Polish
This Malaga wine color will look gorgeous for any winter event.
6. Merlot Wine-Making Kit
Add yeast to grape juice and — bam! This kit is easy and perfect for beginners.
7. Wine and Beverage Bottle Stopper
This bottle stopper is also a show stopper! A letter gleams atop a polished stopper that adds a personal touch while keeping wine drinkable.
This gift guide was originally published on Dec. 18, 2017.
