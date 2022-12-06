From luxury cheeses to puzzles, 17 12-day Advent calendars that will ship on time

"'Twas the night before Christmas" need not apply when it comes to these festive countdown calendars — because they're helping you celebrate not one, but a dozen days leading up to the holidays.

The gift-giving season is upon us, but for those who can't wait to unwrap presents, an Advent calendar is just what they need to relieve that gifting itch. The start time for traditional 24-day calendars may have come and gone, but we found a few 12-day versions for any age, guaranteed to get you in the festive spirit before Santa comes to town. From luxury cheese boxes to self-care sets, check out our favorite 17 picks below that will ship right on time.

12-day Advent calendars

A cookie countdown? Sign us up! With this Advent calendar, you can gift yourself (and a friend!) a sweet treat every day through the last half of December. Enjoy flavors like red velvet candy, frosted cinnamon roll, s'mores and more. If you order now, Cheryl's Cookies will ship your calendar on time, or you can choose a specific shipping date for a small fee.

Talk about a lovely pre-scent! Fill your home with beautiful fragrances like Christmas Pear, Milk + Cookies, Sugar Plum and many more, all season long.

It's the season of giving, so it's very easy to forget about taking care of ourselves. This box of seven beauty products will get your back in the get-glam spirit. But don't take any chances on delivery! Urban Outfitters offers a few shipping options to help you get this Advent calendar right on time.

It could be makeup one day or skin care the next — it's a beauty surprise every day with this BareMinerals limited-edition calendar. Shoppers can enjoy same-day delivery at Ulta or breathe easy with ordering from Macy's, which usually ships items within three business days.

Now you can gift man's (and woman's) best friend with their own Advent calendars! Think about all the zoomies they'll get after opening up plushies, spiky balls, treats and more. And shipping couldn't be easier — hop on the Doordash app to receive same-day delivery.

If she's looking to sparkle this season, she'll love counting down to Christmas with a new piece of jewelry each day. From necklaces to rings to earrings you can mix and match, there's a ton of options for every style. If you order today, you should receive your calendar in time to start on day one, but there are faster shipping options available for you to choose from!

There's seriously an Advent calendar for everyone — even for the people in your life who love to fish! This mystery box features 12 fishing essentials they'll love to add to their tackle box, including lures, tackles and more.

Beauty gurus will appreciate this early gift leading up to the holidays. In Clarins' 12-day Advent calendar, you'll find must-have makeup and skin care products — from "4D" mascara to lip oils and hydration masks.

It's the most wonderful time of the year...for your sweet tooth. Why? Because holiday nightcaps usually involve cocoa and marshmallows. Enjoy several different flavors of Dutch-process hot cocoa with this sweet Williams Sonoma calendar.

Celebrate the holidays as a family with a little bit of fun. This kit comes with all the tools to create 12 festive crafts that can make the most creative homemade decor or present to leave under the tree for someone special.

The One Where...you take the best bath of your life, all thanks to this "Friends"-themed Advent calendar. The gift set (no Central Perk coffee included) comes with 12 skin care surprises, some of are said to be body washes, bath fizzers and bath salts.

Whether you've been sucked into the "crystal tok" side of TikTok or just love the look of this mystical decor, there's an Advent calendar for that! This Etsy pick comes with a plethora of tumbles and stones — all of which can be delivered as early as Dec. 9 if you order today!

When it comes to beauty, E.l.f. is at the top of our list of favorite affordable makeup products. So, we can't wait to get our hands on the 12 items features in this Advent calendar. (Our fingers are crossed that we find the brand's camo concealer and lip exfoliator.) Plus, express and two-day shipping are available.

Gift the puzzler in your life an Advent calendar that will keep them on their toes. The brand behind this set promises a dozen 80-piece puzzles that will "capture the spirit of the holiday season."

If all you want for Christmas is a celebratory wine, Vinebox has you covered and more — 11 more, to be exact. Included with your set of red, whites and rosés is a virtual tasting experience led by a certified sommelier. We suggest ordering yours fast; according to the brand, this box quickly sold out the past six years.

Cheesemongers of all ages will appreciate this crate of manchegos, gruyères, cheddars and more. All of the cheese chosen for this luxury food Advent calendar comes from artisan creamery — some award-winning — so you're pretty much guaranteed a tasty experience.

For those of you who leave the wrapping for after hours, a caffeine boost might be just what you need. During the final days leading up to Christmas, discover a new flavor of coffee — peppermint mocha, spiced butter rum and cinnamon bun to name a few — to savor (or chug) during late-night holiday prep.

Don’t forget to check out Shop TODAY’s other gift guides to find the perfect present for every Christmas lover on your list including personalized stockings, tree toppers, custom ornaments, affordable stocking stuffers, Secret Santa gifts and more.