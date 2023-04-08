There's not a minute to waste now that Easter is here.

In between mapping out your Easter egg hunt and preparing your brunch spread, you may find yourself needing to make a quick run to your local store for an almost-forgotten egg-sential (note our clever Easter pun right there).

Easter baskets? Check. Dye for coloring eggs? Yep. Green beans to go with your ham dinner? Houston, we have a problem.

If the inevitable happens and you forget something, count your blessings because there are plenty of stores (and restaurants) open on Easter Sunday to ensure you'll get everything you need before guests show up.

Should you decide to head to your nearby Publix, you'll want to keep reading to get the latest on their Easter plans.

Is Publix open on Easter?

Publix has more than 1,300 store locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Looking to stock up at one of them this Easter? You're out of luck because the grocer isn't open for the holiday.

"All Publix locations will be closed Easter Sunday in observance of the holiday and to allow our associates to spend time with their family and friends," a spokesperson tells TODAY.com via email. "In our 92-year history, we have remained closed on Easter Sunday."

Given that Publix stores aren't open for the holiday, you'll have to plan ahead to pick up your Easter necessities ahead of time.

Other stores open on Easter

All hope is not lost, though. Several other grocery store and supermarket chains are keeping their doors open on Easter Sunday, including: