20 Easter quotes to inspire and uplift you

Christians consider Easter the year's most pivotal holiday, as it commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. And for those who celebrate, it’s easy to get excited.

For one, in the Northern Hemisphere, the holiday falls at the start of spring, a season that often represents hope and a fresh start. Easter is also commonly associated with joyful traditions, including pastel-colored desserts, DIY crafts, feasts with loved ones, and goodie-filled baskets.

So, if you're looking to convey your feelings about the Easter holiday and all that it represents, consider borrowing the words of religious thinkers and writers, who express the sentiment elegantly.

According to the Bible, Jesus rose from the dead so that those who believed in him would have eternal life. Therefore, some of the key messages of Easter center around Jesus’s unconditional love and sacrifice.

The quotes below are a mix of Bible verses, song lyrics, poems, prayers and more that speak to Easter's significance and the feeling of springtime. We've also included literary references, and funny non-religious quotes to make you chuckle. Whether you’re looking to get inspired or figure out what to write inside an Easter card, you’ll find just the right words to express yourself below.

1. "Who taught the sun where to stand in the morning? / And who told the ocean, you can only come this far? / And who showed the moon where to hide ‘til evening? / Whose words alone can catch a falling star? / Well, I know my Redeemer lives / I know my Redeemer lives / All of creation testifies." — Nicole C. Mullen, “Redeemer”

2. "Go quickly, and tell His disciples that He is risen from the dead." — Matthew 28:7

3. "That He should extend His great love unto such as I / Sufficient to own, to redeem, and to justify / Oh, it is wonderful that He should care for me / Enough to die for me" — Charles H. Gabriel, “I Stand All Amazed”

4. "Jesus answered him, truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise." — Luke 23:43

5. "I confess with my mouth and believe in my heart, / that You raised Jesus Christ, and He entered my life; / I’ve got to tell everybody, / I’ve got to tell everybody, / I'm so glad I’m saved." — John P. Kee, “Saved”

6. "Easter is the only time when it’s perfectly safe to put all your eggs in one basket." — Evan Esar

7. "Our savior displayed on a criminal’s cross / Darkness rejoiced as though heaven had lost / But then Jesus arose with our freedom in hand / That’s when death was arrested and my life began — Adam Kersh, Brandon Coker, Paul Taylor Smith and Ryan Heath Balltzglier of Death Was Arrested

8. "Far from this foreign Easter damp and chilly / My soul steals to a pear-shaped plot of ground, / Where gleamed the lilac-tinted Easter lily / Soft-scented in the air for yards around. — Claude McKay, “The Easter Flower”

9. "Well, Jesus kissed his mother’s hands / Whispered, 'Mother, still your tears / For remember the soul of the universe / Willed a world and it appeared.'" — Bruce Springsteen, “Jesus Was an Only Son”

10. "If you declare with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved." — Romans 10:9

11. "They say that oft at Easter dawn / When all the world is fair, / God’s angels out of heaven are drawn / To list the music there. —Edna Dean Proctor, “Moscow Bells”

