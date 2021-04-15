The cost of groceries is soaring. Track prices where you live

Family grocery bills are on the rise due to pandemic disruptions, with prices up by 2.6 percent from January 2020 — but unless shoppers are taking notes, it can be hard to really see which items are seeing the biggest spikes.

NBC News is monitoring the average point-of-sale prices paid for six popular supermarket items: orange juice, eggs, chicken breasts, fresh ground beef, bacon and bread.

Readers can use this interactive chart to see how the price they have paid for groceries differs from the national average, or from the prices shoppers paid in other major metro areas.

The goal is to track the impact of any inflation on consumers’ wallets during the pandemic and as the economy reopens. The White House has said inflation is on the rise and here to stay.

The NBC News grocery price tracker is one measure of the outcomes of President Joe Biden's economic policies on everyday people.

"Prices accelerated slightly since the last report," and are expected to keep rising near term, the Federal Reserve noted in its latest Beige Book survey, which summarizes economic conditions. Input costs rose everywhere, but were especially seen in food and fuel, the report said. That pressures grocery prices.

"Cost increases were partly attributed to ongoing supply chain disruptions, temporarily exacerbated in some cases by winter weather events," according to the report.

The data in the NBC News tracker is provided by NielsenIQ and collected from real checkout prices paid nationwide at grocery stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, select dollar stores, select warehouse clubs and military commissaries.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly consumer price index, which uses human data collectors and includes other food product categories, is another resource for average price data.

This story will be updated monthly.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.