Is the post office open on Memorial Day? What to know before you go

There's nothing better than a three-day weekend to get caught up on all those pesky household chores you've been putting off.

Good news, Memorial Day has arrived in the nick of time to help get 'em done. While we can't help you mow the lawn (sorry), we can tell you which stores will be open on Memorial Day in case you need to pick up grass seed.

If your errands include mailing off a package or popping some letters in the mail, well, that's another story.

Like Presidents Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day, Memorial Day is a federal holiday, which means government offices and agencies are closed in observance of the holiday. But does that mean post offices are open or closed on Memorial Day? We've got all the details down below.

Is the post office open on Memorial Day?

Whatever pressing business you've got will have to wait because the post office is closed on Memorial Day, which falls on Monday, May 29 this year.

You know what that means: Mail won't be delivered either.

So, if you're waiting on an important letter, the soonest you can expect it is the following day, Tuesday, May 30, when the U.S. Postal Service resumes its normal schedule.

What other holidays does the post office observe?

The USPS observes 11 federal holidays each year. Looking ahead, here are the remaining holidays in which the post office will be closed in 2023.

Juneteenth | Monday, June 19

Independence Day | Tuesday, July 4

Labor Day | Monday, Sept. 4

Indigenous Peoples’ Day | Monday, Oct. 9

Veterans Day | Saturday, Nov. 11

Thanksgiving Day | Thursday, Nov. 23

Christmas Day | Monday, Dec. 25

What about UPS and FedEx?

Much like the post office, UPS will not deliver or pick up packages on Memorial Day. UPS store locations will closed, too.

FedEx ground, express and freight services will also be suspended on Memorial Day. However, FedEx Office Print & Ship Center locations may be open with limited hours. Find local hours here.