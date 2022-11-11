Is the post office open on Veterans Day? What to know before you go

Veterans Day is commemorated on Nov. 11 each year to honor American veterans for their service. Originally called "Armistice Day" in remembrance of World War I, the holiday was amended in 1954 to pay tribute to veterans of all wars.

Along with being honored by fellow Americans, many restaurants and businesses recognize veterans with free food, discounts and other perks for their service to the nation.

Since it's a federal holiday, most federal employees have the day off and a majority of schools are closed in observance of the day.

For that reason, you might plan on taking advantage of your day off to run some errands. If you're hoping to swing by your local post office to mail a package or purchase stamps, here's what you need to know before heading out the door.

Is the post office open on Veterans Day?

The United States Postal Service is operated under the federal government. On Veterans Day, federal offices are closed — and that includes all USPS branches and locations.

This year, Veterans Day falls on Friday, Nov. 11, so if you've got something important to mail off, your best bet is to do it before then. And don't forget to allow for some extra time since mail won't be processed on the holiday.

The USPS also doesn't deliver mail on Veterans Day. If you're expecting a check or an important document to arrive, it likely won't show up until Saturday when delivery resumes — or perhaps, the following week since the USPS is also closed on Sundays.

What other days will the post office be closed in 2022?

Even though 2022 is quickly drawing to a close, there are two more federal holidays to note on your calendar.

The post office will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 in observance of Thanksgiving. This year, Christmas Day falls on a Sunday, so post offices are already closed.

Per the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, if a federal holiday falls on a Saturday, the preceding Friday is typically treated as a holiday. If a federal holiday falls on a Sunday, however, then the following Monday is recognized. So, in 2022, the post office will be closed in observance of Christmas on Monday, Dec. 26.

With that in mind, Santa just might want to ship everyone's gifts from the North Pole extra early this year.