Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and it’s an opportunity to honor all the people who have given so much for their country.

While we’ll never be able to fully thank America’s heroes for the sacrifices they've made, restaurant chains across the nation are honoring veterans with all sorts of free meals and goodies.

Take note that many of these deals require some sort of proof of military service, so don’t forget to carry that along if you want to take advantage of these freebies and deals!

1. 7-Eleven

This Veterans Day, 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes are offering a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog in honor of veterans. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app, this deal is only redeemable on November 11.

2. American Social

This chain will be offering a 50% discount all day for veterans and their families.

3. Applebee’s

This chain will offer all active military, veterans, reserves and National Guard an in-restaurant complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu created just for them. These special guests will also receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, to go or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

4. Aroma Joe’s

Thirsty? On November 11, Aroma Joe’s is offering a free 24 oz. any drink for all veterans.

5. Au Bon Pain

Get a free breakfast sandwich and small drip coffee on November 11 if you're an active or retired military member. You must present military ID and mention offer at time of purchase.

6. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

On Veterans Day, Bad Daddy’s is offering a free BD's All American Burger and a side of chips from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proof of service is required.

7. Bar Louie

On Veterans Day, Bar Louie is inviting all active and retired military to enjoy a complimentary Bar Louie Craft Burger on the house. Recipients must show a valid military ID to redeem offer, and offer is valid for dine-in only.

8. Bertucci’s Italian Restaurant

Veterans may receive a complimentary small cheese pizza, pasta dish, salad, lunch entrée or dinner entrée at Bertucci’s on Veterans Day with proof of valid ID showing active military or veteran status.

9. BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is teaming up with Dr Pepper to offer a complimentary meal from an exclusive menu and a Dr Pepper beverage to all current and former military personnel with a valid military ID.

10. Black Angus

Black Angus Steakhouse is offering all current and past members of the military a free meal on Veterans Day. The meal includes a 6 oz. top sirloin steak, mashed potatoes, and steamed broccoli and it is available from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for dine-in service only. Recipients are asked to bring a photo ID verifying their military service.

11. Bob Evans

Bob Evans Restaurants will be celebrating Veterans Day this year by offering a free meal from a list of 10 special menu items to veterans and active-duty military guests

12. Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill is offering a free order of the restaurant’s Bang Bang Shrimp - crispy shrimp tossed in a signature creamy, spicy sauce - with a soft drink beverage to service members, veterans and first responders with ID.

13. Boston Market

Craving something comforting and cozy? Boston Market will have $5 pot pies for the entire day on November 11.

14. Brio Italian Grille

Veterans receive a complimentary pasta entrée at Brio Italian Grille, available all day on Veterans Day with proof of valid ID showing active military or veteran status.

15. Buca di Beppo

Veterans can get a free lunch-sized entrée at Buca di Beppo on November 11. Offer available all day with proof of valid ID showing active military or veteran status.

16. Buffalo’s Cafe

In honor of Veterans Day, Buffalo’s Cafe will offer all veterans and active-duty military a complimentary entrée from the regular Core Menu. Redeem your meal by wearing a military uniform or presenting a veteran or military ID.

17. Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants will offer 10 free boneless wings and fries for all veterans and active-duty service members with valid ID on November 11.

18. California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen will be offering a free entree and beverage for active and retired military members with proof of service on Veterans Day. All veterans will also receive a BOGO voucher, good through November 21. CPK will also be donating 20% of all sales from November 7-9 to Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

19. Caribou Coffee

All veterans, active military members and their spouses can receive a free hot brewed coffee on Veterans Day. Caribou Coffee is also partnering with the American Red Cross Service and will donate $0.25 for every purchase made at a Caribou Coffee coffeehouse or through the Caribou Coffee app at participating locations on November 11 to support active-duty service members, veterans, and military families.

20. Carrabba’s Italian Grill

All restaurants are offering a complimentary dine-in appetizer or dessert paired with a soft drink beverage for veterans and active-duty military with proof of ID.

21. Casey’s

Casey’s will be offering free coffee to service members, both active and retired, on Veterans Day.

22. Charleys Philly Steaks

Charleys Philly Steaks is offering free gourmet fries in-store with no purchase necessary to all veterans and active military on November 11. In addition, Charleys’ locations on military bases are offering free gourmet fries with the purchase of a cheesesteak and drink for all customers.

23. Chuck E. Cheese

On November 11, Chuck E. Cheese is offering a free personal one-topping pizza for any active duty or retired veterans with valid military ID or proof of military service with the use of promo code: #5970. No purchase required; limit 1 per person and not available for delivery.

24. Cici's Pizza

Cici's will be offering a free adult buffet to all active and retired military personnel for Veterans Day on November 11. The offer is valid for dine-in only and it does not include a drink. A valid active duty or retired military ID must be presented at the time of purchase.

25. Corner Bakery

Any active military can also stop inside participating Corner Bakery locations on Veterans Day for 20% off any order.

26. Cracker Barrel

On Veterans Day, any U.S. veteran or active-duty military will be offered a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake, in-store and online, with any purchase. To redeem the offer online, enter code VETSDAY22 at time of checkout.

27. Dickey’s

On November 11, Dickey’s is giving away a free pulled pork sandwich to veterans who use the code VETFREE. Veterans can redeem the offer in-store for carryout and online for pickup all day at their nearest Dickey’s.

28. Dog Haus

Dog Haus is inviting all active, retired and veteran military personnel to enjoy a free dog on the haus this Veterans Day. This offer is available at participating locations: Bethesda, Kentlands, Silver Spring, Claremont, Eastvale, Glendora, Colorado Springs, Tempe, Yuma, Long Beach, Alhambra, Old Pasadena, Cheyenne, Lincoln Park, Four Points, Burbank, Fremont and SanTan Village.

29. Dunkin’

Dunkin’ will be giving veterans and active military a free donut of their choice on November 11 at participating locations nationwide —no purchase or ID necessary.

30. Einstein Bros. Bagels

This beloved bagel chain is offering a free hot or iced coffee of any size with purchase when veterans show their ID inside each bakery location.

31. Farmer Boys

On November 11, all veterans and active duty military can receive a Big Cheese for free in honor of Veterans Day.

32. Fazoli’s

On November 10 and November 11, Fazoli’s is offering active military and veterans a free regular spaghetti with meat sauce or marinara sauce. Offer valid with military ID.

33. Fire Department Coffee

There's always a deal at this coffee retailer. Active military, veterans, first responders and emergency dispatchers get a 15% discount for life at firedeptcoffee.com.

34. Fish City Grill

All Fish City Grills nationwide will give a free entrée to veterans on November 11.

35. Fogo De Chão

Fogo honors service members year-round, but on Veterans Day the chain is offering 50% off food for military veterans and active-duty personnel as well as 10% off food for up to three guests for military veterans and active-duty service members.

36. Food Lion

Food Lion will offer its annual Veterans MVP 10% discount on Veterans Day. Valid only on November 11, in all Food Lion stores, all active, retired military and veterans are eligible for 10% off their total shopping basket (before taxes and exclusions apply,). Excluded items include alcohol (beer and wine), tobacco, gift cards, lottery, pharmacy, postage stamps and services. Customers must request the discount, show their military ID and use their personal Food Lion MVP card in order to receive the discount.

37. Friendly’s

On Veterans Day, Friendly’s is offering veterans a free burger and fountain drink.

38. Golden Corral

Golden Corral is celebrating Military Appreciation Night on Monday, November 14, from 5 p.m. to close at all locations with a free "Thank You" dinner (buffet and beverage) for all active-duty military personnel, retirees, and veterans of the U.S. military. This deal is available for dine-in only with no military identification required. The free dinner is not available for spouse sor family members.

39. Greene Turtle

On Veterans Day, active and retired members of the military will receive 15% off their meal (dine-in only, must show ID & does not include alcohol).

40. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

In support of military service members and veterans Grimaldi’s offers 15% off every day of the year with valid ID.

41. Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream

On Veterans Day, Happy Joe’s invites any veteran or acting military personnel to enjoy a complimentary Little Joe pizza of their choice for dine-in (where available) or carryout at participating Happy Joe's locations. Share a military hero’s story on the Happy Joe’s Facebook page and the brand will randomly draw one name to win free pizza for a year (one large pizza a month for 12 months).

42. Hooters

On November 11, all veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entrée from a special Hooters Veterans Day Menu (available for dine-in only).

43. Huddle House

Huddle House is saluting those who are serving or have served in the military with a free MVP Breakfast Platter this Veterans Day. On November 11, active duty, retired military, and veterans may visit any participating Huddle House to enjoy their MVP meal. All patrons must present a proper military I.D.

44. Hurricane Grill & Wings

Hurricane Grill & Wings will offer all veterans and active-duty military a complimentary entrée on November 11 from a select menu. This offer is valid in-store at participating locations only and patrons can redeem by wearing a military uniform or presenting a veteran or military ID.

45. IHOP

IHOP will celebrate and honor veterans on Veterans Day by offering free Red, White & Blue Pancakes from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. at participating locations for dine-in service only. Military ID or proof of service is required.

46. Johnny Rockets

Johnny Rockets will be giving away free burgers to all veterans and active-duty military on November 11. The deal is valid in-store only and patrons can redeem by presenting a veteran or military ID.

47. Kona Grill

Veterans will receive 50% off food all weekend long, from November 11 through November 13. This special offer is valid for dine-in only, excludes alcoholic beverages and cannot be combined with any other offer and guests must show proof of military ID.

48. Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme will honor and celebrate Veterans Day with a free doughnut of choice and a small brewed coffee (hot or iced) for veterans.

49. La Madeleine

They will be honoring active-duty service members and military veterans with 30% off any purchase all day on November 11. Military ID required.

50. Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Lawry’s The Prime Rib is partnering with U.S. Vets this Veteran’s Day for their Make Camo Your Cause campaign. On November 11, all veterans will receive 20% off of their bill and Lawry’s will also donate 11% of proceeds from that day back to U.S. Vets.

51. Lime Fresh Mexican Grill

All of Lime Fresh Mexican Grill’s locations will be offering 10% to vets and military on Veteran’s Day (and every day) with proof of ID — in-store only.

52. Lion’s Choice

The St. Louis-based family of restaurants will celebrate Veterans Day on November 11 with a free original roast beef sandwich for active and retired members of the armed forces. While there, veterans can also take advantage of the standing 20% discount offered daily for veterans and active-duty military. Guests can request their free sandwich and additional discount at checkout by stating they are a veteran or showing a valid ID.

53. Logan’s Roadhouse

On Veterans Day, Logan’s is inviting active and retired service members to enjoy a free meal off its special Veterans Day menu from 3 to 6 p.m. The menu includes Bayou Shrimp, Chicken Tenders, Chopped Steak, Pork Chop, Pulled Pork Plate, and Steak Tips, as well as side options including chips, coleslaw, corn, fries, green beans, mashed potatoes and rice.

54. Maverik

This chain will be offering active military personnel and veterans a complimentary hot beverage including coffee, cappuccino, tea, and hot cocoa any size with the purchase of a doughnut.

55. Miller’s Ale House

On Veterans Day, Miller’s Ale House will be offering military members and veterans 50% off their entrée of choice with proof of service.

56. Mountain Mike’s

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a regional chain based on the West Coast, will be offering a BOGO deal on large pizzas in honor of Veterans Day. The chain will be celebrating one day early, on Thursday, Nov. 10, and the deal will be available exclusively via the brand’s Mountain Rewards app.

57. Mr Brews Taphouse

On November 11, Mr Brews is donating 10% of its total sales to Folds of Honor, the non-profit organization that provides scholarships to family members of fallen or disabled military personnel.

58. Native Grill & Wings

In recognition of Veterans Day, all veterans and active-duty military will be offered free meals from the following choices: ½ LB Stripper Combo, ½ LB Boneless Combo or a Native Burger with fries. Each meal will include a choice of a non-alcoholic beverage listed on the regular core menu. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations and veterans and active-duty military must present a military I.D. or wear a military uniform to redeem.

59. NORMS Restaurants

This SoCal diner is honoring all veterans with a 50% discount on any entrée for themselves as well as a veteran or non-veteran friend. Offer is available at all locations for dine in or to-go orders, only on November 11 with valid ID.

60. Norwegian Cruise Lines

Active or retired military veterans and their spouses will be eligible to receive a 10% discount on their cruise fare for all sailings beginning on January 1, 2023. The offer is able to be stacked with the Free At Sea offer, with options that include features like free airfare, unlimited open bar, specialty dining, Wi-Fi and more.

61. Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom

Get ready to work up an appetite! On Veteran’s Day, Old Chicago is offering a free appetizer.

62. On the Border

On The Border is offering veterans a free Pick 2 Combo on November 11 for dine-in at participating restaurants. Eligibility includes U.S. military service members and veterans with proof of identification.

63. Orange Leaf

Time for dessert? On Veterans Day, Orange Leaf is offering $2 off any item.

64. Outback

Outback Steakhouse is offering all active and retired military personnel a free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola product in-restaurant on Friday, November 11.

65. Peet’s Coffee

In honor of Veterans Day, Peet’s Coffee will serve complimentary drip coffee and tea all day on November 11 to members of the US armed forces (active-duty, reserves, National Guard, retired military), military spouses, and veterans. You must mention your military status when ordering.

66. Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery is saluting members of the armed forces this Veterans Day with a free meal. On November 11, active duty, retired military, and veterans are invited to their local Perkins to enjoy a Free Magnificent Seven meal. To receive the offer, please present a valid military ID.

67. Perry’s Steakhouse

For Veterans Day, Perry's Steakhouse is saluting veterans with a complimentary famous seven-finger-high pork chop for lunch or dinner when accompanied by a guest purchasing one entrée on Veterans Day Eve (November 10, 4 p.m. to close) or Veterans Day (November 11, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.). The special is only available for dine-in, and reservations are required.

68. Peter Piper Pizza

Peter Piper Pizza celebrates veterans every day by offering a 10% discount for dine-in only. This deal also includes police, firefighters and first responders.

69. Piada Italian Street Food

Get free cannoli chips in-store with no purchase necessary. This offer is valid for all veterans and active military on November 11. Piada's cannoli chips are tossed in powdered sugar and served with chocolate chip cannoli cream.

70. Pie Five Pizza

Pie Five Pizza is offering a free personal pizza for active and retired military veterans; in-store only on November 11. You must present valid military/veteran ID at register.

71. PJ’s Coffee

On Veterans Day, PJ’s is offering a free 12 oz. hot coffee or cold brew iced coffee for veterans and active-duty military.

72. Qdoba

Qdoba will be paying tribute to the military veterans who have served in the U.S armed forces by offering active military or veterans 50% off any entrée when they show their military ID. This offer will be valid in-store only on Veterans Day.

73. Red Lobster

In honor of Veterans Day, and to thank veterans, active-duty military and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering guests a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries, and coleslaw, featuring six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce. The offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. local time on November 11. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.

74. Red Mango

Craving some froyo for dessert? On Veterans Day, Red Mango is offering $2 off any item.

75. Rock & Brews

Rock & Brew’s is honoring veterans with a complimentary pulled pork sandwich or a Strawberry Fields salad on November 11. This offering is extended to army, military and first responders.

76. Rosa Mexicano

This upscale Mexican chain is offering a complimentary meal to veterans on November 11, at all locations. Veterans can show an ID card to claim the free offer.

77. Schlotzsky’s

On Veterans Day through November 30, Schlotzsky’s will offer free chips and a small drink with an entree purchase to veterans and active-duty service members with a valid military ID. This offer is not valid in app or online.

78. Sheetz

Sheetz will show its respect and gratitude for veterans and active duty military personnel by offering a free meal (free half turkey or ham sub and a regular size fountain drink) and a car wash on Veterans Day.

79. Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones is offering a free entree for veterans and active military with ID on November 11. Veterans and active military can choose from either a meatloaf entree, 8-piece boneless wings or pulled pork sammie. All entrees come with either fries, baked beans, roasted corn or coleslaw. Dine-in only, no purchase necessary.

80. Smoothie King

Any active and retired military guests who visit the stores and show a valid military ID (at select locations) on Veterans Day can get a free 20 oz. smoothie.

81. Sonic

For a limited time at SONIC Drive-In, including over Veterans Day on November 11, mix and match any two of the following for $5.00 + tax: Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger, Regular Fritos Chili Cheese Wrap, or Small Jumbo Popcorn Chicken.

82. STK

Veterans will receive 50% off food all weekend long, from November 11 through November 13. This special offer is valid for dine-in only, excludes alcoholic beverages and cannot be combined with any other offer and guests must show proof of military ID.

83. Taco Cabana

Tex-Mex chain Taco Cabana is giving 20% off food orders to veterans with a valid military ID. This is valid at all Texas Taco Cabana locations.

84. Taco John’s

On Veteran’s Day, Veterans receive a free #1 Small Beef Combo (two crispy beef tacos) by entering VETERAN22 under the MORE tab in-app. You must be a Bigger Better Rewards Member to receive an offer. Show QR code to redeem in a restaurant or apply the offer to in-app mobile order.

85. TGI Friday’s

On Veterans Day, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. local time, veterans and active duty military personnel who dine-in at participating TGI Fridays can receive a free meal from a select menu. To redeem the deal, veterans and active duty military personnel should present a valid military ID.

86. TooJay’s

Active military and veterans receive 25% off at TooJay’s on Veterans Day.

87. Twin Peaks

On Veterans Day, Twin Peaks is offering a free Veterans Day lunch from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Veterans will receive a free meal from a select menu.

88. Walk-On’s

On Veterans Day, Walk-On's is offering a free scholarship burger and fries for dine in guests. This deal is available at all locations except Purdue and Las Vegas.

89. Wendy’s

​​Wendy’s is offering a free breakfast combo offer with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card. Those who have served or are currently serving are invited to visit their participating Wendy’s location on Veterans Day from 6:30 – 10:30 a.m. for a free breakfast offer.

90. Ziggi’s Coffee

Ziggi's Coffee will honor veterans and active-duty military personnel with one free 16 oz. drink on November 11.