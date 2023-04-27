We found early Memorial Day mattress deals to shop now: Up to 54% on Casper, Sealy, more

Memorial Day weekend is approaching quickly, and if you're anything like us, you're probably eagerly waiting to score deep discounts on big-ticket items like home appliances, outdoor furniture and mattresses. If you are looking to upgrade your sleep space, you're in luck. Experts previously told Shop TODAY that the three-day holiday weekend is a great chance to save on mattresses at big-box retailers and individual mattress stores.

But you don't have to wait until next month for big savings; we found impressive mattress deals happening right now ahead of the shopping weekend. Amerisleep is currently offering up to $450 off any mattress, including additional discounts on pillows and mattress toppers. And that's not all, brands like Casper, Zoma and Sealy are allowing you to save hundreds; we even found some steals from major retailers, such as Amazon and Wayfair for under $300.

Whether you're looking for a memory foam option or one to keep you cool through the night, we rounded up some top mattress deals that you can grab ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Mattress deals to shop ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Wayfair is currently hosting its annual WayDays sale event, which means it's a great time to shop their big ticket items like mattresses. Depending on what size you're looking for, this memory foam option starts at just $118. According to the brand, the medium-firm mattress is infused with green tea, which the brand says allows it to stay cleaner longer.

With an average 4.7 rating, the brand says this mattress-in-a-box offers medium-support firmness. And one Wayfair reviewer says it helped them get some quality rest. "Slept on it last night and it was very comfortable. Slept better than I have in years."

With almost 70,000 reviews, this green tea cooling mattress is currently under $300 on Amazon. According to the brand, it's designed to help regulate your body temperature while you sleep, which is great news for night-sweaters!

For $400 you can grab this mattress-in-a-box, which features a soft foam top layer for extra comfort. And whether you're a back sleeper or side sleeper, the brand says this mattress is suitable for all sleep types and can even help with tossing and turning.

Right now you can save $270 off this queen Casper mattress, which features its signature memory foam comfort. According to the brand, the foam is extremely supportive to help conform to your body and prevent sinking.

If you're looking for a comfortable and affordable option, this Start mattress is under $600 and has an average of 4.8 stars on the retailer's website. Made with gel memory foam, the brand says it's designed to relieve pressure points and keep your spine fully aligned.

The brand says this comfort foam mattress is designed with open-cell technology to keep you cool each night. And that's not all, the mattress will also contour to your body, which can help keep your body in proper alignment. Don't miss out on this early deal — you'll save $300!

Ahead of the big shopping weekend, Sealy is offering savings plus free pillows and sheets with your purchase. If you're hoping to save on a memory foam mattress, this 10-inch option is under $800. And true to its name, the mattress has a cooling cover to help wick away sweat and heat while you sleep.

You'll save $150 off this award-winning Zoma mattress; this hybrid option offers cooling technology and supports your body throughout the night.

Right now, Amerisleep is offering $450 off their mattresses ahead of official Memorial Day sales. The brand says this award-winning and medium-firm option will help promote healthy spinal alignment to alleviate back pain.

According to the brand, the AS3 mattress is a bestseller. Featuring a cooling technology to keep you comfortable, this medium-comfort option can help relieve pressure points and pain. Plus you'll save $450 off its original price!

If you're really looking to upgrade your bedroom, this adjustable smart bed lets you control the firmness on each side to best suit you and your partner. Right now Sleep Number is offering $400 off the mattress, but you can also save up to $500 on the smart base, too.

If you're looking for a luxurious upgrade, Brooklyn Bedding is currently hosting a sitewide sale where you can save up to 25% with code REFRESH25. This Aurora Luxe Cooling mattress is designed with a cloud pillow top and the company even lets you select from three different options of firmness.

If you were curious about this buzzy mattress brand, you can currently save up to $300 on the hybrid mattress. Featuring its unique GelFlex Grid design, the brand says the mattress will help relieve pressure points and the mattress will reshape as you move.