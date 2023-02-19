From Valentine’s Day to National Strawberry Day, plenty of celebrations and observations pan out in February.

Warm, cheesy delights rise to the spotlight with National Pizza Day, and plaid-patterned season staples climb to the forefront with National Flannel Day.

But from the batch of recognized dates, only one sits as a federal holiday: Presidents Day.

Marked as a time to honor U.S. presidents — past and present — the holiday falls on Monday, Feb. 20, this year. In a nod to George Washington, the country’s first president, the holiday is also called Washington’s Birthday.

Most schools are closed in observance of Presidents Day, and some employers give their employees the day off from work.

With that, you may be pondering the possibility of checking items off your to-do list. Do you need to hit Costco up for all of your buying-in-bulk needs? Well, shop away — it's open, as are many other major retailers.

If you want to swing by the bank for anything other than an ATM transaction, it's likely you'll have to table it for later because many financial institutions are closed on the day.

Perhaps, your mind drifts to returning a package or sending a letter. You may even be eyeing a special delivery. But that leads us to one important question: Is the post office open on Presidents Day? What about couriers like UPS, FedEx and DHL? Luckily, you won’t have to dig around for the answers.

Here’s what you need to know about the post office's holiday hours.

Is the post office open on Presidents Day?

All United States Postal Service branches and locations will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of Presidents Day, per USPS.com.

Along with the closures, there will be no deliveries or services. Post offices will go back to business as usual on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

What other holidays does the post office observe?

USPS annually commemorates 11 federal holidays. The following dates are still on the docket for observance in 2023:

Memorial Day | Monday, May 29

Juneteenth | Monday, June 19

Independence Day | Tuesday, July 4

Labor Day | Monday, Sept. 4

Indigenous Peoples’ Day | Monday, Oct. 9

Veterans Day | Saturday, Nov. 11

Thanksgiving Day | Thursday, Nov. 23

Christmas Day | Monday, Dec. 25

Will UPS, FedEx and DHL be open on Presidents Day?

Even though post offices are closed on Presidents Day, there are other places you can turn to.

UPS will keep its store doors open while continuing pickup and delivery services on the holiday. The company noted its UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations deliveries will take an extra day.

FedEx ground and delivery services will continue operation as usual. Office locations will be open, too. However, FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy will run with modified services in light of Presidents Day.

DHL will also keep its services up and running on the holiday, per its website.