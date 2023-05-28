Memorial Day has arrived and with it comes those first sweet days of the summer season.

If you've got plans to spend the day potting flowers or planting your vegetable garden, you may find yourself in need of a few things like soil, plants, fertilizer and other outdoor essentials.

Or maybe you just tried firing up the mower for the first cut of the year only to discover that your tractor won't start.

In either case, a trip to Home Depot might be in the cards and since it's a holiday, you might be wondering if they're open on Memorial Day or if like some other retailers (hint, hint: Costco), doors will be closed for business.

Since three-day weekends are few and far between, there's no time to waste chasing down store hours when you could be doing other things like posting a moving tribute to a loved one or having family over for a cookout.

Thankfully, we've got the scoop on Home Depot's Memorial Day hours right here, along with a list of other stores — Walmart and Target, to name a few — you can stop by while you're out and about.

Is The Home Depot open on Memorial Day?

Good news! Home Depot is open on Memorial Day for all your home and garden needs. Even better: Stores are open during regular business hours on the holiday.

Hours may vary from store to store, so make sure you check open and closing times before you go.

Find your local Home Depot hours right here.

What other stores are open on Memorial Day?

Got other errands to run on Memorial Day? Check out this list of retail stores staying open for business.