Like Labor Day, Veterans Day and other federal holidays throughout the year, banks, schools and government agencies, including the U.S. Postal Service, will all be closed in observance of Memorial Day.

Celebrated annually on the last Monday in May, Memorial Day is a time to honor military personnel who've lost their lives in service of their country with parades, remembrances and other tributes to the fallen.

It also kicks off the summer season for a lot of people who use the three-day weekend to take a vacation or work on home improvement projects.

If you're among the latter, you might be wondering if Lowe's is open on Memorial Day in case you need to pick up paint, potted flowers or other necessary materials for the task at hand.

Don't sweat it because we've got you covered with all the details on Lowe's Memorial Day hours, plus a list of other stores keeping their doors open including Target, The Home Depot and Walmart.

Read on to find out the details about Lowe's Memorial Day plans, so you can enjoy your holiday and, ya know, get to work.

Is Lowe's open on Memorial Day?

Lowe's will be open for business on Memorial Day.

Best of all: The home improvement store will operate during normal hours, which may vary from the store.

To ensure your local store is open when you get there, head to their website to confirm the store's hours before heading out the door.

What other stores are open on Memorial Day?

Lowe's isn't the only one. Head to the following stores on Memorial Day in case you need a little retail therapy.