Is Costco open on Memorial Day? Here are the store's holiday hours

Costco is the ultimate one-stop shop, making it the perfect place to stock up on all of the essentials for parties, family gatherings and other special events.

Like your annual Memorial Day cookout.

And while you may assume (OK, hope) that the big-box retailer will always be there for you, there are no guarantees — especially since Costco closes its doors for a handful of holidays throughout the year.

So, before you set your heart on buying in bulk, read on to find out the answer to the question on every Costco member's mind (yours included): Is Costco open on Memorial Day?

Since it's always a good idea to have options, we've also rounded up the Memorial Day hours for similar stores, including Target and Walmart. That way, you can avoid any disappointment on the day of.

Is Costco open on Memorial Day?

We hate to break it to you, but Costco is closed on Memorial Day. A Costco spokesperson confirmed the news, telling TODAY that "all U.S. Costco warehouses and corporate offices will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2022 in observance of Memorial Day."

In fact, Costco observes seven holidays in total: New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Where else can I shop on Memorial Day?

Luckily, Costco is the exception. Swing by any of the following stores to pick up everything on your shopping list. Just be sure to call your local store ahead of time since hours may vary by location.

Aldi: Stores are open with limited hours. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open with limited hours. Find your local store hours here. BJ's Wholesale Club: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Publix: Stores are open, but hours will vary by location.

Stores are open, but hours will vary by location. Sam’s Club: Stores are open, but will close at 6 p.m.

Stores are open, but will close at 6 p.m. Target: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. Trader Joe’s: Stores are open, but hours will vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours will vary by location. Find your local store hours here. Walmart: Most stores are open from 6 a.m to 11 p.m.

Most stores are open from 6 a.m to 11 p.m. Whole Foods Market: Stores are open, but hours will vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

