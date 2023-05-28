Is Walmart open on Memorial Day? What to know about the store’s holiday hours

Don't look now, but summer is just around the corner.

Sure, it doesn't officially arrive until June 21, but everyone knows that Memorial Day is when shorts and sandals come out for the season.

Whether you're headed to the beach or hosting a cookout with loved ones, you might find yourself in a bind if last year's swimsuit is totally out of fashion or you forgot to pick up buns for the burgers.

If a last-minute trip to the store is necessary, you may be wondering if Walmart is open on Memorial Day and if so, what the retailer's hours are.

Since post offices, select banks, schools and some stores opt to keep their doors closed on Memorial Day, you may be wondering if Walmart plans to do the same.

Read on for the answer.

Is Walmart open on Memorial Day?

If a trip to Walmart is on your Memorial Day to-do list, then you're in luck.

It's confirmed: Walmart is open for business on Monday, May 29. Better yet, stores are open during regular hours, so no need to worry that you'll find doors closed any earlier than usual.

Of course, it's never a bad idea to check local hours before leaving the house and the best place to look is right here.

Other stores open on Memorial Day

If you've got a slew of errands to accomplish before the workweek, you may be planning to knock off a few on Memorial Day.

Should they include making a deposit at the bank or mailing a package off at the post office, you should know that like schools and government offices, a majority will be closed in observance of the holiday.

But luckily, the same isn't true for most stores and restaurants. Speaking of stores, the following ones are keeping their doors open on the day.