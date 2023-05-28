Is Walmart open on Memorial Day? What to know about the store’s holiday hours

Don't look now, but summer is just around the corner.
Sure, it doesn't officially arrive until June 21, but everyone knows that Memorial Day is when shorts and sandals come out for the season.
Whether you're headed to the beach or hosting a cookout with loved ones, you might find yourself in a bind if last year's swimsuit is totally out of fashion or you forgot to pick up buns for the burgers.
If a last-minute trip to the store is necessary, you may be wondering if Walmart is open on Memorial Day and if so, what the retailer's hours are.
Since post offices, select banks, schools and some stores opt to keep their doors closed on Memorial Day, you may be wondering if Walmart plans to do the same.
Read on for the answer.
Is Walmart open on Memorial Day?
If a trip to Walmart is on your Memorial Day to-do list, then you're in luck.
It's confirmed: Walmart is open for business on Monday, May 29. Better yet, stores are open during regular hours, so no need to worry that you'll find doors closed any earlier than usual.
Of course, it's never a bad idea to check local hours before leaving the house and the best place to look is right here.
Other stores open on Memorial Day
If you've got a slew of errands to accomplish before the workweek, you may be planning to knock off a few on Memorial Day.
Should they include making a deposit at the bank or mailing a package off at the post office, you should know that like schools and government offices, a majority will be closed in observance of the holiday.
But luckily, the same isn't true for most stores and restaurants. Speaking of stores, the following ones are keeping their doors open on the day.
- Aldi: Stores are open with limited hours. Find local hours here.
- Albertsons: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Big Lots: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Big Y: Stores are open, but hours may vary. Find local hours here.
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Clubs are open, but select ones will have special hours. Find local hours here.
- Central Market: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Food Lion: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Fresco y Más: Store locations are open during regular hours. In-store pharmacy hours may be modified. Find local hours here.
- Giant Eagle: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Giant Food: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Hannaford: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to call local stores for specific hours. Find local hours here.
- Harris Teeter: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Harveys: Stores are open during regular hours, but in-store pharmacy hours may be modified. Find local hours here.
- H-E-B: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Hy-Vee: Stores are open. Find local hours here.
- Jewel-Osco: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours.Find local hours here.
- Kroger: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Market District: Supermarkets are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Meijer: Stores are open, but hours may vary. Find local hours here.
- Publix: Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.
- Safeway: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Sam’s Club: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members.. Find local store hours here.
- Save A Lot: Stores are open, but select locations may have abbreviated hours. Find local hours here.
- Shaw’s: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- ShopRite: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.
- Sprouts Farmers Market: Stores are open, but hours may vary location. Find local hours here.
- Stop & Shop: Stores are open during regular hours, but they may vary by location. Find local hours here.
- Target: Stores are open during regular hours, which vary by location. Find local hours here.
- Trader Joe’s: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find local hours here.
- Tops Friendly Markets: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- The Fresh Market: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.
- Vons: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Wegmans: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Whole Foods: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.
- WinCo Foods: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Winn-Dixie: Stores are open during regular hours. In-store pharmacy hours may be modified. Find local hours here.