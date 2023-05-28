Memorial Day is a day set aside to honor military personnel who've lost their lives in service to our country.

In observance of the federal holiday, schools, government agencies (like the post office) and a majority of banks are all closed on the last Monday in May this year — and every year.

If you've got errands to check off your to-do list, you might be wondering if Target is open on Memorial Day.

We're happy to tell you that we've got the lowdown right here.

After all, three-day weekends don't come along that often, so we don't want you to spend the day scouring the internet for Target's Memorial Day hours. Instead, keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Target's Memorial Day plans, along with intel on what other stores are open for business on the holiday.

Is Target open on Memorial Day?

Good news: Target stores will be open to welcome customers on Memorial Day.

"Target stores will be operating on Memorial Day weekend with our normal store business hours, which vary by location," a spokesperson tells TODAY.com.

The best way to find local store hours is to use Target's store locator, which is right here.

What other grocery stores are open on Memorial Day?

Couldn't find everything at Target? Surprising, we know. In the event that you need to hit up another grocery store, make sure it's on the list before you drive over.