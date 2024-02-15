Jennifer Lopez's love life, understood by astrology: What zodiac signs has she dated?

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to the spotlight and neither are her famous exes. Perhaps that's because she, like a few of her past partners, are Leos, a fire sign known for its love for theatrics, per astrologer Lisa Stardust's summary for TODAY.com.

Lopez is set to open up about her past, and her pop culture persona as a hopeless romantic, in "This Is Me ... Now," the album, and "This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story," a visual album on Amazon Prime. Both drop Feb. 16.

The movie features a "zodiac council" who look at Lopez's past romantic decisions from an astrological point of view. Lopez opened up about the artistic choice in press notes.

"I decided early on that this story was going to include a zodiac council, like a Greek chorus. This represents all the people who comment on your personal life. You have your girlfriends who are talking about you. You have your coworkers, your family, all of that. With me, you add the media on top of that. I always had a Greek chorus commenting on my life, so I said, we need to show this hopeless romantic that there are always people watching," she said.

"(Director Dave Meyers) came up with the idea to do it in this surrealistic way where we have all the zodiac signs, because the main character of the story believes in signs. Dave and I would always riff on each other’s ideas like that," she said.

Let's take a look into the star's relationship history to see what her ex's astrological signs have been in the past, and how they fare against her strong Leo energy.

Ojani Noa — Gemini (1997 - 1998)

Noa is the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer’s first spouse, who she met while working at a restaurant. A year after getting married in 1997, the couple filed for divorce. They were married for 11 months before officially divorcing in January 1998.

According to IMDb, Noa was born on Jun 11, 1974 in Cuba, making him a Gemini, and according to Lisa Stardust's compatibility posts for TODAY, Geminis initially find Leos to be interesting and charming. But Leos crave love and affection, which sometimes clashes with Gemini's desire for independence.

Cris Judd — Leo (2001 - 2003)

Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd in 2001. Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images

Dancer and choreographer Cris Judd was J. Lo’s second spouse and they were only together for nine months, from 2001 to 2002, officially divorcing in 2003, per People.

They first connected on the set of Judd’s music video for her song, “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” and the two hit it off right away, getting married not long after.

Judd was born on Aug. 15, 1969 and is a Leo, like Lopez. Leo, in love, want to be acknowledged, flattered and praised.

Sean Combs — Scorpio (1991 - 2001)

Jennifer Lopez and Sean Combs in 1999. Brenda Chase / Getty Images

From 1999 until 2001, Jenny from the Block dated fellow musician, Sean John Combs, also known as Puffy Daddy and Diddy. The pair collaborated on the music video for J Lo’s song “If You Had My Love,” and first got together in 1999 around the time of J.Lo’s debut album “On the 6.”

Combs was born Nov. 4, 1969 in Harlem, New York making him a Scorpio. According to Lisa Stardust's compatibility analysis for TODAY, this sign isn't the most compatible with Leos, given their night and day differences: Scorpios are in sync with darker emotions and Leo is ruled by the sun.

Marc Anthony — Virgo (2004 - 2014)

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony in 2005. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Soon after ending her first engagement to Ben Affleck in 2003, J. Lo began seeing Marc Anthony. After getting hitched in 2004, the couple was together for seven years before filing for divorce in 2012. Together, they are parents of the 15-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Born, Sept. 16, 1968 in New York City, according to IMDb, Anthony is a Virgo. Leos and Virgos find each other incredibly intelligent and interesting. The pair find each other so compelling, that they can often have long lasting conversations. The signs are also protective of each other.

Casper Smart — Aries (2014 - 2016)

Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart. Ethan Miller

After her divorce from Anthony, Lopez entered into her first serious relationship with Smart. He was the “On The Floor” singer’s backup dancer when they first got together.

Smart was born on April 6, 1987 in Anaheim, CA, according to IMDb, making him an Aries. As fire signs, both Leo and Aries complement each other's energies well, given their artistic nature. They often make each other laugh, but tend to be argumentative with each other.

Alex Rodriguez — Leo (2017 - 2021)

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in 2019. ANGELA WEISS / Getty Images

Lopez started dating Rodriguez in 2017 and dated for four years after that. The pair revealed their engagement on Instagram on March 10, 2019, and had plans for a summer 2020 wedding, but ultimately postponed it due to the pandemic before calling it off altogether in 2021.

Born July 27, 1975 in New York, Rodriguez is also a Leo. Two Leos can often feel as though they are competing for attention, but it can also lead to affection.

Ben Affleck — Leo (2001 - 2003, 2021 - Present)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in 2021. RB / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

After meeting on the "Gigli" set in 2002, Lopez and actor Ben Affleck became engaged in less than a year. In 2003, the pair, who went by “Bennifer,” decided not to get married. However, after rekindling their romance in 2021, Lopez and Affleck got married in 2023.

Affleck was born on Aug. 15, 1972 in Berkeley, California, making him a Leo. Given that the pair are two fire signs, they complement each other, but also share an intense desire for praise and compliments.

Disclaimer: Astrology is not based in science. This post is not intended to act as a directive.